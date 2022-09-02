Mercedes-Benz Announces New EQS 450 4Matic for 2023

The Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury electric sedan is getting a middle child for the 2023 model year. Positioned between the standard EQS 450+ and the EQS 580 4Matic, the new EQS 450 4Matic will have a starting price of $108,550 and an estimated driving range of 350 miles. That makes it $3,000 more expensive than the base 450+ model but far less than the range-topping EQS 580 4Matic at $127,100.

While the naming scheme might seem a little confusing — what with the "+" in the base model's name seemingly suggesting it's a beefed-up version of the 450 — it's actually the "4Matic" designation that does the heavy lifting to differentiate the two models. The EQS 450+ is a rear-wheel-drive-only machine, while the EQS 450 4Matic adds a second front motor to make it all-wheel-drive. But as is the case with electric vehicles, you don't just get an extra set of driven wheels for better traction. You also get a lot more power.

Electric power and all-season grip

Total output and outright acceleration from the EQS 450 4Matic also slides right between its two siblings. The dual electric motors send a total of 355 horsepower to all four wheels. For reference, the 450+'s single rear-mounted motor makes 329 horsepower, while the top-dog 580 4Matic churns out 516 horses.

As for the all-important, immediately delivered EV torque, the EQS 450 4Matic has an ample supply with 590 lb-ft available — that's only 41 lb-ft less than the 580 4Matic. The standard EQS 450+ makes a more modest 417 lb-ft of twist by comparison. According to Mercedes-Benz, you'll need only 5.3 seconds to sprint from zero to 60 mph in the 450 4Matic (0.6 second quicker than the 450+), though top speed remains consistent through the lineup at 130 mph.