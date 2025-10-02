Our 2024 Porsche Macan EV Is Death by a Thousand Cuts

Director of written content Brent Romans agreed: "One of my co-workers noted that our Macan EV does not have a rear wiper. Expecting that a $99,020 SUV should come standard with one seems reasonable enough to me, though a rebuttal could be that nobody would be complaining if we had just ordered one. (It's a $370 option.) I mention this because our Macan EV is missing another rather basic feature: extendable sun visors. You can't slide them backwards to cover all of the side windows. For me, this is annoying because my commute to the Edmunds office often involves early morning or late afternoon drives where I want to slide the sun visor back to cover the sun. Is there a $370 option to add sliding sun visors? I'd gladly sign up, but alas, I've gone through the Macan online configurator and cannot find any mention of one."

And that's not the only point of aggravation Romans noticed when the sun is shining.

"I dislike the glossy black plastic panel that the Macan has for its climate control buttons," Romans wrote. "I've got three reasons: 1) It makes it really easy to see dust and fingerprints; 2) because there aren't individual separate buttons, you have to press the whole panel down to click it and get the button action you want; that process feels a bit cheap and low-buck to me; and 3) the shiny plastic can cause distracting sun glare in certain situations."

Brady also called out the build quality on the Macan EV, pointing to a constant rattle from the front passenger seat belt buckle when the seat is empty. That's the kind of thing you buy an expensive SUV to avoid.