- The Ford Maverick with the hybrid powertrain gets 42 mpg city.
- That makes it the most fuel-efficient pickup on sale, even if it is low-hanging fruit.
- Ford also says you can squeeze more than 500 miles out of a single tank.
When the 2022 Ford Maverick made its debut, Ford said it was aiming for 40 mpg in the city with the base 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. More than four months after the Maverick's debut, the EPA has confirmed that the Maverick hybrid went above and beyond Ford's initial estimate.
Per the EPA, the Maverick hybrid, which is available exclusively in front-wheel drive, will do 42 mpg in the city, 33 mpg on the highway and 37 mpg on the combined cycle. For reference, the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that serves as the upgraded engine gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined (23 city/30 highway). Each of those numbers falls by 1 mpg if you opt for all-wheel drive.
Even though the hybrid models haven't been rolled out to dealers yet, this is good news for anyone who was holding out for the base LX model and the hybrid powertrain. Ford says the Maverick hybrid is expected to start shipping in December, with deliveries starting in January of 2022. Ford says that it expects 2022 Maverick hybrid orders to fill up by November. Once orders max out, Ford says it expects to reopen ordering by summer of next year.
The Maverick, while still technically a pickup truck, is really best suited to city environments where drivers can take advantage of its small size. The hybrid engine, with its frankly great city mpg rating, only bolsters this trucklet's urban credentials.