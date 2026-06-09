Best Single-Cab Trucks

The best single-cab truck on the market today is the Ford F-150, based on its impressive Edmunds Rating of 7.5 out of 10. It competes in a very small class, however, as regular cabs have become increasingly rare. For example, no small or midsize truck offers a true single cab, with some (like the Ford Ranger and Chevrolet Colorado) offering four-door crew cabs only.

That said, single cabs do offer some advantages over their far more popular crew-cab cousins. Their cost of entry is usually quite a bit lower, and they are shorter and more maneuverable while offering regular and long beds — many crew cabs either stick with shorter beds or resort to aircraft-carrier proportions to boost space in the cargo box. Although they offer less cabin room and typically fewer available features than their extended- and crew-cab relatives, single-cab pickups can be perfect for work fleets, single folks or small families who want to save some money and still get all the capability they need. These are our favorites.

Looking for the best pickups in general? Read Edmunds' roundup of the best new trucks in all size categories.

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Best midsize single-cab trucks

2026 Toyota Tacoma XtraCab