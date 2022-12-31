2023 Dodge Charger: The One We'd Buy

The Dodge Charger, as we’ve come to know and love it, will soon end production. It had a good run, debuting for the 2006 model year before getting a substantial refresh in 2011. But since then, Dodge has relied mainly on more power, more performance, and design tweaks to keep customers interested in the car.

That approach continues for the Charger’s last year in its current form. A “Last Call” collection of special-edition 2023 Dodge Chargers is available, including the Super Bee, Swinger and King Daytona. These are available in addition to the standard roster of V6, V8 and supercharged V8 models, plus the SRT Jailbreak version that came out midway through 2022 to give Charger buyers the ability to customize a factory-ordered model in ways that can push the price beyond $100,000.

Of course, you need not spend that much to get a Dodge Charger. We recommend three that offer great value, impressive performance or both. Check 'em out below.

The best of both worlds

If you’re looking for the 2023 Charger with a compelling blend of value, performance and visual attitude, get the Charger Scat Pack in standard or Widebody style. Prices start just north of 50 grand, and the Scat Pack boasts a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 cranking 485 horsepower to the car’s rear wheels.

We prefer the Charger Scat Pack Widebody for its more aggressive look but also because it comes with stickier tires, bigger brakes and an adaptive suspension that gives the driver the choice between a comfortable or sporty ride. Cloth seats are standard, but you can alternatively spec premium leather with synthetic suede inserts. In addition, an optional 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system ensures that the Charger entertains you in more ways than just the V8’s rumble and rapid acceleration.

Equip a Charger Scat Pack Widebody with all the upgrades, and you’ll need to budget about $70,000 for your new muscle car.

The bargain baller

If the Charger Scat Pack is too much, whether in terms of price or power, Dodge has an alternative that costs less, gets better gas mileage, and likely saves you money on insurance premiums. Better yet, it still packs a punch in terms of visual attitude and offers an optional all-wheel-drive system for four-season driving.

The Charger GT is the version we’re talking about, and if you can resist adding options, you can park one in your driveway for less than 40 grand. It comes with a hood scoop, 20-inch wheels, cloth seats with a houndstooth-check pattern, and a 300-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 engine. Like all Chargers, the GT has standard rear-wheel drive. The optional AWD isn’t cheap, adding around $3,000 to the car’s price, but if you live where Old Man Winter makes travel treacherous, it’s worth the cost.

What does a fully loaded Charger GT AWD cost? With every option box checked, you’re at about $50,000.

The breakout ballistic missile

Charger buyers with fat wallets will want the SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak (or the King Daytona limited-production model based on it). With 807 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque from a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, this version of the Charger represents peak muscle car.

To get a Charger Jailbreak, you start with a tab of more than $90,000, but it does come nearly fully loaded right from the factory. There are only a few core options and packages to choose from, along with a long list of appearance upgrades. The Jailbreak offers a range of paint colors, stripe packages, wheel designs, and finishes for the wheels, brake calipers and badges. You can also paint the hood, roof, rear spoiler and exhaust outlets black if you want to, and choose from four different leather and seat-belt colors and three each of dashboard trims, steering wheels and floor mats. A suede headliner is also available.

In addition to these appearance items, you can upgrade the SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak with navigation, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system and a power sunroof. Considering how few people will spend this kind of cash on a new Charger, you’re almost guaranteed to build yourself a one-of-one version of the Jailbreak.

Or you can choose the King Daytona to secure a one-of-300 model before the gas-powered Charger sets off into the sunset for good.