2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona Is One Spicy Sedan

- Dodge has unveiled its latest "Last Call" special edition.
- Based on the Charger Hellcat, the King Daytona is the wildest Charger yet.
- Aside from some eye-searing orange paint, it also has a Demon-rivaling 807 horsepower.
Dodge has been rolling out a series of special editions to commemorate the end of the V8-powered Charger and Challenger, and the brand just released the newest addition to the lineup. It's called the Charger King Daytona, and it looks like one of the wildest sedans you can buy right now. It's part of a series of several specials the company has branded its "Last Call," and it's proof that, while the end is near for lovers of Mopar muscle, it's not quite over yet.
For starters, the King Daytona gets an 807-horsepower version of the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8. Keen followers of the Dodge brand will recognize that it's just 1 horsepower less than the Challenger Demon. Just one pony won't make much difference, and the King Daytona is still the most powerful Charger the company has ever made with 10 more ponies than the 797-horsepower Charger Hellcat Widebody.
The King Daytona also gets a set of unique cosmetic touches to set it apart from "normal" Hellcat Chargers. For one, there's the very noticeable Go Mango orange paint that harks back to Challengers of the 1970s (the car the color originally debuted on). Other neat exterior touches include some satin black hood, fender and trunklid decals. It also gets satin silver 20-inch wheels that hide Brembo brakes that feature orange calipers.
Inside buyers are treated to wide swatches of Alcantara on the doors and seats. There is orange contrast stitching above the instrument panel, around the center console, on the doors, and around the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. The instrument cluster also gets a unique King Daytona badge. It also comes with the upgraded Harman Kardon sound system, a sunroof, and navigation built into the infotainment system. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but just 300 examples will be built. So if this extremely orange beat suits you, head over to DodgeGarage.com to claim one later this fall.
Dodge is a brand that embodies the question "why not?" and we can do nothing but commend them for their commitment to crazy.