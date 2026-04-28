What's the Best Wheel Size for My Car?



Photo: Birdlkportfolio | iStock via Getty Images Plus



It contains a series of numbers that look something like this: 215/35R17.

The first number — 215 — refers to the tire's width, measured in millimeters. The 35 is the tire's sidewall size, which in this case is 35% of the 215-mm width (about 75.25 mm). The last number — 17 — is the wheel's diameter.

Yes, tires are measured using the metric system, while wheels are measured using inches.

That said, your car may have been modified at some point with aftermarket wheels, incorrect-size tires, or a combination of the two.

To find your correct wheel and tire size, you can look inside your car's doorjamb, where you’ll find a white sticker with yellow and black graphics. It lists the front, rear and spare (if so equipped) tire and wheel sizes with which your car left the factory. (It also tells you how much air the automaker says you should put in the tires.)

Your owner's manual may also have a wheel size chart.

Additionally, you may want to know the width of your wheels. This one's trickier to determine, especially if the tires are still mounted to the wheels since the tire's width is measured independently of the wheel's width. Stamped somewhere on the wheel, and perhaps not visible until the wheel has been removed from the vehicle, is its width. This number is often followed by the letter J. The Camry LE's 16-inch wheels measure 6.5 inches wide; look closely and you’ll find "6.5J" inside the wheel.

The effects of changing wheel size

The wheels fitted to your car when it was new represent what the automaker intended as that good balance of looks, ride quality and real-world practicality.

It's usually possible to install bigger — and occasionally smaller — wheels, but doing so will change the way the vehicle drives. To ensure that the wheel and tire still fit the vehicle, you'll need to install a tire that mimics the size of the car's original equipment.

For example, if your car has 18-inch wheels on it and you want to install 19-inch wheels, your new tires need to have 1 inch less of sidewall, which works out to half an inch all around. This means a half-inch reduction in the amount of cushion, resulting in a stiffer or firmer ride quality. The car simply won't ride as well.

Automakers often offer bigger wheels and tires for any given car. If you want to go with larger wheels, look up those options and choose the size the manufacturer offered.

Tires designed for larger wheels almost always cost more than those meant for smaller wheels, even if they are the exact same model from the same manufacturer.

Oversized wheels can dramatically impact fuel economy. In the case of the Camry (which only comes as a hybrid), the LE trim level with 16-inch wheels has an EPA estimate of up to 51 mpg combined. The top-end Camry XSE with its 19-inch wheels is rated at just 43 mpg combined. (To be fair, some of the fuel economy impact is due to the extra weight added by the extra luxury and convenience features fitted to the higher trim level.)

If you keep going with even larger wheels and tires, they simply won't fit inside the wheelwells without either the wheel or tire rubbing against critical steering components or the car's body when turning or going over bumps.

On the flip side, you may be tempted to install smaller wheels as a means of getting a softer ride or reducing the cost of tire replacement down the road. However, smaller wheels may lack the clearance to fit over the car's brakes.

When in doubt, be sure to consult a wheel and tire shop with a good reputation.

The pros and cons of bigger wheels

Bigger wheels are mostly a vanity upgrade. In some cases, however, the shorter sidewall results in sharper handling — at the cost of ride quality. Since there is less air-filled rubber with a larger wheel than a smaller one, the tires have less flexibility, which can result in a small increase in grip, steering response and possibly even steering feel.

If you like the look but aren't totally sold on a wheel-size upgrade on a new car, be sure to do some number-crunching. There are a lot of financial downsides to larger wheels.

Oversized wheels will cost you more to buy initially, and they'll also cost you more to maintain than smaller wheels. Here are three real-world examples using different kinds of cars and tire prices advertised at online retailer Tire Rack in early 2026.

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 comes standard with 19-inch wheels. Upgrading to 20- or 21-inch wheels means spending an additional $1,000 or more for the wheels alone. Then the tires to fit those wheels will cost more, too. As of January 2026, a set of Pirelli Scorpion Zero all-season tires ran about $1,347 to go around the standard 19-inch wheels. A set of that same model of tire cost a hefty $1,832 with the big 21-inch wheel option. The huge 24-inch wheels that General Motors offers on a wide range of SUVs, including its 2026 Chevrolet Tahoe, certainly fill its big wheelwells. But they cost $2,225 more than the standard 22-inchers, and a set of original-equipment tires will set you back an additional $2,000 or so as well. That's more than three times what you can expect to pay to replace the 18-inch tires that come standard on the Tahoe. Many car manufacturers bundle bigger wheels with higher-end trim levels and option packages, so you may have to look closely. A set of 16-inch Goodyear tires equivalent to those installed at the factory on a 2026 Toyota Camry LE costs about $425 from Tire Rack. A set of four of the 19-inch Goodyears for the top-of-the-line Camry XSE runs $1,072.

Want aftermarket wheels? Do your research

If you want a unique look for the car you already have, you may be tempted by aftermarket wheels. Wheel and tire shops often have dozens of shiny chrome or sinister black wheels that can give your car a cool appearance. Many car dealerships also sell aftermarket wheels — as well as snazzier-looking wheels from an automaker's accessory catalog.

You should be absolutely certain that those custom wheels will fit your car correctly. Make sure that the wheel shop checks the wheel's offset, which is a way of expressing how it fits up against the car's hub. Because every automaker uses slightly different wheel sizes, the wrong offset may cause aftermarket wheels to stick out past your car's fenders or to sit too far inboard. Either way, the car can look odd, its handling may be compromised, or the custom wheel may rub against and subsequently damage critical braking and steering components.

Wheel offset is measured in millimeters and is represented by a two-digit number followed by the letters "ET." (Those letters stand for einpresstiefe, which is German for "insertion depth.") Ideally, you want custom wheels to fit perfectly, which may mean some math on the part of the installer to determine the right offset and whether the wheels will require additional spacers to fit correctly and safely.

When changing out wheels, safety should take priority above all else.



