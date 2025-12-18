Ford Mustang Dark Horse vs. Tesla Model 3 Performance: Edmunds U-Drags

A classic gas vs. electric showdown takes to the U-Drags course

U-Drag Dark Hourse Vs Model 3 Perfromance
  • The Mustang Dark Horse we supercharged is back on the U-Drags course.
  • This time, it's taking on the shockingly quick Tesla Model 3 Performance. 
  • One's a classic muscle car, one's a bargain performance machine. Watch to see who wins.

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse and Tesla Model 3 aren't natural rivals. In regular circumstances, the Model 3 would disappear off the line and leave the Mustang in its silent dust. But we wanted to give the Mustang a real chance to defend against the super-quick Model 3, so we slapped a supercharger on it. 

Tesla's Model 3 Performance is a giant-killer with supercar levels of acceleration. Its 500 horsepower has proven to be more than enough to fend off serious competition. But the Mustang makes nearly 800 horsepower a the crank, and its automatic gearbox means it loses less time during shifts. They weigh about the same, the Tesla will get off the line quicker, and the Ford will pull down the back straight harder. 

Watch on to find out who takes the win in this installment of Edmunds U-Drags. 

by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

