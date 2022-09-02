Mercedes-Benz Announces New EQS 450 4Matic for 2023

- The EQS 450 4Matic starts at $108,550.
- It adds an extra electric motor to the EQS 450+'s powertrain for more torque and all-wheel drive.
- Estimated range falls slightly, to 340 miles.
The Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury electric sedan is getting a middle child for the 2023 model year. Positioned between the standard EQS 450+ and the EQS 580 4Matic, the new EQS 450 4Matic will have a starting price of $108,550 and an estimated driving range of 350 miles. That makes it $3,000 more expensive than the base 450+ model but far less than the range-topping EQS 580 4Matic at $127,100.
While the naming scheme might seem a little confusing — what with the "+" in the base model's name seemingly suggesting it's a beefed-up version of the 450 — it's actually the "4Matic" designation that does the heavy lifting to differentiate the two models. The EQS 450+ is a rear-wheel-drive-only machine, while the EQS 450 4Matic adds a second front motor to make it all-wheel-drive. But as is the case with electric vehicles, you don't just get an extra set of driven wheels for better traction. You also get a lot more power.
Total output and outright acceleration from the EQS 450 4Matic also slides right between its two siblings. The dual electric motors send a total of 355 horsepower to all four wheels. For reference, the 450+'s single rear-mounted motor makes 329 horsepower, while the top-dog 580 4Matic churns out 516 horses.
As for the all-important, immediately delivered EV torque, the EQS 450 4Matic has an ample supply with 590 lb-ft available — that's only 41 lb-ft less than the 580 4Matic. The standard EQS 450+ makes a more modest 417 lb-ft of twist by comparison. According to Mercedes-Benz, you'll need only 5.3 seconds to sprint from zero to 60 mph in the 450 4Matic (0.6 second quicker than the 450+), though top speed remains consistent through the lineup at 130 mph.
Despite the addition of another electric motor that's pulling from the same 107.8-kWh battery, the EQS 450 4Matic only loses 10 miles of estimated range. The 450+ has a quoted range of 350 miles on a single charge, while the 450 4Matic has an estimated 340-mile range. Mercedes-Benz also says the EQS 450 4Matic can charge from 10% to 80% capacity in 31 minutes while using a DC fast charger, the same as other EQS models.
That said, it's worth noting that in our own range testing, both existing EQS models blew their range estimates out of the water. In Edmunds' real-world EV test, the EQS 450+ went 422 miles before it ran out of juice, beating its estimate by a staggering 72 miles. The 580 4Matic, for its part, traveled 381 miles on a single charge, 41 miles more than its official range rating. While there's no guarantee the EQS 450 4Matic will pull off the same trick, we feel confident in saying 340 miles is a conservative figure. We'll know for sure once we test the new variant ourselves. In the meantime, check out our EV range leaderboard to see how other electric cars stack up to the EQS.
Inside the EQS 450 4Matic, you'll encounter the same degree of luxury and opulence as in the rest of the EQS range. There is limo-like amounts of knee room no matter where you happen to be seated, but our test editors noticed a lack of headroom in the back of the EQS due to a high-riding rear seat. Not what you'd call a deal-breaker, just something taller backseat riders should look out for. Thankfully, an available Executive Seat package that includes an adjustable rear multicontour backrest, neck and back heating, massage functions, and a tablet to control the car's infotainment system might reduce any rear-seat weariness.
The EQS 450 4Matic also comes with the multitude of other features that are available on other EQS sedans. That means Mercedes' newest version of MBUX, its high-tech operating system, comes standard on a tablet-like 12.8-inch portrait display. Other standard niceties include 64-color ambient interior lighting, a Burmester 3D surround-sound system and a surround-view camera. You can expect the new EQS 450 4Matic and all its goodies to show up to Mercedes-Benz dealerships near the end of this year.
Mercedes-Benz is beefing up the lineup of its most prestigious electric-powered sedan. The EQS 450+ 4Matic has the space, pace and driving grace to satisfy the most demanding clientele.