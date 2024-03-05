2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Kicks Off the Muscle Car EV Era

After soldiering on for 13 years, the Dodge Charger finally receives a complete overhaul for the 2024 model year. The new Charger Daytona ushers in a new era for Dodge that will see its incredibly popular muscle cars forge ahead into uncharted electric territory. Whether or not that rattles its loyal fanbase remains to be seen.

This eighth-generation Charger is new from the ground up and comes in two- and four-door forms. It will launch exclusively as an EV for a few months before Dodge adds an inline-six engine to the equation next year. In true muscle-car form, we expect more powerful versions to follow, including the high-output Charger SRT Banshee. And if Dodge sticks to its usual plans, we should see this Charger on the road for many years to come.