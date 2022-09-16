2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona Is One Spicy Sedan

For starters, the King Daytona gets an 807-horsepower version of the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8. Keen followers of the Dodge brand will recognize that it's just 1 horsepower less than the Challenger Demon. Just one pony won't make much difference, and the King Daytona is still the most powerful Charger the company has ever made with 10 more ponies than the 797-horsepower Charger Hellcat Widebody.

The King Daytona also gets a set of unique cosmetic touches to set it apart from "normal" Hellcat Chargers. For one, there's the very noticeable Go Mango orange paint that harks back to Challengers of the 1970s (the car the color originally debuted on). Other neat exterior touches include some satin black hood, fender and trunklid decals. It also gets satin silver 20-inch wheels that hide Brembo brakes that feature orange calipers.