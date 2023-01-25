We can finally confirm the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo has an interior that's as elegant and luxurious as this Italian sport coupe's curvaceous exterior. Set to go on sale later this year, the GranTurismo might elicit a sense of déjà vu for fans of the brand, or anyone who simply has a soft spot for high-end machinery with loads of horsepower.

That's because, at first glance, the exterior is a clear evolution of the previous GranTurismo, last sold in the U.S. in 2019. But our first look at the new model's cabin shows that Maserati is adopting a far more modern design on the inside. Each of the three primary trim levels features a hearty dose of all the display screens, lovingly stitched leather, real wood and metal accents expected of a fine Italian automobile.

When it arrives with a starting price expected of around $175,000, Maserati shoppers can choose from the luxury-minded Modena, the sportier and more powerful Trofeo or the fully electrified Folgore. Both the Modena and Trofeo are motivated by Maserati's Nettuno twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Modena's output rings in at 483 horsepower, while the spicier Trofeo bumps this to 542 hp. Each comes standard with all-wheel drive. At the top of the range in terms of power and price, the Folgore sends about 750 horsepower to all four wheels via its three electric motors and should sprint from zero to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds. It will also command a price of roughly $250,000. Convertible versions of the gas and electric-powered GranTurismo are also due for production.

Getting back to what's inside, versus under the hood, you'll find that a 12.2-inch digital gauge cluster is complemented by a 12.3-inch touchscreen in the center of the dashboard. Situated directly below is another 8.8-inch screen, which is dedicated primarily to cabin temperature controls and settings. Even the traditional Maserati clock that sits proudly above the main touchscreen has gotten the digital treatment in the 2024 GranTurismo. Its face is now adjustable among several different styles and settings.

A racy flat-bottom steering has an integrated starter button on the left-hand side, and a similarly sized dial on the right that toggles between available drive modes. Peeking out from behind are large shifter paddles to allow for manual control of the eight-speed gearbox. Interestingly, judging from the images provided by Maserati, these sizable paddles are also found attached to the steering wheel of the electric Folgore variant too.

While we doubt many people plan on carpooling in a 2024 GranTurismo, there is technically space for up to four adults inside. The second row at least appears to be sizable enough for short trips with average-size adults, though taller folks could find the elegant surroundings a bit skimpy on stretch-out space.

Want even more in your Maserati? Options include a head-up instrument display, two variations of Sonus Faber audio system (with either 14 or 19 speakers), and Maserati's typically vast array of interior color schemes with wood, metal and carbon-fiber accents.