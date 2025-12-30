- The Alfa Romeo Stelvio remains as good-looking as ever, but its performance is starting to lag behind that of its competitors.
Tested: The 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Intensa Is Old and Slow but Still Charming
It still looks good, but the Stelvio is in major need of some updates
As it prepares to enter its ninth model year, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio's best days are behind it. However, over the decade that this Italian SUV has been on sale, much has changed in the broader automotive industry, with the Alfa's direct rivals getting a whole lot better. From the BMW X3 to the Audi Q5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC, the Stelvio's competitors have all received significant updates. So as the Stelvio enters our test track wearing shiny gold trim, is this Italian SUV still worth having, or is it finally time to move on?
2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Intensa
Edmunds test results
|Engine
|turbo 2.0-liter inline-four
|Power
|280 hp
|Torque
|306 lb-ft
|Transmission
|eight-speed automatic
|Driveline
|AWD
|Weight
|4,105 pounds
|0-60 mph
|6.6 seconds
|Quarter mile
|14.9 seconds @ 91.2 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|131 feet
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|0.85 g
|Price as tested
|$61,090 (est.)
Well, it ain't the quickest
On paper, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio certainly isn't lacking in terms of power. While the Intensa trim only offers visual upgrades, not performance-oriented ones, its turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine still produces a healthy 280 horsepower and 306 lb-ft of torque. That's more than its rivals from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz — unless you step up to one of their performance trims. Within the segment, only the Genesis GV70 outguns the Alfa with its 375 hp and even more impressive 391 lb-ft of torque.
However, the Alfa struggles to translate that muscle into speed. It takes 6.6 seconds for the Stelvio to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph, falling behind all of its competitors, and 14.9 seconds to complete the quarter mile at 91.2 mph. That's particularly surprising when you consider that, weighing in at 4,105 pounds, the Stelvio is also lighter than its aforementioned rivals. The Genesis tips the scales at 4,633 pounds yet manages a 5.6-second time to 60 mph thanks to the extra power on tap.
The Stelvio should have undoubtedly done better. After all, the Intensa trim comes standard with grippy all-wheel drive, and its eight-speed automatic transmission generally moves through gears quickly without much harshness.
My guess as to why the Alfa falls so far behind is that its traction control system is far too conservative. Driving on our 200-foot skidpad, the Stelvio manages to pull an average of just 0.85 g, which is pretty low for such a sporty SUV. Whether in its performance-oriented drive mode or in the standard setting, this SUV is eager to cut power, so you never get to push it hard. I suspect that during a hard launch, you're not getting the Stelvio's full grunt, and of course, you can't fully turn traction control off.
Things don't get much better in the 60-to-0-mph braking test, where the Stelvio needs 131 feet to stop. For context, the updated BMW X3 stops in 114 feet, while the Mercedes-Benz GLC needs just 106 feet.
It may be slow, but at least it's charming
As the Stelvio racks up laps on our handling course, its party piece becomes apparent. While its direct competitors have tried their hardest to deliver a more isolated and calm driving experience, the Alfa remains the most fun to drive because it doesn't feel overly hushed and heavy. Turn into a corner, and you don't have any fancy suspension that eliminates extra body movements. The Stelvio rolls in turns, and its nose dives under braking, but at least this SUV is communicating its actions to the driver. Even the steering has some life to it, a feat the Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz cannot match. If an enjoyable driving experience is a priority, the Stelvio has you covered.
While its rivals have all received significant updates in the last few years, not all have been successful. In the case of the Audi Q5, its omission of buttons makes it a nightmare from a usability standpoint, and the BMW X3's cabin feels so cheap and flimsy that a 2008 Honda Civic feels like a luxury car. This isn't the case with the Alfa Romeo.
Yes, its backup camera has the pixel density of an early 2000s flip phone, but at least its cabin is well trimmed with thick-feeling leather, and it isn't covered head-to-toe in shiny plastics that will be covered in micro-scratches before you've finished your first tank of gas. Look at these paddle shifters — they're large, mounted to the column (the correct way), and made of real metal. Now that's class.
Is the Stelvio worth the price?
This Stelvio Intensa tester costs an estimated $61,090, including destination. While that's certainly in line with what you can expect to pay for a comparable Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz, the Stelvio has been on sale for quite some time, and the first year of depreciation will hit you harder than if you opt for any of its rivals. So, while it's old but charming, is it compelling enough to part with the cash it demands nearly nine model years later? I don't think so.
Photos by Kurt Niebuhr