Blind-spot warning is annoying

Adaptive cruise control and the surround-view and off-road camera systems are among the driver aids we can compliment on the GX. But others could use improvement. Let's start with blind-spot warning, a feature that is often the source of quiet swearing at the vehicle while driving.

We love the little light that indicates there's a vehicle in the blind spot. It's a great piece of technology that is now ubiquitous. You can glance at your mirror and have an immediate visual cue telling you to take a second look before merging into another lane. That's great.

The beeping? It's constant. If you are not a sociopath, you use your turn signal. Even better, you don't use your turn signal after changing the input on your steering wheel. Best of all, you use your turn signal to, gasp, alert other drivers that you'd like to make a lane change.

But many modern blind-spot warning systems start screeching at you if you turn on your turn signal to move into an occupied lane. So your choices are: Swear at it every time it happens, wait until the lane is clear to turn on your signal, or don't use the signal at all. That second option often isn't actually an option on a crowded highway, and the third option is rude and dangerous. So that leaves us with perpetual frustration.