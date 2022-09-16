Skip to main content
2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona

2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona Is One Spicy Sedan

Is 807 enough horsepower for you?

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona Is One Spicy Sedan
  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career.
  • Dodge has unveiled its latest "Last Call" special edition.
  • Based on the Charger Hellcat, the King Daytona is the wildest Charger yet.
  • Aside from some eye-searing orange paint, it also has a Demon-rivaling 807 horsepower.

Dodge has been rolling out a series of special editions to commemorate the end of the V8-powered Charger and Challenger, and the brand just released the newest addition to the lineup. It's called the Charger King Daytona, and it looks like one of the wildest sedans you can buy right now. It's part of a series of several specials the company has branded its "Last Call," and it's proof that, while the end is near for lovers of Mopar muscle, it's not quite over yet.

2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona

For starters, the King Daytona gets an 807-horsepower version of the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8. Keen followers of the Dodge brand will recognize that it's just 1 horsepower less than the Challenger Demon. Just one pony won't make much difference, and the King Daytona is still the most powerful Charger the company has ever made with 10 more ponies than the 797-horsepower Charger Hellcat Widebody.

The King Daytona also gets a set of unique cosmetic touches to set it apart from "normal" Hellcat Chargers. For one, there's the very noticeable Go Mango orange paint that harks back to Challengers of the 1970s (the car the color originally debuted on). Other neat exterior touches include some satin black hood, fender and trunklid decals. It also gets satin silver 20-inch wheels that hide Brembo brakes that feature orange calipers.

2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona

Inside buyers are treated to wide swatches of Alcantara on the doors and seats. There is orange contrast stitching above the instrument panel, around the center console, on the doors, and around the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. The instrument cluster also gets a unique King Daytona badge. It also comes with the upgraded Harman Kardon sound system, a sunroof, and navigation built into the infotainment system. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but just 300 examples will be built. So if this extremely orange beat suits you, head over to DodgeGarage.com to claim one later this fall.

Edmunds says

Dodge is a brand that embodies the question "why not?" and we can do nothing but commend them for their commitment to crazy.

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career.

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates

New vehicle highlights