Best Gas-Saving Hybrid SUVs for 2026

Here are the best hybrid SUVs to save money at the pump

The best gas-saving hybrid SUV according to Edmunds' ratings is the 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, which our editors praise for its athletic performance, smooth ride and solid efficiency numbers. There are other good options, and we’ve divided them into categories of compact hybrid, three-row/midsize hybrid, luxury hybrid and plug-in hybrid SUVs, so you can find a great fuel-efficient utility that’s right for your needs and budget. With gas prices on the rise, fuel efficiency is once again top of mind for buyers.

To determine the best hybrid SUV options in each category, we use each model's Edmunds Rating, a holistic number that represents more than just good performance and value. While that score does take fuel efficiency into account, this particular list is not simply the hybrid and plug-in hybrid SUVs with the best fuel economy numbers. For a rundown of the most efficient utilities, see our list of the SUVs with the best gas mileage, which also includes categories for non-hybrids. And if you'd prefer to go pre-owned, there's an Edmunds-curated list of the best used hybrid SUVs as well.

Along with the Edmunds Rating, this list notes the base price for the model and its EPA combined fuel economy rating. Read on for our top three picks in each grouping.

Jump to:
Best compact hybrid SUVs
Best three-row and midsize hybrid SUVs
Best luxury hybrid SUVs
Best plug-in hybrid SUVs

Best compact hybrid SUVs

2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

2025 Hyundai Tucson Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV Exterior Shown

The Tucson Hybrid is not only the best gas-electric compact SUV; it's also our favorite Tucson. Not only does it offer better fuel economy — 38 combined mpg for the base Blue SE trim, 36 mpg for all others — but it's more powerful than its non-hybrid sibling, making it easier to drive in any situation. That's in addition to the standard Tucson's responsive steering, spacious interior, supple ride, and long list of standard tech and driver assist features. And because it's a Hyundai, you get the added peace of mind that comes with one of the best warranties in the business.

Edmunds Rating: 8.8 (out of 10)
Starting price: $34,050
Fuel economy: 36-38 mpg combined 

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Read our 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid review

2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid

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2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid profile

The Kia Sportage and the Hyundai Tucson have a lot in common, as they're built on a shared platform and use the same hybrid powertrain. They differ, however, in that the Tucson Hybrid comes standard with all-wheel drive and the Sportage Hybrid uses front-wheel drive, with AWD an option. As a result, the gas-electric Sportage is less expensive to start and gets better fuel economy ratings — 42 combined mpg with front-wheel drive, which drops to 35 mpg if you opt for the all-wheel-drive version. The other big differentiator is the styling of these two; the Hyundai's design is dominated by curvy creased body lines, while the Kia has a more tailored and upright look. Otherwise, these two are pretty similar, down to the warranty coverage. And pricing is even pretty close, with the all-wheel-drive Sportage Hybrid starting at $34,285, within spitting distance of a comparable Tucson Hybrid.

Edmunds Rating: 8.7 (out of 10)
Starting price: $31,985
Fuel economy: 35-42 mpg combined 

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Read our 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid review

2026 Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4, a national best-seller, got a full redo for 2026 and now comes only as a hybrid or plug-in hybrid. It's more stylish than before, and Toyota's latest raft of standard technology features is welcome. The RAV4 is ranked behind the Sportage and Tucson because of a rougher ride, seats that aren't as comfortable, a bit less rear legroom, and good but not-quite-as-good warranty coverage. Still, the RAV4 is pleasant to drive and its efficiency numbers are the best in the class, maxing out at 44 combined mpg for the front-wheel-drive version, while the all-wheel-drive's numbers aren't far behind.

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Starting price: $33,350
Fuel economy: 38-44 mpg combined 

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Read our 2026 Toyota RAV4 review

Best three-row and midsize hybrid SUVs

2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid

Another SUV that got a full redo for 2026, the Hyundai Palisade is now truly handsome, but more importantly, it's now available as a hybrid. Like the smaller Tucson Hybrid, there's no compromise here; the gas-electric Palisade is quicker than its non-hybrid partner (7.4 seconds to 60 mph compared to 8.8 seconds) and has a much better EPA combined rating (34 mpg for the hybrid's front-wheel-drive Blue trim versus the FWD gas model's 21 mpg). There's a lot more to like, including a smooth ride, an interior that wouldn't feel out of place in a luxury vehicle, tons of room for passengers, and decent cargo space, although it's outdone there by our next contestant.

Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)
Starting price: $45,760
Fuel economy: 29-34 mpg combined 

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Read our 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid review

2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

Toyota has been doing hybrids longer than other automakers, and it shows in both the quality and variety of its gas-electric models. In the case of the Grand Highlander, the larger-than-Highlander utility vehicle, Toyota offers two different hybrid powertrains. The more economical hybrid makes 245 horsepower and wins the efficiency crown (36 combined mpg with front-wheel drive, 34 mpg with AWD). Meanwhile, the Hybrid Max powertrain maximizes power (362 hp) and accelerative performance (6.1 seconds to 60 mph) while fuel economy takes a back seat — but not all the way back in the third row. Speaking of, the Grand Highlander is up there with the VW Atlas in terms of third-row space, and the seat in the Toyota is higher off the floor than in most three-row SUVs, making it more pleasant for adult-sized folks.

Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
Starting price: $46,505
Fuel economy: 27-36 mpg combined 

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Read our 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid review

2026 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2025 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

While smaller than the Grand Highlander, the Highlander drives much like its longer sibling and has a very similar feature set. There's no powertrain choice here, however — you get the same basic engine and hybrid system as the less muscular Grand Highlander Hybrid (it's down an insignificant 2 hp here), and unlike the larger three-row it's offered only with all-wheel drive, which explains the Highlander's higher base price and slightly lower max efficiency. But as long as you don't plan on using the third row very often, the plain Highlander Hybrid can be a good pick. Definitely cross-shop the two, though, especially if you don't need all-wheel drive, as the Grand Highlander may make more sense financially while giving you extra space — you know, just in case.

Edmunds Rating: 6.3 (out of 10)
Starting price: $48,815
Fuel economy: 35 mpg combined 

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Read our 2026 Toyota Highlander Hybrid review

Best luxury hybrid SUVs

2026 Lexus RX Hybrid

2026 Lexus RX 350h front three-quarters

Lexus gives RX buyers the choice of four powertrains, two of which are hybrids that come with standard all-wheel drive. The 350h is the less expensive of the two, yet it's still plenty luxurious, though not a scorching performer. We'd probably skip the more expensive and plenty quick RX 500h F Sport Performance — yes, it has about 100 hp more than the 350h, but its suspension is on the stiff side of comfortable, some of the F Sport aesthetic touches are a little over the top, and the added power negates much of the efficiency advantage. Whichever one you choose, you'll get a nicely appointed and very comfortable cabin and good room for passengers, all at prices that beat its German competitors.

Edmunds Rating: 6.9 (out of 10)
Starting price: $54,275
Fuel economy: 27-36 mpg combined 

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Read our 2025 Lexus RX Hybrid review

2026 Lexus NX Hybrid

2025 Lexus NX 350 Luxury 4dr SUV Exterior Shown

A size down from the Lexus RX is the NX. It's offered with one hybrid powertrain option, dubbed NX 350h. It's the same system you'd get in the RX 350h, although as of the 2026 model year, the NX is now offered with both front- and all-wheel drive; you'll pay more for AWD, of course, but the NX Hybrid's combined fuel economy rating only drops by 1 mpg if you do so. This compact SUV is, not surprisingly, not as spacious as the RX — the interior is small even when compared to the cabins of some competitors — but it's just as well crafted inside and out and comes with a long list of advanced driver aids.

