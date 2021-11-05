- Redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra starts at $37,645.
- Available in more bed length and cab configurations than last year.
- The 2022 can be significantly more expensive than the 2021, but list of upgrades is extensive.
In terms of sales, the Ford F-150, Ram 1500, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 absolutely dominate the full-size pickup segment. While Toyota's Tundra posts solid numbers, this ancient truck — last redesigned in 2007 — really doesn't have the hardware necessary to fight the American pickups on their home turf. However, the tides are poised to change next month, when the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra starts appearing on dealer lots. With a coil-spring rear suspension, significantly restyled interior and twin-turbocharged V6 (plus a hybrid on the way), the Tundra is finally competitive with the big players in the segment. The improvements don't come cheap, though. Aside from the base SR model, the 2022 Tundra is significantly more expensive than last year's model. We'll select an example from each trim below to show you how much prices have changed since 2021.
The 2022 Tundra starts off in the SR trim in a double-cab, rear-wheel-drive and 6.5-foot bed configuration. Including destination charges, the base price is $37,645.
Its features include:
Going with the larger 8.1-foot bed bumps the price to $37,975 — a $1,925 increase over a 2021 Tundra in the same configuration. We think the 2022 Tundra's long list of additions compared to last year's model are well worth the extra spend. Selecting a 2022 Tundra SR with the crew cab and 5.5-foot bed rings in at $39,695, and adding four-wheel drive tacks on an eye-watering $3,000 to every price point.
At a glance, the SR lineup looks like this:
While the SR is a good starting point if you want a basic work truck, the SR5 features both styling and practical upgrades. The SR5 also opens the door to a number of worthwhile option packages. SR5 features include:
Despite a modest list of enhancements over the SR, the SR5 is much more expensive. Prices for the SR5, including destination, are listed at:
2022 Toyota Tundra
The Tundra's Limited grade is really where this pickup morphs from a utilitarian workhorse to luxe everyday driver. Upgrades include:
As you might expect, prices really take off from here. A Tundra Limited will set you back:
2022 Toyota Tundra
Since the more expensive 1794 Edition essentially just adds unique styling elements, the Platinum is the de facto leader in the lineup. It adds:
Prices for this loaded Tundra are as follows:
The 1794 Edition is largely the same as the Platinum, with a few minor tweaks that are meant to invoke ranch styling. For one of these models, expect to pay:
2022 Toyota Tundra
There's also an off-road-focused TRD Pro trim in the mix, but it's not listed here. That's because this trim level comes standard with the hybrid powertrain, and prices for the hybrid model have not been announced yet. Keep your eyes peeled for a future update.
The 2022 Toyota Tundra is much more expensive than its 2021 counterpart, but the long list of improvements and added features throughout the lineup help justify the higher cost.