Car Paint Protection Film (PPF): Is It Worth It?

Given these trends, it's only natural that people looking to make such a costly investment would also seek ways to protect their purchase. One increasingly popular option is through car paint protection film, aka PPF.

Jump to:

What is paint protection film, aka PPF?

The easiest way to understand the concept behind PPF is to think of a screen protector you'd install on a smartphone. It isn't meant to be indestructible. Instead, it acts as a sacrificial layer between any object that might damage your phone's display and the glass itself. Paint protection film for cars works in much the same way by creating a physical barrier between rocks, debris or other road hazards and your car's finish.

It's important to note that while PPF and color-changing vinyl car wraps may look like similar products, given that they both create a barrier between your car's paint and the outside world, the vinyl in a typical car wrap offers minimal protection due to its thinness. On average, a vinyl wrap is between 2 and 4.5 mils (thousandths of an inch) thick.

Since different types of cars have varying use cases, clear paint protection film is available in various thicknesses and forms. Ten-mil PPF is recommended for those looking to take their vehicles off-roading or for those who often spend time at places where paint damage is likely, such as a work site.