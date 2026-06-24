Best Labor Day Car Deals for 2026

Take advantage of holiday discounts on these new cars

Labor Day weekend is often a great time to snap up a new car for several reasons. Demand tends to wane as customers start thinking about the upcoming school year or saving up for the holidays, and as summer comes to a close, many dealerships are trying to make room for the 2027 models that'll soon arrive on the lot. That could be a perfect storm of discounts if you're prepared to take a leap, getting you behind the wheel of a great new car for thousands of dollars off the MSRP. These are some of our favorite new cars, that, according to Edmunds data on what buyers are actually paying, have some of the highest discounts of any vehicle on the market.

If you'd rather lease a vehicle, be sure to keep tabs on Edmunds' Hidden Gems, our monthly list of amazing deals on some great cars.

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Labor Day deals on cars and vans
Labor Day deals on SUVs

2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid front 3/4

Labor Day deals on cars and vans

2026 Hyundai Elantra: 5.6% off MSRP

Hyundai's entry-level sedan is one of the best compact cars on the market today. With an amazing warranty, a spacious interior, and a long list of standard features, the Elantra is an excellent four-door that can serve as basic transportation, a comfy family shuttle or a safe option for a new driver. According to our most recent data, the average discount for an Elantra is 5.6%, which in the case of a fully loaded $28,400 Limited trim would yield more than $1,500 in savings off the list price.

Starting price: $23,870
Edmunds Rating: 6.8 (out of 10)

See all new Hyundai Elantras for sale
Read our 2026 Hyundai Elantra review

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2024 Hyundai Sonata

2026 Hyundai Sonata: 4.3% off MSRP

Like its kid brother, the Hyundai Sonata is a great option in its class. Avant-garde styling, a quality interior and powertrain options that range from a parsimonious hybrid to the genuinely sporty N Line trim's turbo four-cylinder mean the Sonata lineup has something for just about any midsize-sedan shopper. And with an average discount of 4.3%, the Hyundai four-door becomes a lot more appealing. 

Starting price: $28,695
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)

See all new Hyundai Sonatas for sale
Read our 2026 Hyundai Sonata review

2026 Audi A3

2026 Audi A3: 5.7% off MSRP

Audi's entry-level sedan isn't only its least expensive option, but it's also the one that's receiving some of the highest discounts this summer. But even without them, it's our favorite small luxury sedan thanks to its taut styling, impressive in-car technology, refined ride quality and peppy performance. With a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four sending 201 horsepower to a standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system, the Audi A3 has a lot to offer its owners, and with an average discount of 5.7%, that could mean two grand or more saved on the bottom line.

Starting price: $41,395
Edmunds Rating: 6.9 (out of 10)

See all new Audi A3 sedans for sale
Read our 2026 Audi A3 review

2026 Chrysler Pacifica

2026 Chrysler Pacifica: 11.7% off MSRP

The Chrysler Pacifica — along with its mechanically identical Voyager sibling — is the only remaining product for the American automaker, and even though it remains a popular offering among minivan shoppers, it still offers some big discounts. The 2026 Pacifica is available in a few different trim levels, including seven- and eight-seat configurations with or without all-wheel drive, and it's one of the most affordable vans out there. The price becomes even more enticing when you consider the average discount off MSRP is currently more than $6,000.

Starting price: $46,440
Edmunds rating: 6.6 (out of 10)

See all new Chrysler Pacificas for sale
Read our 2026 Chrysler Pacifica review

Labor Day deals on SUVs

2025 Ford Explorer ST

2026 Ford Explorer: 7.7% off MSRP

As one of the first family-oriented SUVs, the Ford Explorer has long been popular with American consumers. The current model also caters to lots of different personality types, ranging from the cost-conscious Active and the luxurious Platinum to the all-terrain Tremor and the pavement-burning ST. Its spacious interior has seating for up to seven passengers, and unlike many of its rivals, it can tow more than 5,000 pounds' worth of trailer. Right now, a smart shopper could find a new Explorer at a discount of about $4,000 off its sticker price.

Starting price: $40,260
Edmunds Rating: 7.2 (out of 10)

See all new Ford Explorers for sale
Read our 2026 Ford Explorer review

2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid
2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid

2026 Kia Sorento Hybrid: 5.6% off MSRP

The Kia Sorento Hybrid is easily one of our favorite SUVs, offering a just-right blend of exterior size and interior practicality, with a standard third-row seat and lots of cargo capacity, making it a good fit for a small family. It also gets superb fuel economy at up to 36 mpg combined, and with 227 horsepower on tap from its turbocharged four-cylinder engine and electric motor, it has enough grunt to get over the hill, even with a full load of kids and cargo in tow. Imagine our surprise, then, when our data showed that the average Sorento Hybrid is selling for about $2,500 under sticker at the moment.

