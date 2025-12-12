Our Porsche Macan EV Was Not a Great Way to Spend $100K

What we bought

We ordered our Macan right when Porsche introduced its first fully electric SUV. At the time, we had the choice between Macan 4 and Macan Turbo models, and since the former was poised to be the volume model, we went with that. Fast-forward one year and Porsche now offers a rear-wheel-drive base Macan in addition to the all-wheel-drive Macan 4, Macan 4S, Macan GTS and Macan Turbo.

Our car had a starting price of $80,450 including destination, but Porsche being Porsche, many of the Macan's must-have creature comforts were optional extras. We went with 21-inch wheels, rear-axle steering, a Bose stereo, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, four-zone climate control, 18-way adjustable seats, Porsche's InnoDrive hands-free highway driving tech, an augmented reality head-up display, a heated sport steering wheel and more. We also ordered ours in Papaya Metallic ($1,250), even though most of the team wanted to order Provence purple. (It's a long story.) All in, our car cost $99,020.