Lexus GX 550 Overtrail vs. Luxury: We Drove Both, but They're Surprisingly Similar

I had the opportunity to drive not one but two different trims of the Lexus GX 550. When the redesigned 2024 Lexus GX 550 first arrived at Edmunds headquarters as part of our One-Year Road Test fleet, I was ready to fall in love. On paper, the GX has everything I'd need in an SUV.

Mind you, this was the Overtrail trim with its aggressive 33-inch tires and off-road setup. As a petite female who prefers Southern California asphalt to rocky trails, I quickly decided I wasn't the demographic Lexus had in mind when it designed the Overtrail. However, when the more civilized 2025 GX 550 Luxury+ trim arrived at our office, I was a bit more certain this GX would deliver the plush, highway-ready ride I craved.

I was dead wrong.

After driving both, I realized there's little difference between the two trims. The surprise for me was how similar they feel to drive, and the difference between the Overtrail's rugged functionality and the Luxury+'s appointed comfort boils down to which set of interior features you prefer.