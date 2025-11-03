Tested: 2025 Audi S5 Is Worse Than It Was Five Years Ago

Audi's lineup is changing rapidly, which is good because most of its cars were in dire need of some love and attention. Enter the 2025 Audi S5 — the gas-powered liftback sedan that slots in just below the A6 and above the compact S3.

This is a brand-new car with Audi’s latest and greatest in design and tech, but it feels eerily similar to the car that it replaces. If you were hoping for a huge leap forward in performance or driving experience, you won't find it here. A trip to the Edmunds test track revealed that the new S5 was actually worse than the model it replaces.

What did we test?

Under the S5's hood is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that puts out 362 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. That's only a 13-hp increase over the previous model, which used the same engine. Quattro all-wheel drive is standard on every S5, as is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.