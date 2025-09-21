After 1,000 Miles in Our Porsche Macan EV, I'm a (Slightly) Bigger Fan

While at the Electrify America station in Kettleman City, the Macan hovered near its peak charging power of 270 kW from 27% until throttling down at around 50% charge. We've already established the Macan is a quick charger, but it's nice to see the numbers we achieved in our controlled test environment mirrored in the real world after hours of constant running.

Later on, the Macan was able to repeat its trick of charging at a higher rate than Porsche claims, hitting 273 kW during my second stop of the day. That session charged the battery from 8% to 41%, delivered 32.1 kWh of energy and added over 100 miles of range in less than 8 minutes.

The lone day I had to explore the creeks and coastlines of Northern California was an uneventful one for the Porsche, but on the drive from Jenner back to Kettleman, the Macan averaged 31 kWh per 100 miles. That's not too far off the 29.2 kWh per 100 miles it managed on the much less highway-heavy Edmunds EV Range Test.