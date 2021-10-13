For 2022, Hyundai is announcing a special Night Edition for the Sonata N-Line. The package takes inspiration from the new film, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. The N-Line itself has been totally murdered out. The wheels are unique to the Night Edition and are all black. The center caps are black chrome, the badging is blacked-out and the black calipers are, well, not black — they're red.

As a refresher, the Sonata N-Line is powered by a 2.5-liter four cylinder that sends 290 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic to the front wheels. In our testing it needed just 5.6 seconds to get from 0 to 60 mph, making it one of the quickest sedans in its class (by quite some margin). It's also feature-rich inside and has an easy-to-use infotainment setup, supportive seats that have adjustable side bolsters, and an airy, easy-to-live-in cabin.

The Night Edition will be limited to 1,000 units and will be available in either Phantom Black or Quartz White. It'll start at $35,775.