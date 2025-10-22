- The Audi A6 and S6 E-tron were strong performers at our test track.
- Great numbers were backed up by real sport-sedan driving dynamics, too.
- But there's one area where these Audis need a lot of work.
Tested: The 2026 Audi A6 and S6 E-Tron Aced Our Tests But Can't Graduate Yet
These Audis have a bit more work to do ...
I wasn't the typical college student — I needed five years to get a four-year degree and was enrolled in not one, but three different colleges before all was said and done. As a result, I feel a certain kinship to the new Audi A6 and S6 E-trons. After we gave Audi's newest midsize sedans their final exams, it became clear these two need just a bit more work before they can get that diploma.
But first, here's what all the parents will want to hear: Unlike me, the Audis are not in any danger of dropping out. In fact, their on-paper performance is right on par with the class favorites.
Real sports sedan bones
Both of these electric Audis are all-wheel-drive and both get their juice from a 100-kWh battery pack (94.4 kWh of which is actually usable capacity). The A6 E-tron makes 422 horsepower, while the S6 makes 469 ponies (thanks to a slightly more potent front motor compared to the A6's). Both have a launch mode that unleashes a bit more power — the A6 jumps to 456 hp, the S6 to 543 hp.
When we strapped our testing gear to the A6 E-tron it hit 60 mph from a standstill in 4.2 seconds and crossed the quarter-mile mark in 12.4 seconds at 113 mph. Compared to the last gas-powered A6 we tested, the EV is more than half a second quicker off the line. In other words, it's more than enough for the day-to-day commuter aspirations of the A6.
Comparisons will inevitably be made with the Audi's crosstown rival for valedictorian, the BMW i5, but we haven't had the chance to test a direct competitor for the A6 with all-wheel drive. The story is a little different with the S6.
The S6 made the 0-60 mph sprint in 3.7 seconds and flew through the quarter mile in 11.6 seconds at 117 mph. The BMW i5 M60 we welcomed into our One-Year Road Test fleet last year hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and ran through the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds at 122.1 mph.
As is the case with so many EVs, there is no drama here. The Audis get up to speed smoothly, without the slightest hiccup. Even the more powerful S6 barely breaks its tires free from the pavement for the first few feet as it shoots to 60 mph. But once it's hooked up, all you notice is the pressure in your chest and the woosh of the air over the glass roof.
2025 Audi A6 and S6 E-tron Test Results
Edmunds Test Results
2025 Audi A6 E-tron
2025 Audi S6 E-tron
|Battery
|100 kWh (94.4 usable)
|100 kWh (94.4 usable)
|Motors
|two
|two
|Output
|422 hp
|469 hp
|Transmission
|single-speed direct drive
|single-speed direct drive
|Driveline
|AWD
|AWD
|Weight
|5,253 pounds
|5,274 pounds
|0-60 mph
|4.2 seconds
|3.5 seconds
|Quarter mile
|12.4 seconds @ 113 mph
|11.6 seconds @ 117 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|118 feet
|109 feet
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|0.92 g
|0.93 g
|Price as tested
|$77,240
|$88,390
The gap remains similarly slim when it comes to braking and handling. Both the fast Audi and fast Bimmer came to a stop from 60 mph in less than 110 feet — 104 feet for the i5 and 109 feet for the S6. The A6, with its less grippy, more range-friendly tires, needed 118 feet to stop from the same speed.
Both also managed similar scores around our 200-foot skidpad, with the i5 managing 0.95 g average and the S6 hitting 0.93 g. The regular A6 was just behind, with a lateral average of 0.92 g. How can the A6, with its less grippy tires, nearly pull the same lateral grip figure as the S6 with more performance-oriented rubber? The answer lies in the natural balance Audi has found a way to imbue its latest EV sedan with.
The last S6 we tested — the now-defunct gas-powered model — was an utter disappointment. It was slow off the line, slow through the quarter mile, and was simply boring to be in and drive. The steering lacked feel, the front lacked grip, and when you wanted to turn the wick up, you were met with the classic Audi understeer where the front end just won't comply with your demands at the wheel.
But, thankfully, Audi has finally rid itself of this problem. Director of testing Jonathan Elfalan noted: "The A6 E-tron is easy to keep on your intended path using the accelerator alone. Understeer is mild for a car of this weight, and the chassis remains composed." It'll even enter a little drift if you push it hard enough.
Test editor Gabriel Vega Cortés had even nicer things to say about the S6. "Now here's some real engineering wizardry at play. On our 200-foot skidpad, the S6 seemingly ignored its 5,274-pound weight entirely. … [T]he S6 finds a neat balance between understeer and oversteer. It's not just easy to get it into that state but also not a challenge to hold it there. This level of stability instills a lot of confidence," he said.
So what's the holdup?
So the Audis here nail their respective briefs. The S6 is a great light-performance everyday sedan that will deftly enable you to have a little fun if the moment takes you. The A6 is a calm and collected, with excellent damping that dials our road imperfections without losing its composure and quick enough for most. Both would be a joy to drive every day, so where's the crack in the armor?
The problem is inside. Audi's interior design is remarkably generic here, and despite wearing a premium badge, the A6 doesn't feel like a premium place to be. The plastics are hard, and the materials on the dashboard don't feel like they befit the car's $77,240 as-tested price tag. The S6 does use slightly nicer materials in some places, but it better given its even steeper $88,390 asking price. The Audis of old did a great job of hiding nasty materials below your beltline and everything you touched felt either solid or supple, but the fake wood and thin leatherette that cover the dash feel, well, cheap.
But the bulk of our criticism centers around screens. Audi has festooned the dashboard with up to three screens, but the big ones that make up the infotainment display and instrument cluster are the two we'll focus on. The housing they sit in is this giant panel that has a downright weird oblong shape to it — it looks like it could have been tacked on with Command strips — and despite how massive the screens are, they still leave massive bezels behind.
If you're a technophile and you don't mind being relentlessly blasted by screen after screen, maybe this is the Audi for you. But you're going to have to live with having to do almost everything (even adjusting the HVAC) through those screens. Audi's fantastic job of making an EV sedan that's engaging to drive has been muddled by its overwhelmingly tech-forward and difficult-to-use interior space.
Hopefully a refresh brings with it significant changes to the interior that are inspired by the fantastic-looking Concept C because, for right now, these two Audis need a little more work before commencement.