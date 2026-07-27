Best Sites to Buy CPO Cars

It may not surprise anyone, but the best site to shop for a certified pre-owned car is the manufacturer's website. Since certified pre-owned cars can only be sold by that brand's official franchises, many automakers include CPO inventory searches right online. Some automakers even have entire websites dedicated to certified used vehicles, showing how important they are to dealers and brands alike. But if you're unsure what kind of car you'd like to buy and don't want to spend time navigating from brand to brand — either online or at an actual dealership — you can find a handy master list of certified used cars right here on Edmunds.
Instead of moving from brand to brand on those unique websites, Edmunds uses its extensive database of real-time dealer stock to collate a list of available certified used cars in your area. You can also filter down the listings by body style, mileage, fuel efficiency, color and so on, and once you've found a vehicle you like, Edmunds provides its particular CPO information, including any warranties, service plans and other perks it includes. This is distinct from other used car shopping sites, which may not have the individualized details for each manufacturer.
Edmunds can also filter vehicles that are available for home delivery from the selling dealer, something that might be compelling to a busy shopper. Shopping entirely online is also an option, although keep in mind that very few OEM dealerships offer that service. If buying a car without lifting a pen is appealing to you but you still want some of the benefits of a certified used car, you may want to consider a used car with an extended warranty instead.
Acura Precision Certified
Acura offers two levels for its Precision program, with the top Precision Certified tier limited to 2020 or newer models with fewer than 80,000 miles. Precision Used vehicles can be as old as 2015, and they don't have a mileage limit. The automaker's Acura Certified website allows shoppers to see vehicles from either program with a search radius of up to 500 miles, and the expected filters (model, color, mileage) show up as well.
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BMW Certified Pre-Owned
BMW doesn't have a unique website for its CPO program, but the automaker still provides consumers with vehicle listings and extensive information about the used vehicle warranty and other perks that come with buying certified. BMW only has a single tier of certification, and it will consider cars with less than 60,000 miles and in good cosmetic and mechanical condition for the program. Unlike some other CPOs, the German automaker also includes perks like a service loaner vehicle and roadside assistance.
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General Motors CarBravo
General Motors spun its previous certified pre-owned program into a new online retail site called CarBravo earlier this year. The move had some drawbacks, such as the end of GM's former six-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, replaced by a one-year/12,000-mile extension on the factory bumper-to-bumper warranty. Still, CarBravo allows shoppers to look at lots of pre-owned vehicles for sale (including GM and non-GM brands), with the option to start the purchasing process online.
CarBravo's extended warranty applies to any used car on the marketplace that's 10 years old or newer with less than 100,000 miles. That means that the General Motors-backed program will even provide a warranty on non-GM cars. Even vehicles that are up to 15 years old and have less than 150,000 miles will receive a small warranty extension of 30 days and 1,000 miles, enough to ease any buyer's remorse.
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Hyundai Certified Used
Hyundai's certified program doesn't have a dedicated consumer site like some automakers, but it does offer two levels of coverage depending on the vehicle's age and mileage. The biggest benefit to Hyundai's Certified Used vehicles is that it transfers the brand's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty to another owner without losing coverage. Currently, the second owner of a Hyundai only gets five years/60,000 miles. Very few other certified programs offer such a long warranty, but we shouldn't be too surprised. Hyundai and its Kia cousin have been offering their new owners decade-long coverage since the turn of the millennium.
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Toyota Certified
Toyota is one of the automakers that has a dedicated website for its Certified Used Vehicle program, which allows shoppers to search for local inventory of both Certified Gold and Certified Silver used cars. Gold-certified cars are less than 6 years old and have less than 85,000 miles, while cars in the Silver program can be up to 10 years old and have 120,000 miles or less. The Toyota Certified website explains the differences between the two in detail, and while you're shopping, you can filter by program, mileage and distance from your location, in addition to the obvious model, color and condition settings.
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