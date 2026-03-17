Best Gas-Saving Hybrid SUVs for 2026

The best gas-saving hybrid SUV according to Edmunds' ratings is the 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, which our editors praise for its athletic performance, smooth ride and solid efficiency numbers. There are other good options, and we’ve divided them into categories of compact hybrid, three-row/midsize hybrid, luxury hybrid and plug-in hybrid SUVs, so you can find a great fuel-efficient utility that’s right for your needs and budget. With gas prices on the rise, fuel efficiency is once again top of mind for buyers.

To determine the best hybrid SUV options in each category, we use each model's Edmunds Rating, a holistic number that represents more than just good performance and value. While that score does take fuel efficiency into account, this particular list is not simply the hybrid and plug-in hybrid SUVs with the best fuel economy numbers. For a rundown of the most efficient utilities, see our list of the SUVs with the best gas mileage, which also includes categories for non-hybrids. And if you'd prefer to go pre-owned, there's an Edmunds-curated list of the best used hybrid SUVs as well.

Along with the Edmunds Rating, this list notes the base price for the model and its EPA combined fuel economy rating. Read on for our top three picks in each grouping.

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Best compact hybrid SUVs

Best three-row and midsize hybrid SUVs

Best luxury hybrid SUVs

Best plug-in hybrid SUVs

Best compact hybrid SUVs

2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid