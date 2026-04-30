The best mom car we've tested is the Toyota Camry, with an Edmunds rating of 8.3/10 — a tie with its closest competitor, the Honda Accord, but the Camry's comfort and in-cabin tech served as its outstretched arms for the win in the photo finish. Keep reading for more details on each and the other best mom cars we've listed here.

Car shopping as a mom usually starts with a list of "must-have" features such as safety, space and durability. After logging thousands of miles in the driver's seat of all the latest vehicles, our team realized there's one more essential must-have: soul. Moms deserve a car that feels as good to drive as it looks in the driveway. With this in mind, we've gone beyond the spec sheets to get a real-world feel for the cars that combine family-friendly versatility with genuine spirit. Whether you're looking for a refined sedan or a stylish wagon with a bit of "get-up-and-go," these are the top-tier options that make every mile — even the ones spent in the carpool lane — an absolute pleasure.

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Best mom cars (sedans)

Best luxury mom cars

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Best mom cars (sedans)

2026 Toyota Camry