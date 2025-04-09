Best Tesla EV Alternatives to Consider

The world of electric vehicles in 2025 is very different than it was even a few years ago. While Tesla once held a comfortable lead in market share, battery technology and range, that lead is quickly deteriorating in the face of aggressive competition from the mainstream brands.

If you are considering alternatives to Tesla for your next EV purchase, you might need help figuring out which is the best choice for you. Luckily, Edmunds is here to make your search much easier. All prices below include the destination charge and do not factor in the possible federal EV tax credits.

Tesla Model 3 alternatives

Since its debut, the Model 3 has been a relatively affordable, efficient EV sedan that convinced many folks to switch from internal combustion. Its most recent update even earned Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car honors for 2025. But now, the part of the EV market that Model 3 once dominated is packed with exceedingly strong competition. If you're looking for something different than a Model 3, you have some great options.