2023 Subaru Outback First Look: A Nip Here, a Tuck There

Of the revisions, the most obvious are no doubt the slight nip and tuck to the Outback's bodywork. There is some new plastic body cladding that flanks the headlights on the car's reworked front bumper. The wheel arches also get some beefier cladding — closely matching the bodywork revisions we've seen from the more off-road-focused Outback Wilderness model. It's worth noting, however, that the Wilderness trim won't get these exterior changes, and it'll look exactly as it does now for 2023.

Subaru says it's also reworked its standard EyeSight safety tech by making the field of view wider and reworking the software behind the system. There is also a new brake booster that should lend itself to smoother operations. Hopefully the sudden stops we've become used to from Subaru's safety tech will be mitigated or done away with altogether. Interestingly, only top-spec Touring models get a new wide-angle mono camera that Subaru says further expands the camera field of view to better detect pedestrians and cyclists when you're entering junctions at low speed. No word on why this particular camera isn't available on any of the other Outback's trims, however.