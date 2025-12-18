Ford Mustang Dark Horse vs. Tesla Model 3 Performance: Edmunds U-Drags

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse and Tesla Model 3 aren't natural rivals. In regular circumstances, the Model 3 would disappear off the line and leave the Mustang in its silent dust. But we wanted to give the Mustang a real chance to defend against the super-quick Model 3, so we slapped a supercharger on it.

Tesla's Model 3 Performance is a giant-killer with supercar levels of acceleration. Its 500 horsepower has proven to be more than enough to fend off serious competition. But the Mustang makes nearly 800 horsepower a the crank, and its automatic gearbox means it loses less time during shifts. They weigh about the same, the Tesla will get off the line quicker, and the Ford will pull down the back straight harder.

Watch on to find out who takes the win in this installment of Edmunds U-Drags.