Car Paint Protection Film (PPF): Is It Worth It?

Second to where we live, the cars we drive daily are some of the priciest purchases we make. And we're willing to pay up for a nicer ride, too, as a recent report found that the average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States surpassed $50,000 for the first time in September of this year. Couple that with the average age of a car on our roads climbing steadily up to nearly 13 years old, and Americans are spending more than ever on their daily drivers and keeping them longer.
Given these trends, it's only natural that people looking to make such a costly investment would also seek ways to protect their purchase. One increasingly popular option is through car paint protection film, aka PPF.
Jump to:
- What is paint protection film, aka PPF?
- How long does paint protection film last?
- How much does it cost to wrap a car with paint protection film?
- Is paint protection film worth it for cars?
What is paint protection film, aka PPF?
The easiest way to understand the concept behind PPF is to think of a screen protector you'd install on a smartphone. It isn't meant to be indestructible. Instead, it acts as a sacrificial layer between any object that might damage your phone's display and the glass itself. Paint protection film for cars works in much the same way by creating a physical barrier between rocks, debris or other road hazards and your car's finish.
It's important to note that while PPF and color-changing vinyl car wraps may look like similar products, given that they both create a barrier between your car's paint and the outside world, the vinyl in a typical car wrap offers minimal protection due to its thinness. On average, a vinyl wrap is between 2 and 4.5 mils (thousandths of an inch) thick.
Since different types of cars have varying use cases, clear paint protection film is available in various thicknesses and forms. Ten-mil PPF is recommended for those looking to take their vehicles off-roading or for those who often spend time at places where paint damage is likely, such as a work site.
How long does paint protection film last?
PPF's lifespan is determined largely by how well it's cared for. Many products will offer warranties that cover defects such as yellowing, cracking, blistering and delamination. To qualify, however, the film must be professionally applied by an authorized installer.
Under ideal conditions, modern PPF can last up to 15 years. This assumes the car will be stored in a garage at home and receive an additional layer of protection on top of the film, such as a ceramic coat. However, most people can expect to get at least a decade's worth of protection regardless of whether they go the extra mile or not.
Depending on your mileage and use case, it's recommended to have an installer perform a yearly inspection to see how the PPF is holding up. And should it need replacing due to extensive damage, you only have to replace the affected panel since PPF is applied in sections.
However, receiving a few rock marks or scratches isn't the end of the world, as some modern films have self-healing properties that can take care of minor scuffs when the film warms up, such as under direct sunlight or with very careful use of a heat gun or hair dryer.
How much does it cost to wrap a car with paint protection film?
Given the numerous types of clear paint protection films, varying vehicle sizes, labor rates, and the extent of your car's surface you'd like to protect, pricing can vary significantly. The PPF's thickness is important to note, as it makes installation slightly more challenging and time-consuming due to its inability to bend at sharp angles. It can cost as much as $8,000 to install a PPF.
That figure may seem high at first glance, but there's a lot of work that goes into the installation process. To ensure that the film tucks neatly between seams to prevent any delamination, a car's door panels, taillights and exterior trim have to be removed first.
Is paint protection film worth it for cars?
The long and short answer is that it depends on your specific vehicle type, its use case and your budget. The factor that will impact your installation cost (and whether it's ultimately worth it) is how much of your car you'd like to protect.
This is where PPF has some flexibility. Since it's practically invisible to the naked eye, you're not forced to wrap your entire car, nor do you have to opt for the thickest film available if your vehicle spends most of its time in a milder environment.
Given today's high average transaction prices, it's worth protecting a car's high-impact areas for a sum that's relatively small compared to its purchase price. Suppose you're working with a lower-priced car, such as one below $30,000. In that case, PPF becomes less worthwhile, as its installation could cost a significant percentage of your vehicle's purchase price and value.
There are cases in which full coverage is likely the best option, such as when you plan to spend a considerable amount of money on a luxury vehicle, a sports car or a valuable collectible. This is due to their value being closely tied to and determined mainly by their overall mileage and condition.
A car is only perfect once, so if keeping it that way long term is essential to you, paint protection film offers a flexible solution for a wide variety of use cases.