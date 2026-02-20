Our Dodge Charger Daytona EV's Worst Offense? It's Boring

A car like this should make you feel something. Our Charger Daytona doesn't.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV front 3/4
  • We've had our Dodge Charger Daytona EV for just about a year.
  • I wasn't expecting great things for my first stint behind the wheel.
  • Overall, I found the Charger to be a total snooze — the worst offense for a car like this.

I've spent the last year listening to my co-workers complain about our 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV. So I decided to finally take it out myself to see how bad — or not — the electric Charger really is. After several days of driving, I don't hate the Charger as much as I expected to. But I don't really like it either. It's just ... boring.

It's … fine?

Everyone else seems to have experienced problems with this car, but nothing bad happened to me. I actually found the suspension to be compliant enough for around-town daily driving, the acceleration was brisk, and there's tons of space inside, even in the back seats. 

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV interior

Plus, as far as Dodge — or Stellantis — interiors go, this one is pretty nice. Aside from some quality issues (like a very wobbly center console), I really like the overall design, especially the all-encompassing ambient lighting. So long as you turn off the droning Fratzonic fake exhaust sound, the Charger is surprisingly fine as point-A-to-point-B transportation.

But that last line is really a backhanded compliment. "Fine as point-A-to-point-B transportation" is exactly what I would say about a Toyota Corolla. For an electric car with 670 horsepower, I expected so much more.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV rear 3/4

The problem

The Charger EV is trying so hard to be good at everything that all the personality of past Chargers and Challengers — both good and bad — is gone. High-power Chargers and Challengers have always been brash and ridiculous; that's what gave them their charm. They made you feel something. This thing, though … it's like it's trying to be sophisticated, but it just feels like a poseur. I don’t want a sophisticated Charger. That literally defeats the entire point. 

I hustled the Charger around winding Malibu canyon roads on a Sunday morning, and while it certainly handled better than the old gas-powered models, it wasn't fun. Like, at all. Zilch. A week later, I did the same drive in a Nissan Armada Nismo — a 6,100-pound behemoth of an SUV with way less power — and I genuinely enjoyed it more, despite the Armada being technically "worse" to drive. That dumb Nissan recognizes its ridiculousness and leans into it, and you just can't help but smile and laugh from behind the wheel. That's how I wanted to feel in the Charger, and I didn't. Not even a little bit.

Sure, you can turn on the Charger's faux exhaust noise, but it's annoying. You can punch the throttle when coming around a tight bend, but the handling stinks.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV front

Not as bad as I expected — and somehow, that's worse

When I got behind the wheel of the Charger, I was hoping for a silly couple of days. I had very low expectations, and I figured that, at the very least, the car would make me laugh. But instead, I was just bored the whole time. And boring is the last thing a car like this should be. 

Is the Charger EV objectively better in many ways than its predecessors? Sure. But subjectively? There's simply no comparison. I'll be fine never driving this thing again.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack front 3/4
by

Ryan Greger entered the automotive industry straight out of college in 2020. Since then, he's managed social media and created content for several companies, most recently at Edmunds, where he is a social media content strategist. In addition to his social media prowess, Ryan is an avid writer, authoring reviews and other articles at Edmunds. Ryan also enjoys high-end automotive photography and has developed a sizable following on social media, where he shares photos of some of the world's finest vehicles.

edited by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

