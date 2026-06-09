Best Single-Cab Trucks

These are the top trucks if you need a simple workhorse to get the job done

The best single-cab truck on the market today is the Ford F-150, based on its impressive Edmunds Rating of 7.5 out of 10. It competes in a very small class, however, as regular cabs have become increasingly rare. For example, no small or midsize truck offers a true single cab, with some (like the Ford Ranger and Chevrolet Colorado) offering four-door crew cabs only.

That said, single cabs do offer some advantages over their far more popular crew-cab cousins. Their cost of entry is usually quite a bit lower, and they are shorter and more maneuverable while offering regular and long beds — many crew cabs either stick with shorter beds or resort to aircraft-carrier proportions to boost space in the cargo box. Although they offer less cabin room and typically fewer available features than their extended- and crew-cab relatives, single-cab pickups can be perfect for work fleets, single folks or small families who want to save some money and still get all the capability they need. These are our favorites.

Looking for the best pickups in general? Read Edmunds' roundup of the best new trucks in all size categories

Jump to: Midsize trucks | Large trucks | Heavy-duty trucks

Best midsize single-cab trucks

2026 Toyota Tacoma XtraCab

2026 Toyota Tacoma SR Regular Cab

It's true that no midsize truck offers a true single cab anymore, but the Toyota Tacoma XtraCab comes closest. Unlike its two-door Nissan rival below, the Tacoma omits any kind of second-row seating, instead dedicating the space behind the front seats to covered, waterproof, and locking storage for tools, backpacks and other valuables. It also lacks the rear-opening clamshell doors of many extended-cab pickups, making it a bit tougher to access your gear. Still, it's reasonably priced and offered in three different trim levels, meaning you don't have to settle for a stripped-down model if you don't want to.

Starting price: $34,040
Edmunds Rating: 6.8 (out of 10)

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Read our 2026 Toyota Tacoma review

2026 Nissan Frontier

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The Nissan Frontier's smallest option goes by the name King Cab. It rides on the same wheelbase as the Frontier crew cab with the 5-foot bed, but since it trades a full rear bench for two occasional-use jump seats, it fits the full-size 6-foot cargo box out back. Nissan offers the Frontier King Cab only in the base S trim, which means a reasonable starting price and a strong 310-horsepower V6 with few frills — perfect for weekend chores, camping or running a small business.

Starting price: $33,895
Edmunds Rating: 5.6 (out of 10)

See all new Nissan Frontiers for sale
Read our 2026 Nissan Frontier review

Best large single-cab trucks

2026 Ford F-150

2026 Ford F-150 rear three-quarters

The simplest offerings in the Ford F-150 lineup, regular-cab trucks are incredibly popular with contractors, municipal fleets, and other entities that value a low starting price and beat-it-up durability. However, Ford also offers its best-selling truck with a regular cab for private customers, some of whom might be interested in a few different dealer-installed Ford Custom Garage performance packages. The FP700S pictured above is one such setup, turning the humble short-box/regular-cab configuration into a truck-shaped hot rod with a 700-hp supercharged V8.

If that doesn't fit your style or budget, Ford will happily build a single-cab F-150 in its base XL trim level, which comes standard with steel wheels and black bumpers but can easily be optioned up with alloys and chrome. Even this basic pickup receives such standard features as blind-spot warning, lane departure prevention and a 12-inch touchscreen display.

Starting price: $40,085
Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)

See all new Ford F-150s for sale
Read our 2026 Ford F-150 review

2026 GMC Sierra 1500

2025 GMC Sierra 1500 front view

The GMC Sierra 1500 and its Chevrolet Silverado 1500 twin offer a single-cab variant on their respective base models, Sierra Pro and Silverado WT. Unlike higher-trimmed variants of the Sierra, the Pro continues into 2026 with the dashboard from the 2019–2021 models, meaning chintzy materials and a very dated design. However, it's priced very reasonably, and it comes standard with GM's impressive turbocharged 2.7-liter inline-four, which makes a healthy 430 lb-ft of torque.  

Starting price: $41,095
Edmunds Rating: 6.7 (out of 10)

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Read our 2026 GMC Sierra 1500 review

Best heavy-duty single-cab trucks

2026 Ford F-250 Super Duty

The Ford F-250 Super Duty and its more capable F-350 and F-450 siblings offer a single-cab option on both the entry-level XL and better-equipped XLT trims, both of which come standard with the 8-foot bed for maximum cargo capacity. The regular cab is the way to go if you want maximum payload; a rear-wheel-drive F-350 with dual rear wheels can handle up to 8,000 pounds of stuff in the bed. A base price of around $49,000 also makes the Super Duty a decent value if hauling and towing are important considerations.

Starting price (F-250): $48,770
Edmunds Rating: 7.0 (out of 10)

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Read our 2026 Ford F-250 Super Duty review

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

The best reason to consider a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD over a Silverado 1500 single-cab, apart from the added capability, is the fact that the bigger truck is available in the LT trim level that brings a much-improved interior. With nicer materials and a 13.2-inch touchscreen display, even the work-ready 2500HD has some nice luxuries inside to offset its rugged capability — you can even get the bench seat with heated outboard positions if you so desire. The single-cab Silverado 2500HD has a maximum towing capacity of 22,050 pounds when equipped with four-wheel drive, the Max Trailering package and the 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8.

Starting price (2500HD): $48,695
Edmunds Rating: 5.9 (out of 10)

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Read our 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD review

2026 Ram 2500/3500 Heavy Duty

2025 Ram Heavy Duty front end

Ram offers a two-door regular cab, but only on its Heavy Duty line of trucks, of which the 3500 model is the most capable. Equipped with the available Cummins 6.7-liter turbodiesel inline-six and dual rear wheels, the Ram 3500 Heavy Duty single-cab can tow up to 36,610 pounds. If hauling stuff in the bed is more important, a Ram 3500 with the lighter (and cheaper) 6.4-liter Hemi V8 can get loaded down with 7,590 pounds of stuff. We think the Ram Heavy Duty has a pretty slick interior, with nice materials and options that include a heated front bench, a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen and a seven-speaker sound system.  

Starting price (2500): $49,450
Starting price (3500): $50,750
Edmunds Rating: not rated

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Read our 2026 Ram 3500 review

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Brett T. Evans has been an auto writer for more than a decade with 2,000 articles under his belt, covering topics as varied as tuned diesel trucks, modern supercars and experimental electric vehicles. Brett contributes to Edmunds and has also written for Petrolicious, MotorTrend, Out Motorsports and Motor1, among others. When he's away from his desk, Brett enjoys off-roading in his 1996 Lexus LX 450 or cutting up a twisty road in his 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si — sometimes with a border collie named Lilly in tow.

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David has years of experience as a writer and editor for print and digital automotive publications, including Car and Driver and Road & Track. He can parallel-park a school bus, has a spreadsheet listing every vehicle he's ever tested, and once drove a Lincoln Town Car 63 mph in reverse. When not searching for the perfect used car, he can be found sampling the latest gimmicky foodstuffs that America has to offer.

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