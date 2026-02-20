Our Dodge Charger Daytona EV's Worst Offense? It's Boring

The problem

The Charger EV is trying so hard to be good at everything that all the personality of past Chargers and Challengers — both good and bad — is gone. High-power Chargers and Challengers have always been brash and ridiculous; that's what gave them their charm. They made you feel something. This thing, though … it's like it's trying to be sophisticated, but it just feels like a poseur. I don’t want a sophisticated Charger. That literally defeats the entire point.

I hustled the Charger around winding Malibu canyon roads on a Sunday morning, and while it certainly handled better than the old gas-powered models, it wasn't fun. Like, at all. Zilch. A week later, I did the same drive in a Nissan Armada Nismo — a 6,100-pound behemoth of an SUV with way less power — and I genuinely enjoyed it more, despite the Armada being technically "worse" to drive. That dumb Nissan recognizes its ridiculousness and leans into it, and you just can't help but smile and laugh from behind the wheel. That's how I wanted to feel in the Charger, and I didn't. Not even a little bit.

Sure, you can turn on the Charger's faux exhaust noise, but it's annoying. You can punch the throttle when coming around a tight bend, but the handling stinks.