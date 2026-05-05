Cheapest New Cars for 2026

The cheapest new car on sale today is the Hyundai Venue subcompact crossover, with a starting price of $21,695. According to Edmunds data from July 2025, the average transaction price of a new vehicle in the United States was $47,976, more than twice that cost. When you combine that with high interest rates and inflation rising faster than wages, it may seem like purchasing a new car is out of reach for many shoppers, especially young buyers looking for their first cheap cars.

Yet new cars can be found in today's market for under $25,000. To that point, while the average price of a new car is higher than ever, there are still plenty of relatively cheap, reliable cars on sale today. We've gathered the 21 most affordable new cars on sale in 2026, topping out at around $30,000. Note that we've listed the starting price. You can certainly go higher up the trim levels for more features, especially if you want a cheap car that looks expensive, but it'll cost more. This list has cars, hatchbacks and SUVs, including some with turbocharged powertrains and a handful with all-wheel drive. There's even fuel-efficient hybrids, though even the pure-combustion cars on this list offer solid fuel economy ratings. Read on to learn more about 21 of the cheapest new cars on sale today.

Cheapest new crossover: 2026 Hyundai Venue