Starting price: $40,385
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

See all new Kia Sorento Hybrids for sale
Read our 2026 Kia Sorento Hybrid review

2026 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition

2026 Volkswagen Atlas: 7.5% off MSRP

The VW Atlas is a prime example of why Labor Day sales can be so beneficial. Although it remains an impressive seller among three-row SUV shoppers, there's an all-new Atlas on the way for 2027. So if you're not the type who simply must have the latest and greatest technology and design, you might be the perfect customer for the outgoing model. With an impressive 20.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row (expanding to a staggering 55.5 cubes with the third row folded), the Atlas' greatest asset is its size, although the smooth, quiet ride is a close second. Right now, our data suggests the Atlas is selling with an average discount of nearly $4,000.

Starting price: $40,785
Edmunds Rating: 6.7 (out of 10)

See all new Volkswagen Atlas SUVs for sale
Read our 2026 Volkswagen Atlas review

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee front 3/4

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee: 10.2% off MSRP

The evergreen Jeep Grand Cherokee is a consumer favorite, blending an upscale design with traditional Jeep capability — even if its owners rarely take it anywhere further afield than a gravel driveway. The 2026 model received a few key improvements, including a turbocharged 2.0-liter Hurricane four-cylinder that's standard on most trims and makes a healthy 324 horsepower. Despite its popularity and general goodness, the Grand Cherokee is also subject to some pretty impressive discounts, averaging $5,000 off MSRP according to our transaction data.

Starting price: $40,410
Edmunds Rating: 6.7 (out of 10)

See all new Jeep Grand Cherokees for sale
Read our 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee review

2025 Mazda CX-70 driving

2026 Mazda CX-70: 5.2% off MSRP

If cargo space is a big priority in your two-row midsize sport-ute, you can't do much better than the Mazda CX-70. With no third row to take up any extra room, the cargo area measures a healthy 39.6 cubic feet when the second row is in use, with a bit more bonus storage under the floor for odds and ends you don't need cluttering up the cabin. The CX-70 is also great to drive, with a smooth, turbocharged inline-six and a responsive eight-speed automatic. The cabin is well-crafted, too, so your friends will think you paid a lot more than you did. And right now, the CX-70 is enjoying an average discount of just under $2,700, making your smart purchase a little bit smarter.

Starting price: $44,280
Edmunds Rating: 6.8 (out of 10)

See all new Mazda CX-70s for sale
Read our 2026 Mazda CX-70 review

2026 Nissan Armada Nismo Exterior Towing

2026 Nissan Armada: 7.2% off MSRP

The latest Nissan Armada, redesigned for the 2025 model year, quickly became one of our favorite large SUVs thanks to its decidedly modern interior, stiff chassis and impressive twin-turbocharged V6 powerplant. For 2026, it got a little bit better (or at least more characterful) with the addition of the Nismo trim level, which added still more power and a lowered, firmed-up suspension. The Armada's cabin isn't quite as spacious as those of the Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Tahoe, but even so, we like the big Nissan. And with an average discount of more than $5,500 as of this writing, it's even more appealing.

Starting price: $61,085
Edmunds Rating: 6.4 (out of 10)

See all new Nissan Armadas for sale
Read our 2026 Nissan Armada review

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Brett T. Evans has been an auto writer for more than a decade with 2,000 articles under his belt, covering topics as varied as tuned diesel trucks, modern supercars and experimental electric vehicles. Brett contributes to Edmunds and has also written for Petrolicious, MotorTrend, Out Motorsports and Motor1, among others. When he's away from his desk, Brett enjoys off-roading in his 1996 Lexus LX 450 or cutting up a twisty road in his 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si — sometimes with a border collie named Lilly in tow.

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David has years of experience as a writer and editor for print and digital automotive publications, including Car and Driver and Road & Track. He can parallel-park a school bus, has a spreadsheet listing every vehicle he's ever tested, and once drove a Lincoln Town Car 63 mph in reverse. When not searching for the perfect used car, he can be found sampling the latest gimmicky foodstuffs that America has to offer.

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