Cheapest New Cars for 2026

The cheapest new car on sale today is the Hyundai Venue subcompact crossover, with a starting price of $21,695. According to Edmunds data from July 2025, the average transaction price of a new vehicle in the United States was $47,976, more than twice that cost. When you combine that with high interest rates and inflation rising faster than wages, it may seem like purchasing a new car is out of reach for many shoppers, especially young buyers looking for their first cheap cars

Yet new cars can be found in today's market for under $25,000. To that point, while the average price of a new car is higher than ever, there are still plenty of relatively cheap, reliable cars on sale today. We've gathered the 21 most affordable new cars on sale in 2026, topping out at around $30,000. Note that we've listed the starting price. You can certainly go higher up the trim levels for more features, especially if you want a cheap car that looks expensive, but it'll cost more. This list has cars, hatchbacks and SUVs, including some with turbocharged powertrains and a handful with all-wheel drive. There's even fuel-efficient hybrids, though even the pure-combustion cars on this list offer solid fuel economy ratings. Read on to learn more about 21 of the cheapest new cars on sale today. 

Cheapest new crossover: 2026 Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

The most affordable crossover SUV on sale today is the Hyundai Venue. Like other compact crossovers, the front-wheel-drive Venue is more of a hatchback with a lift. It offers good passenger and cargo space alike. And because the Venue sits higher than some sedans and hatchbacks, it's easy to load in people or cargo. Standard features include keyless entry, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and USB charging ports. The Venue, though, is not available with all-wheel drive, a concession often made for this class of crossovers to help keep prices down. Its practical layout and solid features make it worth your time to check out. 

Starting price, including destination: $21,695
Fuel economy: 31 mpg combined

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Read our Hyundai Venue review

2026 Chevrolet Trax

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2026 Chevy Trax

The Chevy Trax is one of the newest and most affordable crossovers available. While the original Trax felt cheap and uninspired, this second-generation model looks and feels much better inside and out. The interior space is not only improved, but there's also enough room for four adults plus all their belongings. The Trax's standard three-cylinder engine is one of the few powertrains on this list to feature a turbocharger and feels peppy around town. Standard features include LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a few driver aids. As with some other small crossover SUVs, all-wheel drive isn't available on the Trax.

Starting price, including destination: $23,495
Fuel economy: up to 30 mpg combined

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Read our Chevrolet Trax review

Cheapest available hatchback: 2026 Kia K4

2026 Kia K4 Hatchback

The Kia K4 replaces an old model, the Forte. The K4 is larger, more stylish and more modern. Of course, it's also more expensive, but there's a solid list of standard features available in exchange for the steeper pricing. Those include driver aids, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, and automatic high beams. The Kia's larger trunk and more plush interior also make it easier to live with than the outgoing Forte, but the tepid base engine remains. For 2026, a hatch joins the lineup, but pricing is a full $3,000 more than the cheaper sedan model.

Starting price, including destination: $23,535, $26,085 (hatch)
Fuel economy: up to 34 mpg combined

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Read our Kia K4 review

Cheapest new sedan: 2026 Nissan Sentra

2026 Nissan Sentra

The Nissan Sentra receives an update for 2026, with entirely new looks both in and out. They'll help the Sentra continue to deliver on what it promises above all else: value. The latest look is more modern, and the interior features much higher-quality materials than the outgoing model. Moreover, a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen comes standard, and SL models benefit from luxuries like a power sunroof, heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, faux leather seats and alloy wheels.

Starting price, including destination: $23,845
Fuel economy: up to 34 mpg combined

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Read our Nissan Sentra review

2026 Hyundai Elantra

2026 Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra received an update for the 2024 model year that brought refreshed front and rear designs and some additional tech and driver assistance features. The latter, including lane keeping assistance, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert, will now notify the driver via haptic feedback in the steering wheel. The base engine sadly didn't see any changes and remains a little on the slow side, but hybrids deliver on efficiency and power. 2024's updates aside, the Elantra isn't changing much for 2026. No matter what, it remains a stylish small sedan with great interior room, though some of the materials feel a bit cheap.

Starting price, including destination: $23,870
Fuel economy: up to 36 mpg combined

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Read our Hyundai Elantra review

Cheapest available all-wheel drive: 2026 Nissan Kicks

2025 Nissan Kicks front

The new-for-2025 Kicks is a fully redesigned successor to Nissan's inexpensive and spacious small crossover. Though the new Kicks suffers from the same lack of power as the old one, its redesign helps soften the blow with some attractive new looks. There's also new tech in the Kicks, including an optional 12.3-inch screen and a Bose sound system. The SUV also features some comfy chairs and a still affordable price point. The fuel economy, though, has dropped a bit from the previous model.

