In terms of sales, the Ford F-150, Ram 1500, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 absolutely dominate the full-size pickup segment. While Toyota's Tundra posts solid numbers, this ancient truck — last redesigned in 2007 — really doesn't have the hardware necessary to fight the American pickups on their home turf. However, the tides are poised to change next month, when the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra starts appearing on dealer lots. With a coil-spring rear suspension, significantly restyled interior and twin-turbocharged V6 (plus a hybrid on the way), the Tundra is finally competitive with the big players in the segment. The improvements don't come cheap, though. Aside from the base SR model, the 2022 Tundra is significantly more expensive than last year's model. We'll select an example from each trim below to show you how much prices have changed since 2021.

Base SR model is only a little pricier for 2022

The 2022 Tundra starts off in the SR trim in a double-cab, rear-wheel-drive and 6.5-foot bed configuration. Including destination charges, the base price is $37,645.

Its features include:

LED headlights

Keyless entry and start

8-inch touchscreen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration (with wireless connectivity)

Adaptive cruise control

Going with the larger 8.1-foot bed bumps the price to $37,975 — a $1,925 increase over a 2021 Tundra in the same configuration. We think the 2022 Tundra's long list of additions compared to last year's model are well worth the extra spend. Selecting a 2022 Tundra SR with the crew cab and 5.5-foot bed rings in at $39,695, and adding four-wheel drive tacks on an eye-watering $3,000 to every price point.

At a glance, the SR lineup looks like this:

Tundra 4x2 SR double cab, 6.5-ft bed: $37,645

Tundra 4x2 SR double cab, 8.1-ft bed: $37,975 ($1,925 increase vs. 2021 model)

Tundra 4x2 SR crew cab, 5.5-ft bed: $39,695

Tundra 4x4 SR double cab, 6.5-ft bed: $40,645

Tundra 4x4 SR double cab, 8.1-ft bed: $40,975

Tundra 4x4 SR crew cab, 5.5-ft bed: $42,695

Prices start to climb for the SR5

While the SR is a good starting point if you want a basic work truck, the SR5 features both styling and practical upgrades. The SR5 also opens the door to a number of worthwhile option packages. SR5 features include:

Alloy wheels

Rear center armrest and cupholders

Adjustable tie-down cleats in the bed

Towing package with Class IV trailer hitch, trailer brake controller and four-/seven-pin trailer connector

Despite a modest list of enhancements over the SR, the SR5 is much more expensive. Prices for the SR5, including destination, are listed at:

Tundra 4x2 SR5 double cab, 6.5-ft bed: $42,450 ($5,040 increase vs. 2021 model)

Tundra 4x2 SR5 double cab, 8.1-ft bed: $43,760

Tundra 4x2 SR5 crew cab, 5.5-ft bed: $44,500

Tundra 4x4 SR5 double cab, 6.5-ft bed: $45,450

Tundra 4x2 SR5 crew cab, 6.5-ft bed: $45,810

Tundra 4x4 SR5 double cab, 8.1-ft bed: $46,760

Tundra 4x4 SR5 crew cab, 5.5-ft bed: $47,500

Tundra 4x4 SR5 crew cab, 6.5-ft bed: $48,810

Paying for luxury