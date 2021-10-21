When the 2022 Ford Maverick made its debut, Ford said it was aiming for 40 mpg in the city with the base 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. More than four months after the Maverick's debut, the EPA has confirmed that the Maverick hybrid went above and beyond Ford's initial estimate.

Per the EPA, the Maverick hybrid, which is available exclusively in front-wheel drive, will do 42 mpg in the city, 33 mpg on the highway and 37 mpg on the combined cycle. For reference, the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that serves as the upgraded engine gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined (23 city/30 highway). Each of those numbers falls by 1 mpg if you opt for all-wheel drive.