Edmunds Rating: 6.8 (out of 10)
Starting price: $46,070
Fuel economy: 39-40 mpg combined 

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Read our 2026 Lexus NX Hybrid review

2026 Lincoln Nautilus Hybrid

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Picture

You wouldn't know it by looking, but the Lincoln Nautilus midsize luxury SUV is based on the same platform as the Ford Explorer. Lincoln's clean styling sets the Nautilus apart from its Ford sibling and the rest of the luxury market, and the Nautilus offers something the Explorer doesn't: a hybrid powertrain. (The current Explorer launched with a gas-electric option that has since been discontinued.) This American take on luxury has substance to go with the style, with a roomy and comfortable interior and available 24-way power-adjustable front seats. We don't love the way the Nautilus Hybrid drives. It's not particularly quick, and the suspension is stiff when it should be compliant and mushy when you'd want tautness. But tempering that somewhat is the inclusion of BlueCruise, Ford's hands-free highway driving system that can whisk you along on long trips with reduced stress. 

Edmunds Rating: 6.6 (out of 10)
Starting price: $58,990
Fuel economy: 30 mpg combined 

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Read our 2026 Lincoln Nautilus Hybrid review

Best plug-in hybrid SUVs

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE Plug-in Hybrid

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 450e 4dr SUV Exterior Shown

It's not inexpensive, but the Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e plug-in hybrid sure is sweet. Like other GLE models, the 450e has a sublime ride, a beautiful interior, and some of the most polished driver aids — although most cost extra. Its EPA-estimated 23 mpg combined isn't particularly impressive, but consider that this SUV can travel 50 miles on a charge according to the EPA. What's more, in Edmunds' testing, the GLE 450e outdid both numbers, managing 59 electric miles and then returning 28 mpg once the gas engine took over. Transitions between modes are hardly felt, and like a good Mercedes, the 450e's interior is whisper quiet.

Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Starting price: $73,600
Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined 

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Read our 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE Plug-in Hybrid review

2026 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid

2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV Exterior Shown

Back on the more affordable end of the spectrum, the Hyundai Tucson plug-in is more powerful yet slightly less efficient than the standard Tucson Hybrid when using the engine alone, and you'll pay extra for those differences. That said, the plug-in Tucson is rated for 32 miles of electric-only driving with a full charge, and we saw just north of 37 mpg in real-world combined driving once the battery bowed out. It's just as comfy and feature-packed as the other Tucsons, but there is that price difference. Like with any plug-in hybrid, paying extra for the ability to charge only makes sense if you do so regularly, ideally at home and perhaps at work if you have a longer commute. 

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Starting price: $41,225
Fuel economy: 35 mpg combined 

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Read our 2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid review

2026 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid

2026 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid

BMW's counterpart to the Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e is its plug-in X5 SUV, which goes by the xDrive50e moniker. If the Benz is the passenger's choice, the X5 plug-in is more for drivers, channeling the athletic responses of its gas-only brethren. And it's quick, at 4.6 seconds to 60 mph in Edmunds' testing. The X5's interior is plenty nice, but some may find its design a bit sterile. Unlike the Mercedes, this BMW offers a hands-free highway driving system as part of the optional Driving Assistance Professional package, and it works well except for the occasional surprise deactivation. Electric-only range is 40 miles according to its EPA estimate. In Edmunds' real-world fuel economy test, the X5 plug-in bested its EPA combined rating by 1 mpg, but that number gets a boost the more you drive on cheaper-than-gas electricity.

Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)
Starting price: $76,375
Fuel economy: 22 mpg combined 

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Read our 2026 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid review

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David has years of experience as a writer and editor for print and digital automotive publications, including Car and Driver and Road & Track. He can parallel-park a school bus, has a spreadsheet listing every vehicle he's ever tested, and once drove a Lincoln Town Car 63 mph in reverse. When not searching for the perfect used car, he can be found sampling the latest gimmicky foodstuffs that America has to offer.

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Growing up in a family obsessed with the automobile and as the son of an engineer, Jeremy Korzeniewski has spent his entire life surrounded by cars and trucks. Over the last couple of decades, he has written more than 8,000 articles and reviews covering cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles, with a focus on environmental technologies and their impact on the future of transportation. He loves the chance to put the right person in the perfect car, and when he's not busy writing, he spends his time honing his cooking skills and watching anything and everything that features Gordon Ramsay.

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