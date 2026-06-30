Cars Worth Waiting For in 2027

The original Audi TT helped establish the German brand as a design powerhouse in the early 2000s, and the automaker wants to recapture some of that magic with another stylish sports car. The new offering, previewed by last year's Concept C show car, will take a slightly different approach, however. While the 2000 TT repackaged relatively inexpensive mechanicals in stunning clothes — it was based on the same platform as the Volkswagen Golf — the Concept C's production follow-up will actually be based on an all-electric architecture co-developed with Porsche.

As a result, it'll be a little more expensive than the TT, comparatively speaking, with an estimated starting price in the $70,000 range. If you're concerned about the Concept C's bold design, take a look at the Audi Nuvolari, a recently announced six-figure supercar featuring the plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain from the Lamborghini Temerario. The Nuvolari borrows many styling elements from the Concept C, and we think it looks distinctive at worst and stylish at best.

And if you simply can't wait for the next-generation TT follow-up to arrive, you might want to consider the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53. Although it lacks Concept C's all-electric powertrain, it features a stylish, comfortable interior, plenty of performance, and a bold design that might scratch your Bauhaus itch.

Currently available alternative: 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLE

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2027 BMW iM3 / i3 M