Starting price, including destination: $23,925
Fuel economy: up to 31 mpg combined

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Read our Nissan Kicks review

Cheapest available hybrid: 2026 Toyota Corolla

2026 Toyota Corolla sedan

The Toyota Corolla is one of the most popular cars in its class, but the small sedan does come with some trade-offs. The Corolla is comfortable despite some cramped rear seats, and the car's controls and tech are all easy to use. The four-cylinder's fuel economy is respectable in this group, but it comes with lots of road noise. Meanwhile, a Corolla hybrid can help with fuel economy, offering up to 50 mpg combined. Caveats aside, the Corolla has a healthy list of standard features, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control and keyless entry. Notably, Toyota also includes adaptive cruise control as standard equipment. 

Starting price, including destination: $24,120 (sedan), $26,560 (hatchback), $25,970 (hybrid)
Fuel economy: 35-50 mpg combined

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Read our Toyota Corolla review

2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer

2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer

The Chevy Trailblazer is close in size and price to the other Chevy on this list, the Trax. The two have similar interiors and cargo space, and both come with similar standard features. However, we found the Trailblazer more comfortable and nicer inside than the average compact crossover. Even the entry-level Trailblazer comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker audio system, but it lacks some of the driver aids you'll find standard on other compacts. The Trailblazer does have a few tricks up its sleeve that the Trax can't offer, notably a more powerful engine and available all-wheel drive. Both drive up the price, but all-wheel drive helps make the Trailblazer a standout for budget shoppers in four-season climates.

Starting price, including destination: $25,095
Fuel economy: up to 31 mpg combined

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Read our Chevrolet Trailblazer review

2026 Volkswagen Jetta

2026 Volkswagen Jetta

The 2025 VW Jetta's redesign removed the manual transmission option in favor of the more fuel-efficient but less fun automatic. The higher-performance GLI model is now the only way to row your own gears. There's plenty of storage inside the Jetta's updated cabin, which features a new dash and a newly standard 8-inch screen. SE models feature wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and satellite radio, all of which were previously only available on SEL trims.

Starting price, including destination: $25,270
Fuel economy: 33 mpg combined

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Read our Volkswagen Jetta review

2026 Kia Seltos

2026 Kia Seltos

The 2026 Kia Seltos is Kia's take on the affordable subcompact SUV, sitting below the larger Sportage but offering more space than the discontinued Kia Soul. Kia notably doesn't offer a hybrid for the Seltos, and what's more, some of our test team noted that the front seats aren't very comfy over long periods. Still, the Seltos is rather practical, offering plenty of cargo space and a great array of standard features, including forward collision warning, all-wheel drive, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and an 8-inch screen.

Starting price, including destination: $25,135
Fuel economy: up to 31 mpg combined

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Read our Kia Seltos review

Best affordable luxury option: 2026 Mazda 3 sedan

2026 Mazda 3 sedan

The Mazda 3 consistently impresses in the compact car class. Sharp styling, engaging handling, and an interior that feels nicer than almost anything else at this price help set the 3 apart. The 3's base engine also offers more power than some rivals' upgraded powertrains, and all-wheel drive is optional. Standard features are average for the class, though the list of driver aids does include adaptive cruise control. Compared to other small sedans, it offers less rear legroom and cargo space and lower fuel economy. Though its slightly higher price means it doesn't make the list, Mazda also sells a 3 hatchback that offers all of the same features with a bit more cargo space than the sedan.

Starting price, including destination: $25,785
Fuel economy: up to 31 mpg combined

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Read our Mazda 3 review

2026 Honda Civic

2026 Honda Civic sedan

The Honda Civic is a go-to economy car, and the latest generation is no exception. It’s also one of those rare economy cars that manages to do just about everything well across the offered sedan, hatch and hybrid models. No matter which one you choose, you're getting a fun car to drive with spacious seating and cargo areas and simple, straightforward tech. Standard features include automatic climate control, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

Starting price, including destination: $25,890
Fuel economy: 31-49 mpg combined

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Read our Honda Civic review

2026 Buick Envista

2026 Buick Envista

The Buick Envista is Buick's entry-level model, serving as an alternative to the slightly more premium Encore GX. The Envista is related to the Chevy Trax underneath the Buick's stylish sheetmetal. The pair shares the same 1.2-liter turbocharged engine that offers good but not outstanding fuel economy. It drives and handles well, too, and it offers a slightly more premium cabin than most other vehicles on this list. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, an 11-inch touchscreen display, a digital instrument cluster, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard driver aids include automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assistance. For all the good the Envista offers, however, we're disappointed the small SUV doesn't offer all-wheel drive, something similarly priced alternatives do.

Starting price, including destination: $26,495
Fuel economy: 30 mpg combined

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Read our Buick Envista review

Cheapest standard all-wheel drive: 2026 Subaru Impreza

2026 Subaru Impreza hatchback

The Subaru Impreza was last redesigned in 2024, but some larger changes mean the little hatch is now more expensive by default, with the death of its base trim level in 2026. That leaves the Sport and RS trims, which do offer greater standard equipment, like an 11.6-inch screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as Subaru's suite of driver aids under its EyeSight assistance system. As with nearly every Subaru model, all-wheel drive is standard on the Impreza. It's a huge advantage since no other vehicle on this list comes standard with AWD. The interior is comfortable and spacious but is somewhat hampered by Subaru's software interface. Still, for the Impreza's relatively low starting price, Subaru includes features like dual-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights and adaptive cruise control as standard equipment. 

Starting price, including destination: $27,790
Fuel economy: up to 30 mpg combined

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Read our Subaru Impreza review

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross

2026 brings a new grille to the Toyota Corolla Cross compact SUV, as well as a new console design and an available 10.5-inch center screen. In that vein, there's also a hybrid offered, which takes the price just above our self-imposed $30K limit of this list, but it nets a solid 42 mpg combined. Whatever powertrain you choose, the SUV's solid driver aids and excellent cargo capacity make the Corolla Cross a serious contender.

Starting price, including destination: $26,485
Fuel economy: 32 mpg combined

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Read our Toyota Corolla Cross review

2026 Hyundai Kona

2026 Hyundai Kona

The 2026 Kona offers stylish looks, practicality and relative affordability. The SUV has a roomy, comfortable cabin, available all-wheel drive, and a big enough cargo space for all your things. Hyundai's tech and features offerings are excellent as well, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration via a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a blind-spot warning system, LED headlights and more.

Starting price, including destination: $27,100
Fuel economy: up to 31 mpg

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Read our Hyundai Kona review

2026 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

2026 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Standard all-wheel drive is a bit of a rarity among subcompact SUVs, but the Outlander Sport delivers. The small SUV is also, unfortunately, a little long in the tooth. The SUV carries over unchanged for another model year, and mechanically, it’s also very similar to the original Outlander Sport, which came onto the scene more than a decade ago. There is a solid warranty, but the Outlander Sport leaves a lot to be desired with its harsh ride, slow transmission and serious noise from the unrefined powertrain. Spend a lot more on the mostly unrelated Outlander and you can solve many of those issues.

Starting price, including destination: $32,205
Fuel economy: up to 26 mpg combined

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Read our Mitsubishi Outlander Sport review

2026 Ford Maverick

2026 Ford Maverick

The Ford Maverick is what a small truck should be: It is light on the wallet, fits everywhere and hauls a surprising amount of cargo. 2025 brought some new looks to the Maverick, as well as a stylish and mildly sporty Lobo trim inspired by modified street trucks. More importantly, a 13.2-inch infotainment display is standard, complete with phone projection. We love the Maverick because of its impressive fuel economy, hybrid powertrain (now available with AWD) and competitive pricing. Because the Maverick shirks the traditional body-on-frame layout used by larger trucks, it also rides like a car thanks to its unibody construction, making it very comfortable. However, there are compromises, namely in the form of a cheap-feeling interior, a driver's seat with limited adjustability, and a price tag that creeps ever upward.

Starting price, including destination: $29,990
Fuel economy: up to 37 mpg combined

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Read our Ford Maverick review

These Are the Cheapest New Cars, Trucks & SUVs on Sale Today | Best Affordable Cars for 2024

Note: This video is about inexpensive 2024 models, but several of these models are still within the same generation, so our earlier analysis still applies.


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Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

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Brett T. Evans has been an auto writer for more than a decade with 2,000 articles under his belt, covering topics as varied as tuned diesel trucks, modern supercars and experimental electric vehicles. Brett contributes to Edmunds and has also written for Petrolicious, MotorTrend, Out Motorsports and Motor1, among others. When he's away from his desk, Brett enjoys off-roading in his 1996 Lexus LX 450 or cutting up a twisty road in his 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si — sometimes with a border collie named Lilly in tow.

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