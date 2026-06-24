Best Labor Day Car Deals for 2026

Labor Day weekend is often a great time to snap up a new car for several reasons. Demand tends to wane as customers start thinking about the upcoming school year or saving up for the holidays, and as summer comes to a close, many dealerships are trying to make room for the 2027 models that'll soon arrive on the lot. That could be a perfect storm of discounts if you're prepared to take a leap, getting you behind the wheel of a great new car for thousands of dollars off the MSRP. These are some of our favorite new cars, that, according to Edmunds data on what buyers are actually paying, have some of the highest discounts of any vehicle on the market.

If you'd rather lease a vehicle, be sure to keep tabs on Edmunds' Hidden Gems, our monthly list of amazing deals on some great cars.

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Labor Day deals on cars and vans

Labor Day deals on SUVs