2023 Subaru Outback First Look: A Nip Here, a Tuck There

- The Subaru Outback gets a fresh look for 2023.
- New looks and new equipment dot the Outback lineup.
- Every trim except for the new Wilderness model gets the exterior changes.
The country's most popular wagon (yes, it's still a wagon, not an SUV) is the Subaru Outback. However, Subaru's perennial fan favorite does a fine job of masquerading as an SUV, which is likely why it's so popular. In fact, Subaru's hold on the segment is so strong it hardly has any direct competition. So it's no surprise that the 2023 Outback's powertrains remain untouched, it maintains its standard all-wheel drive, and only small changes dot the interior and exterior.
Of the revisions, the most obvious are no doubt the slight nip and tuck to the Outback's bodywork. There is some new plastic body cladding that flanks the headlights on the car's reworked front bumper. The wheel arches also get some beefier cladding — closely matching the bodywork revisions we've seen from the more off-road-focused Outback Wilderness model. It's worth noting, however, that the Wilderness trim won't get these exterior changes, and it'll look exactly as it does now for 2023.
Subaru says it's also reworked its standard EyeSight safety tech by making the field of view wider and reworking the software behind the system. There is also a new brake booster that should lend itself to smoother operations. Hopefully the sudden stops we've become used to from Subaru's safety tech will be mitigated or done away with altogether. Interestingly, only top-spec Touring models get a new wide-angle mono camera that Subaru says further expands the camera field of view to better detect pedestrians and cyclists when you're entering junctions at low speed. No word on why this particular camera isn't available on any of the other Outback's trims, however.
The smallest of changes greets the interior of the 2023 Outback. The car's infotainment gets updated to the latest version of Subaru's Starlink system, and it now includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility. Other details, including pricing, will be revealed later this year, but we expect prices for the new Outback to largely mirror those for the current car when it hits dealerships this fall.
Subaru closely adhered to the ages-old "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" philosophy with the Outback, and we can't blame them.