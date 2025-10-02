Is Our Lexus GX 550 Overtrail a Good Family Car?

Getting in and out

During our stint with the SUV, we easily climbed in and out of the GX over a hundred times. All doors open fully, so entry wasn't a point of contention. Once inside, the grumblers grumbled. Passenger quarters feel snug. As the driver, I had enough legroom if I wore my slip-on Vans. But hiking boots overpowered the space. I watched my kids hoist themselves in with backpacks still on (why do they do that?) and eventually slither their bags to the ground between their feet. With packs stowed, there was barely room to tie a shoelace.

A glance at my co-workers' notes on the GX echoed my observation. Video manager Will Kaufman wrote, "The front footwell is really narrow ... [I have] no room to really stretch or readjust my position."

Exits were less cumbersome with gravity on our side. In this direction, the narrow running boards that helped us into the cabin offered little guidance, but that was OK. Sidewalk curbs aligned perfectly beneath the boards, so kids could easily step out. Curb-less scenarios required more precision. With a grip on the door handle and a choreographed slide from the edge of the seat, their success rate was 9.9/10. There was one snafu involving an errant backpack strap and a neighborhood cat, but it ended with a soft landing on the lawn, so minimal damage was done.