Tested: The 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Intensa Is Old and Slow but Still Charming

Well, it ain't the quickest

On paper, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio certainly isn't lacking in terms of power. While the Intensa trim only offers visual upgrades, not performance-oriented ones, its turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine still produces a healthy 280 horsepower and 306 lb-ft of torque. That's more than its rivals from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz — unless you step up to one of their performance trims. Within the segment, only the Genesis GV70 outguns the Alfa with its 375 hp and even more impressive 391 lb-ft of torque.

However, the Alfa struggles to translate that muscle into speed. It takes 6.6 seconds for the Stelvio to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph, falling behind all of its competitors, and 14.9 seconds to complete the quarter mile at 91.2 mph. That's particularly surprising when you consider that, weighing in at 4,105 pounds, the Stelvio is also lighter than its aforementioned rivals. The Genesis tips the scales at 4,633 pounds yet manages a 5.6-second time to 60 mph thanks to the extra power on tap.