"The fake Fratzonic exhaust noise is an insult to V8s everywhere. Do people think this actually sounds good? The best part about this 'feature' is that you can turn it off." — Steven Ewing, director, editorial content

"I can live with a car that has quirks, but the Charger has proved to be nothing but inconsistent whenever I've brought it home. From the radio scrolling stations on its own, to the backup camera not coming on until I've stopped reversing and started going forward, to the regen braking packing it in on nearly every trip, and to the creep function randomly engaging while stopped (fun when you have your foot off the brake and the Dodge just moves towards the car/wall/building in front of you), the Charger just can't do the same thing — its job — every day." — Kurt Niebuhr, manager, vehicle testing

"The Daytona struggles to keep body motions in check through a bend while its Brembo brakes begin to fade far sooner than they should. Factor in its all-season tires, and you get a car that writes checks in the straights that it can't cash in the corners. At least it's like a muscle car in that sense, but the truth is that neither you nor the car ends up having a good time." — Gabriel Vega Cortés, vehicle test editor

"When I got behind the wheel of the Charger, I was hoping for a silly couple of days. I had very low expectations, and I figured that, at the very least, the car would make me laugh. But instead, I was just bored the whole time. And boring is the last thing a car like this should be." — Ryan Greger, senior social media strategist