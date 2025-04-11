Cheapest Hybrid Cars of 2025

With starting prices below $35,000, these new hybrid cars, trucks and SUVs offer something for every shopper

Although new cars are more expensive than ever, there are still several cheap hybrid cars, trucks and SUVs on the market that offer efficiency and budget-friendliness as well as some surprising fun behind the wheel. With more than a dozen hybrids coming in at $35,000 or less, there are plenty of options for buyers, whether they’re looking for a reliable commuter, a versatile pickup, or an SUV big enough for the whole family.

If you’re looking for the best hybrids at all price points, check out our article covering the best hybrid cars for sale, and be sure to look up the best incentives for hybrid vehicles in your area when you start shopping.

Best hybrid cars under $35,000
Best hybrid SUVs under $35,000
Best hybrid trucks under $35,000

Best hybrid cars under $35,000

2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: $24,960, 47 mpg combined

The Toyota Corolla Hybrid takes one of the longest-running nameplates in automotive history and adds in the automaker’s legendary Hybrid Synergy Drive, giving it far greater efficiency. Coming in at a price less than $25,000 makes it the cheapest hybrid car in the United States. However, the compact sedan only offers 138 horsepower, 31 less hp than the non-hybrid Corolla. With decent response off the line, the Hybrid doesn’t feel slow around town, but freeway grades may require some patience. The Prius is far more powerful, but then again, it’s quite a bit more expensive than the evergreen, practical Corolla Hybrid. As a bonus, the compact Toyota sedan also offers all-wheel drive for an extra $1,400 — one of the few small sedans to do so.

Read our 2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid review

2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Hyundai Elantra Hybrid: $26,645, 54 mpg combined

Like its pure-gasoline sibling, the 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid has an edgy, attention-grabbing design and a remarkably spacious cabin that stand out among compact sedans. The gas-electric powertrain is very efficient, offering up to 58 miles per gallon in base Blue trim, although like the Corolla, you’ll give up power in the exchange. The Elantra Hybrid only has 139 horses to the non-hybrid’s 147 hp; a sporty-feeling six-speed dual-clutch transmission does its best to make good time when you’re gunning it, replacing the gas model’s dull continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

Read our 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid review

2025 Toyota Prius front 3/4

Toyota Prius: $29,485, 57 mpg combined

The Prius was the first modern hybrid, and the nameplate has become nearly synonymous with gas-electric parsimony (as well as frumpy styling and dull dynamics). However, the formerly bland Prius emerged from its 2023 redesign far more athletic and attractive, and it still provides 57 mpg combined. Now offering 194 hp with front-wheel drive or 196 hp with all-wheel drive, the latest Prius is also the first one to be able to keep up with traffic, and its slightly downsized dimensions make it nimbler and more fun to drive at speed — at the expense of some rear seat and cargo room. We think it’s worth the trade-off compared to the old model and we named the Prius to our Edmunds Top Rated list for 2024.

Read our 2025 Toyota Prius review

2025 Toyota Camry front

Toyota Camry: $29,835, 51 mpg combined

Toyota bucked decades of tradition when it redesigned the 2025 Camry. For the first time in the model’s history, it would only offer a hybrid powertrain. Luckily, the 2.5-liter four-cylinder under the hood mates with the latest and greatest Toyota hybrid system, giving the midsize Camry a healthy 225 hp with front-wheel drive or 232 hp with all-wheel drive, a $1,525 option. The restyled sedan is lovely to drive, with decent handling and a stylish interior, and there’s lots of rear seat and cargo space for small families. We named it our top pick among midsize hybrid sedans, citing its great interior and comprehensive excellence. The Camry Hybrid offers four trim levels, with the base LE being the cheapest and most efficient with 51 combined mpg (53 city/50 highway).

Read our 2025 Toyota Camry Review

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid

Honda Civic hybrid: $30,100, 49 mpg combined

The latest Honda Civic hybrid is our favorite small car, which is why we named it our Top Rated vehicle of the year for 2025. The automaker takes an unconventional approach to its trim levels, offering the base LX only with a gas engine, while the Sport comes with either the conventional four-cylinder or the hybrid powerplant. At the top of the heap is the hybrid-only Sport Touring. Unless you’re eager to burn gas all by itself, go for one of the gas-electric trims. With 200 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque, the hybrid Civic is surprisingly dynamic, and it has the same attractive and spacious interior we’ve appreciated since its 2022 redesign. Honda even offers the hybrid with a more practical hatchback body style for an additional $1,200.

Read our 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid review

2025 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Hyundai Sonata Hybrid: $32,445, 47 mpg combined

Like its kid brother, the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid features bold, eye-catching styling to go along with its improved fuel economy. The automaker only offers the gas-electric sedan in SEL and Limited trims, meaning a higher starting price than the Camry. But the upside is lots of standard equipment, like a pair of 12.3-inch screens that handle the instrument cluster and infotainment, heated front seats, phone-as-key functionality and dual-zone climate controls. The Sonata Hybrid achieves 47 mpg combined (44 city/51 highway), so it can’t quite match the Toyota sedan’s efficiency, nor does its 192-hp powertrain clear the bar set by the new Camry.

Read our 2025 Hyundai Sonata review

2025 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid

Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid: $33,375, 51 mpg combined

The Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid (née Prime) is the cheapest plug-in hybrid car on the market. If you’ve got a place to charge overnight, the Prius will give you 44 miles of all-electric range to start your day, at which point a 220-hp gas-electric powertrain comes online to keep you going. Like the regular Prius, its PHEV sibling is surprisingly sporty, with sharper handling than any Prius before (even rivaling some of today’s non-hybrid sedans and hatchbacks). That said, when operating on gasoline alone, the pricier Prius Plug-In is less efficient, at 51 mpg combined, than the regular hybrid. So if you don’t plan on plugging in often, you’re better off saving your money.

