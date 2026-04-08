Engine Oil FAQs

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Motor oil is the lifeblood of a healthy engine. It provides the lubrication necessary to reduce friction and keep fragile moving parts from prematurely wearing down. Additives such as detergents, zinc and phosphorus help keep an engine clean and free of sludge while also protecting metal parts and seals from corrosion and leaks. Oil is vital for its ability to help keep an engine cool, working in harmony with other fluids used in modern engines.

Most vehicle owners know that motor oil is important, but they may still have questions about what it does for an engine and why neglecting it can be so damaging. Here are some commonly asked questions regarding motor oil along with their answers and links to learn more.

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When to check oil

Does motor oil expire?

What happens if you overfill oil?

Is motor oil flammable?

What does low engine oil pressure mean?

Can low oil cause the check engine light to come on?

What color should engine oil be?

Is engine oil the same as motor oil?

How to dispose of engine oil

When to check oil

You should check your engine oil at regular intervals. Once a month is a good standard to go by, or every third or fourth time you fill your car up with fuel. If you're driving an older car or one that you think might be either leaking or burning oil, you should check it more often. You should always check your oil when the car is cool and on a flat and level surface. You probably don't need to change your oil as often as every 3,000 miles like some people believe, but you definitely do need to make sure your engine oil isn't low.

Does motor oil expire?

Walking into an auto parts store and seeing carton after carton of bottled oil on the shelves leads some people to ask an obvious question: Does engine oil go bad? The answer is yes. If left in an unopened container, typical motor oils, such as those from manufacturers like Amsoil and Mobil, can last five years or even longer depending on the type of oil. Open containers of oil should be used as quickly as possible, as they will go bad within about a year of being opened.

What happens if you overfill oil?

Overfilling your engine with too much oil can cause serious problems. Too much oil can lead to reduced lubrication caused by foaming (an aeration of the engine oil that reduces its lubrication properties) or increased oil pressure that can damage seals and gaskets.

It's also possible that overfilling your engine can push oil into places it's not supposed to be, even into the combustion chamber where fuel and air are ignited, which can result in visible smoke from the car's tailpipe. This smoke can damage expensive exhaust parts such as your vehicle's catalytic converter.

Is motor oil flammable?

Liquids like motor oil are classified by their potential for ignition, with terms like "ignitable," "flammable" and "combustible" used to describe them. As with cooking oils, engine oil does have a temperature at which it will burn that is referred to as its flash point. Quality motor oil has a flash point of more than 400 degrees (the actual number can vary a great deal based on testing procedures), which makes it unlikely to ignite under normal circumstances.

Engine oil is considered a Class IIIB combustible liquid by the National Fire Protection Association. That means it's not technically considered a flammable liquid. Used motor oil, however, may have a lower flash point than fresh motor oil, in part due to contamination from things such as fuel, additives or other lubricants.

What does low engine oil pressure mean?

A low oil pressure warning indicates that your engine isn't getting the lubrication it needs to run properly. There are several reasons your engine may be reporting low oil pressure. The oil level may be low, in which case you should add more oil to the engine until the level reaches the proper marking on your engine's dipstick.

Low oil pressure can also be caused by an oil pump failure or a clogged oil filter, though those issues are less common than insufficient oil. It's also possible that your engine was filled with the incorrect type of oil — possibly a "thinner" oil with a lower viscosity than what is recommended by the manufacturer.

If your vehicle is reporting low oil pressure or you see an oil warning light of any kind, you should avoid running the car's engine until it's checked over by a qualified mechanic.

Can low oil cause the check engine light to come on?

Yes, low oil can cause your check engine light to come on. Running a vehicle with insufficient motor oil can cause serious damage to internal engine components. Oil lubricates the moving parts inside an engine, and low oil or low oil pressure can cause increased friction that, over time, could cause a serious problem that triggers a check engine light.

Not every check engine light indicates a problem related to oil. A mechanic, technician or properly trained owner can use an OBD-II scanning tool to get a list of any codes an engine's computer has stored. These codes will indicate what type of problem your vehicle is having.

What color should engine oil be?

Fresh engine oil is typically a translucent amber color. As it's used over time, motor oil typically turns a darker color and may look thicker than when it was new. Just because oil looks darker than it was when it came out of the bottle doesn't mean it's bad and needs to be changed. Some colors, though, indicate potential problems: Oil that looks gray and milky could be a sign of coolant contamination, and reddish colors may indicate a rust problem in the engine or oil contamination from transmission fluid.

Is engine oil the same as motor oil?

These days, engine oil and motor oil are basically used interchangeably. Technically, small electric motors may have their own type of oil, but "motor oil" and "engine oil" both typically refer to the lubricant that is used by modern automobile engines.

How to dispose of engine oil

If you take your car to a mechanic to get its oil changed, the shop that changes the oil should be able to dispose of the used engine oil. Individuals who change their own oil can recycle their used oil. Some auto parts stores will accept used motor oil for recycling, and your local municipality might have a hazardous household waste recycling facility. Read Edmunds' article on recycling used motor oil for more information and to find out how to find a location to recycle used oil near you.



