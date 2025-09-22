Photo: FG Trade Latin | E+ via Getty Images



One-pay leases are an uncommon financial option when considering a new car, but they incorporate good elements of both leasing and financing. Also known as a single-pay or lump-sum lease, a one-pay lease allows a car shopper to make a one-time payment for the full cost of the lease up front instead of paying every month. It's a specific kind of auto lease for shoppers who have the cash to make a down payment but want the limited terms of a lease instead of financing. In most cases, it costs less than a traditional lease.

Most car leases require a down payment of a few thousand dollars, then consist of monthly payments stretched out over 24 months or 36 months, with an option to buy the vehicle outright at the end of the term. During that time, the new car will depreciate, and the calculated value of the car at the end of the lease is known as the residual value. That estimated residual value is subtracted from the initial cost of the new car, known as capitalized cost (cap cost), to come up with the lease terms.

Let's say that a $40,000 Honda Prologue is estimated to be worth $28,000 at the end of a 24-month lease. The Prologue is worth $12,000 for that time. That $12,000 difference (cap cost) encompasses the negotiated selling price of the car, the one-time acquisition fee, and the usual title and doc fees. The cap cost could also factor in a potential allowance for a trade-in.

That's not the total cost, however. Since it's a financial product, there is a fee, known as the money factor. It's essentially like the interest rate on an auto loan multiplied by the cap cost. That's how you calculate your typical lease payment.

But because a one-pay lease is convenient for both the shopper and the lessor (usually through the dealer) and has fewer default risks, the lessor incentivizes it with a lower money factor than a traditional lease. A dealer may also be willing to negotiate a lower selling price for the car.

In short, a one-pay lease usually costs less than a traditional lease.

"We couldn’t afford not to do it," said Tom Kooiker, 50, of San Francisco.

Can you pay a lease in full?

Yes, a one-pay lease means you are paying for the lease in full up front.

Kooiker and his wife, Sarah Wehren Kooiker, had never heard of such a thing. They were shopping for their next leased electric vehicle before the terms of their previously leased Kia EV6 expired. Due to the constant technological developments in the EV market, a traditional lease was better suited to their needs. They were leaning toward the Cadillac Lyriq until an advertisement brought them into Honda of Serramonte in Colma, California.

"We hadn't even opened the door of the Prologue when the salesman made the offer of a one-time payment," Wehren Kooiker told Edmunds.

"They were pushing the transaction more than the car," Kooiker added.

The deal on a 2025 Honda Prologue Touring was allegedly ending that day. Unfamiliar with such terms and such tactics, the Kooikers were suspicious. The offer started with:

A $56,150 MSRP

Minus the $7,500 federal EV tax credit

Minus a $16,500 dealer rebate

With an estimated residual value of $28,636 at the end of a two-year lease, and a limit of 10,000 miles a year, the Kooikers were offered a $5,889.19 one-time lease payment.

"We thought the amount was per year," Kooiker explained. "Sounded too good to be true. So we asked to see all the numbers. I could write a check and not have to make another car payment looming over my head for two years."

What are the one-pay lease pros and cons?

A one-pay lease benefits lessees with cash on hand or those with a shaky credit history. If you have the cash on hand, you can take advantage of a lower money factor (interest rate) and not worry about monthly payments.

Bad credit leads to a higher money factor, increasing the cost of the lease over time. A lessor is more likely to agree to a lower money factor for a lessee with bad credit since a one-pay lease is paid in full.

The biggest disadvantage is that plunking down a large sum of money all at once results in the opportunity cost of not being able to invest that money elsewhere or taking a hit to your emergency savings. Questions could remain that lessees should address in the negotiation process.

Advantages of a one-pay lease

Paying the lease in full can be convenient, so you won't have to worry about subsequent payments.

Paying the lease in full can lead to lower interest rates or better incentives from the dealer/lender.

A one-pay lease can be a good option for shoppers who have bad credit or no credit.

A one-pay lease could lower the total cost for lessees with bad credit.

Approval can be easier, and dealers often are more willing to make a deal for cash in hand.

A one-pay lease can minimize the depreciation hit if you love the car and buy it after the lease expires.

Disadvantages of a one-pay lease

A one-pay lease requires a high initial payment.

For savvy investors, that high initial payment might create an opportunity cost of otherwise investing that money in an asset with higher yields than the money you're saving with the lower money factor.

A one-pay lease option could be limited to select automakers or dealer franchisees.

If a crash totals the car early in the lease, it could result in a complete loss of the upfront payment, so it's worth checking to see if the one-pay lease includes gap insurance.

Questions to consider on a one-pay lease

The Kooikers still had a few questions they wished they had asked before they drove their Prologue home. Before striking a deal with the lessor, get answers to these questions up front to avoid any ambiguity:

How much can I save by paying for the whole lease up front versus a traditional lease?

If my vehicle is totaled early on, will I get a refund for the months I paid for but didn't use?

What happens to the unused payments if I decide to trade out of this lease early?

What are the early lease termination fees if you decide you hate the car?

The one-pay lease works for certain lessees. Despite the uncertainty surrounding something they’d never heard of, the Kooikers responded in the affirmative when asked if they’d do it again.

"Hands down," Wehren Kooiker said.

"I'll be looking for one-pay leases," Kooiker said.