Read our 2025 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid review

2024 Honda Accord Hybrid

Honda Accord Hybrid: $34,805, 44 mpg combined

Like the compact Civic, the midsize Honda Accord also boasts a hybrid-intensive powertrain strategy in which only the cheapest trims come with a regular internal combustion engine. The cheapest way into a hybrid Accord is via the Sport trim, which just barely squeaks in under $35,000. The Accord’s gas-electric powertrain makes a combined 204 hp, and its novel two-motor hybrid system does away with a transmission entirely. In most driving situations, the engine acts as a power generator to charge the battery and rarely ever drives the wheels directly. Not that you’ll care — all the driver notices is the Accord’s snappy handling, while passengers get to enjoy one of the most spacious four-door sedans on the market.

Read our 2025 Honda Accord Hybrid review

Best hybrid SUVs under $35,000

Kia Niro

Kia Niro: $28,385, 53 mpg combined

The Kia Niro blurs the line between a tall hatch and a crossover, offering only front-wheel drive but a bit more cargo room than most five-doors. Another tick in the Niro’s favor? Its maximum of 53 combined mpg (53 city/54 highway). Kia accomplishes that impressive figure by giving the Niro an aerodynamically sophisticated design — the “sideblades” aft of the rear doors are functional, directing air into the car’s wake to clean up drag-causing turbulence. Like the mechanically related Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, the Niro isn’t quick — it offers up 139 hp routed through a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox — but its versatility and styling might win you over.

Read our 2025 Kia Niro review

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid hero front

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid: $28,495, 42 mpg combined

Toyota’s somewhat bland Corolla Cross becomes a lot more compelling when it gets gas-electric power. The 196-hp Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid offers 27 more ponies than its non-hybrid sibling, and with standard all-wheel drive, it gets 42 combined mpg — 10 more mpg than the front-wheel-drive gas model. The Corolla Cross Hybrid has 24 cubic feet of cargo space and reasonably small exterior dimensions, making it a versatile and nimble runabout. It’s also the cheapest gas-electric crossover Toyota offers, its price even undercutting the similarly powerful Prius.

Read our 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid review

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid

Kia Sportage Hybrid: $30,185, 43 mpg combined

The Kia Sportage Hybrid is another no-compromises vehicle, offering 43 mpg combined and 227 hp from its turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder/electric powertrain. Both numbers far exceed figures for the non-hybrid Sportage, which is only $1,400 cheaper — at current prices, you’ll make up the cost in fuel savings within about 40,000 miles, and you’ll have more fun doing it. The Sportage Hybrid is cheaper, more powerful, and more efficient than even the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, the segment’s leader when it comes to sales.

Read our 2025 Kia Sportage Hybrid review

2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 4dr SUV Exterior Shown

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: $32,300, 39 mpg combined

Toyota was one of the first automakers to put a hybrid engine in a small crossover, and since its 2016 debut, the RAV4 Hybrid has been a sales success. The current model is even better, with a 219-hp powertrain and 39 mpg combined representing healthy improvements over its gas-only sibling. The RAV4 Hybrid even offers a slightly more rugged Woodland Edition trim, which gets bronze TRD wheels and an off-road–tuned suspension. Despite its pluses, the current RAV4 Hybrid is a little long in the tooth, debuting more than six years ago. A Prius-style glow-up would make it far more competitive in the modern gas-electric market, but that said, we liked it well enough when we compared it to the more expensive Mazda CX-50 Hybrid and Honda CR-V hybrid models.

Read our 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid review

Ford Escape Hybrid: $33,985, 39 mpg combined

There’s little to recommend against the Ford Escape Hybrid, which drives well, offers up to 39 mpg combined, and offers a spacious cabin with a few clever storage solutions. The base-model Escape Hybrid ST-Line also looks pretty good too, with stylish wheels, a monochromatic exterior color scheme, and a black-and-red interior done up in slick cloth and vinyl. Getting all-wheel drive in an Escape Hybrid unfortunatly requires blowing through our $35,000 price limit.

Read our 2025 Ford Escape Hybrid review

2025-Hyundai-Tucson-Hybrid-01-f34-10072024-edmunds.jpg

Hyundai Tucson Hybrid: $34,915, 38 mpg combined

Coming in just under the $35,000 barrier is the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, which has a 231-hp turbo four-cylinder hybrid, a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, standard all-wheel drive and 38 mpg ratings across the board. The Tucson’s sleek exterior gives way to an ergonomic cabin, and there’s 38.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats. We like the Hyundai’s tech suite, which includes a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, phone-as-key technology and a slick digital instrument cluster.

Read our 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid review

Best hybrid trucks under $35,000

2025 Ford Maverick profile

Ford Maverick: $28,590, 37-38 mpg combined

If you’re looking for a hybrid pickup truck for less than $35,000, you’re limited to one option. Luckily, the 2025 Ford Maverick is a pretty good one. A substantial update for this model year brought optional all-wheel drive to the compact Blue Oval pickup, as well as revised styling and tweaked trims. The Maverick with the available 181-hp hybrid powertrain gets 38 mpg combined with front-wheel drive, while all-wheel-drive models get 37 mpg combined. It also tows up to 4,000 pounds, a big upgrade from the 2,000-pound limit for the previous hybrid model. And the functional interior and versatile cargo bed make the efficient Maverick a great sidekick for any outdoor adventure.

Read our 2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid review

If a hybrid just won’t cut it and you’re ready to commit to the EV lifestyle, be sure to check out our article covering cheapest electric cars on the market today, including plug-in hybrids and luxury EVs.

