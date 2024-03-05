- The production Dodge Charger Daytona is finally here and it is a radical departure from anything Dodge has done in the past.
- For 2024, the Charger Daytona is exclusively an electric vehicle, with a two-door version on sale first and a four-door version to follow soon after. Next year, a combustion version with an inline-six engine joins the lineup.
- Scat Pack models get up to 670 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 3.3 seconds.
- According to Dodge, the entry-level R/T can travel up to 317 miles on a charge.
2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Kicks Off the Muscle Car EV Era
Don't worry, gas-powered versions are also on the way
After soldiering on for 13 years, the Dodge Charger finally receives a complete overhaul for the 2024 model year. The new Charger Daytona ushers in a new era for Dodge that will see its incredibly popular muscle cars forge ahead into uncharted electric territory. Whether or not that rattles its loyal fanbase remains to be seen.
This eighth-generation Charger is new from the ground up and comes in two- and four-door forms. It will launch exclusively as an EV for a few months before Dodge adds an inline-six engine to the equation next year. In true muscle-car form, we expect more powerful versions to follow, including the high-output Charger SRT Banshee. And if Dodge sticks to its usual plans, we should see this Charger on the road for many years to come.
Big (electric) horsepower
Honestly, lots of things. The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T and Scat Pack are electric vehicles, and both come standard with all-wheel drive and two electric motors. The base R/T makes a stout 456 horsepower, or 496 hp with the PowerShot temporary boost mode. This results in a 0-60 time of 4.7 seconds and a 13.1-second quarter mile. With 630 hp (670 hp with PowerShot), the Daytona Scat Pack brings things up a notch, hitting 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and ripping through the quarter in 11.5 seconds.
These models use a 400-volt architecture and a sizable battery pack with 100.5-kWh gross capacity (93.9 kWh usable). The former means that charging speeds aren't anything to fawn over — 5% to 80% charge in roughly 30 minutes — but the latter makes for decent range quotes. The R/T is EPA-rated at 317 miles, while the Scat Pack is projected to go 260 miles on a full charge.
Dodge also teased that upcoming models such as the SRT Banshee will have sophisticated 800-volt technology and much more horsepower. We expect to see this debut next year alongside the combustion-powered Charger. Speaking of, Dodge has been a bit scarce with details, but the powerplant of choice is the Hurricane inline six-cylinder.
Yes, that means there are no plans in the works to pack a V8 this time around, but this engine should provide plenty of shove with up to 420 horsepower in the Charger Sixpack S.O. (or standard output) and 550 horsepower in the high-output Sixpack H.O. version. That said, we anticipate that the quickest Chargers will indeed be all-electric.
Dodge has a few other tricks up its sleeve to make sure this big EV can handle its 5,900-pound weight around a track. The Scat Pack with Track package offers 305-section front and 325-section rear tires — huge options not typically found on electric cars — and big 16-inch brakes to match. This package also includes dual-valve adaptive dampers. The aforementioned PowerShot mode adds a 40-hp boost, available for 15 seconds, and the drive mode selector now includes options for Drift and Donut. Here’s to hoping that won’t absolutely terrorize the streets.
Finally, a modern interior
The Charger needed serious love in this department, and thankfully Dodge stepped up to the plate with a modern interior full of fun details. We spent time previewing early production models with unfinished cabins, but even those showed promise.
There are multiple seat options — including several that are supportive enough for frequent track use. For a coupe with a low-slung roof, we came away impressed with the amount of passenger space in both rows. The four-door model will be the better option for anyone needing to get people in and out of the car often, but even the two-door Charger is roomier than the Ford Mustang.
All Charger models come with a 12.3-inch center touchscreen running Stellantis’ Uconnect 5 software. It includes sought-after features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Complementing that display is an optional 16-inch digital gauge cluster and head-up display that deliver an immersive experience to the driver. Dodge also developed a performance data system with tons of information to help improve your time at the track.
As expected, Dodge is implementing a new safety suite with a healthy number of standard features. These include adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning and lane keeping assistance. On the options list is a surround-view camera system with side cameras that activate and display images on the center screen when you activate the turn signal.
Edmunds says
We definitely can't accuse Dodge of making small changes this time around — the new Charger is a massive departure from its predecessor. With competitors like the Mustang holding onto its old-school roots, we're curious to see if the new all-electric recipe will mean success for Dodge's halo muscle car.