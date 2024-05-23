There's no such thing as subtle when it comes to the 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor. If you want an off-roader that flies a bit more under the radar, I suggest you look elsewhere. With flared fenders at all four corners, knobby all-terrain tires wrapping beadlock wheels, a smattering of amber driving lights, and an exhaust note that you feel in your gut, the Raptor has always been a truck that garners attention.

Still, the Raptor has also always had the performance to back up its looks, and its formula has proved so successful it's spawned other Raptor models from within Ford and copycats from other automakers. Just take a look at the Bronco and Ranger Raptors or the Ram 1500 TRX, essentially a Ram version of the F-150 Raptor, fenders and all.

Ford updated the F-150 for 2024, and while the third-generation Raptor doesn't get as much love as other F-150 variants, the changes are worthwhile improvements.