Best Gas Mileage Trucks of 2026, Ranked by MPG

The truck with the best gas mileage in 2026 is the compact Ford Maverick hybrid, which achieves up to 42 miles per gallon with front-wheel drive. How did we choose the trucks with the best mpg for 2026? Simple: We looked at the EPA fuel mileage estimates for every truck on the market and found the top performers for 2026. They're listed below with all the key specs.

Please note, however, that we've given you the max towing and payload capacities only for the most fuel-efficient version of each truck. If you're interested in the best trucks for towing, we've got a list for that, too — and if you're interested in leveraging all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive for off-pavement adventures, check out our list of best off-road trucks.

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Compact trucks

2026 Ford Maverick