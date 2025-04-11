Although new cars are more expensive than ever, there are still several cheap hybrid cars, trucks and SUVs on the market that offer efficiency and budget-friendliness as well as some surprising fun behind the wheel. With more than a dozen hybrids coming in at $35,000 or less, there are plenty of options for buyers, whether they’re looking for a reliable commuter, a versatile pickup, or an SUV big enough for the whole family.

If you’re looking for the best hybrids at all price points, check out our article covering the best hybrid cars for sale, and be sure to look up the best incentives for hybrid vehicles in your area when you start shopping.

Best hybrid cars under $35,000