I wasn't the typical college student — I needed five years to get a four-year degree and was enrolled in not one, but three different colleges before all was said and done. As a result, I feel a certain kinship to the new Audi A6 and S6 E-trons. After we gave Audi's newest midsize sedans their final exams, it became clear these two need just a bit more work before they can get that diploma.

But first, here's what all the parents will want to hear: Unlike me, the Audis are not in any danger of dropping out. In fact, their on-paper performance is right on par with the class favorites.

Real sports sedan bones

Both of these electric Audis are all-wheel-drive and both get their juice from a 100-kWh battery pack (94.4 kWh of which is actually usable capacity). The A6 E-tron makes 422 horsepower, while the S6 makes 469 ponies (thanks to a slightly more potent front motor compared to the A6's). Both have a launch mode that unleashes a bit more power — the A6 jumps to 456 hp, the S6 to 543 hp.