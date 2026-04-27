Best Gas Mileage Trucks of 2026, Ranked by MPG

Rating the top compact, midsize, full-size and heavy-duty trucks by best MPG to find the most fuel-efficient

The truck with the best gas mileage in 2026 is the compact Ford Maverick hybrid, which achieves up to 42 miles per gallon with front-wheel drive. How did we choose the trucks with the best mpg for 2026? Simple: We looked at the EPA fuel mileage estimates for every truck on the market and found the top performers for 2026. They're listed below with all the key specs.

Please note, however, that we've given you the max towing and payload capacities only for the most fuel-efficient version of each truck. If you're interested in the best trucks for towing, we've got a list for that, too — and if you're interested in leveraging all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive for off-pavement adventures, check out our list of best off-road trucks.

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Compact trucks

2026 Ford Maverick

The hybridized 2026 Ford Maverick is the most efficient pickup out there, earning a very impressive 42 mpg city and 37 mpg combined — that's subcompact car efficiency in something that can fit 33.3 cubic feet of stuff in the bed. 

Better still, a 2025 update meant the hybrid powertrain could finally be ordered with all-wheel drive, meaning buyers don't have to choose between efficiency and traction in slick conditions. All-wheel-drive models (gas and hybrid) also offer a 4,000-pound towing package, although efficiency dips a little bit if you go that route. 

Best mpg version: 2.5-liter inline-4 hybrid | FWD | CVT automatic
Starting price: $30,170
Fuel economy: 38 mpg combined (42 city/35 highway)

Maximum towing capacity: 4,000 pounds
Maximum payload: 2,000 pounds

Find all Ford Maverick trucks for sale
Read our 2026 Ford Maverick review

2026 Hyundai Santa Cruz

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Despite being updated for the 2025 model year with revised styling and a slightly more rugged XRT off-road model, the Hyundai Santa Cruz isn't as popular as the automaker would have hoped. Still, shoppers looking for decent fuel economy, reasonable capability, and a high level of standard tech content, the unibody Santa Cruz is worth a look. Standard features include a waterproof in-bed trunk, wireless smartphone integration and forward collision monitoring.

Best mpg version: 2.5-liter inline-4 | FWD | 8-speed auto
Starting price: $31,350
Fuel economy: 25 mpg combined (22 city/30 highway)

Maximum towing capacity: 3,500 pounds
Maximum payload: 1,411 pounds

Find all Hyundai Santa Cruz trucks for sale
Read our 2026 Hyundai Santa Cruz review

Most fuel-efficient midsize trucks

2026 Toyota Tacoma

Toyota introduced an i-Force Max hybrid version of its popular midsize truck last year, and it quickly became the most fuel-efficient option in the segment. Although it hasn't been rated by the EPA for 2026, the identical 2025 model achieves a healthy 23 mpg combined despite four-wheel drive, which is standard on all hybrids. Oddly, the two-wheel-drive non-hybrid achieves better highway efficiency, so if your pickup needs involve long distances on the open road, the base turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder may be a better fit.

Best mpg version: 2.4-liter inline-4 hybrid | 4WD | 8-speed auto
Starting price (hybrid): $48,630
Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined (23 city/24 highway)

Maximum towing capacity: 6,000 pounds
Maximum payload: 1,620-1,705 pounds (depending on trim level)

Find all Toyota Tacoma trucks for sale
Read our 2026 Toyota Tacoma review

2026 Ford Ranger

2025 Ford Ranger

The Ford Ranger may not match the Tacoma for fuel economy, but it still has a lot going for it. The midsize truck offers a torquey, powerful 2.3-liter inline-four, allowing it to tow a 7,500-pound trailer with the available towing package. The tech-friendly interior includes a standard 10-inch infotainment display, and Ford also offers the Ranger with a 400-watt onboard generator for powering tools and camp gear.

Best mpg version: 2.3-liter inline-4 | RWD | 10-speed automatic
Starting price: $35,245
Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined (21 city/25 highway)

Maximum towing capacity: 7,500 pounds 
Maximum payload: 1,767 pounds

Find all Ford Ranger trucks for sale
Read our 2026 Ford Ranger review

2026 Chevrolet Colorado

2026 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck Crew Cab Pickup Exterior

All versions of the Chevrolet Colorado are powered by a turbocharged 2.7-liter inline-four, and last year's base 237-hp tune is gone. That means even the cheapest Colorado has a healthy 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, fuel economy has tumbled a bit, from 22 combined mpg last year to 21 mpg this year. Still, that's decent efficiency given the power and capability on offer, and it also opens up the Colorado's impressive 7,700-pound towing capacity on the base model since the lower-output engine has been discontinued.

Best mpg version: 2.7-liter inline-4 | RWD | 8-speed automatic
Starting price: $34,495
Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined (19 city/24 highway)

Maximum towing capacity: 7,700 pounds
Maximum payload: 1,846 pounds

Find all Chevrolet Colorado trucks for sale
Read our 2026 Chevrolet Colorado review

2026 Nissan Frontier

The Nissan Frontier is based on one of the oldest platforms in the midsize truck segment, but thanks to a modern and torque-rich 3.8-liter V6, it still musters up some decent efficiency in two-wheel-drive form. The Frontier is one of the smallest trucks in its class, so it lags some rivals in its capability and interior space. But nimble proportions and lots of personality may make up for it for some buyers. It’s also one of the few midsizers to offer a true 6-foot cargo bed (alongside the Tacoma).

Best mpg version: 3.8-liter V6 | RWD | 9-speed automatic
Starting price: $33,895
Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined (19 city/24 highway)

Maximum towing capacity: 7,150 pounds
Maximum payload: 1,590 pounds

Find all Nissan Frontier trucks for sale
Read our 2026 Nissan Frontier review

Most fuel-efficient full-size trucks

2026 Ram 1500

The long-serving 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 in the 2026 Ram 1500 gives it best-in-class gasoline fuel economy, achieving an impressive 22 mpg combined. Last year's slightly more efficient HFE trim has been discontinued, but we doubt many buyers will care about the 1 mpg loss. Even the base, work-spec Tradesman trim offers an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, and the Ram 1500's sophisticated coil-sprung multilink rear suspension gives it a much nicer ride than expected for a big truck.

Best mpg version: 3.6-liter V6 mild hybrid | RWD | 8-speed automatic
Starting price: $44,620
Fuel economy: 22 mpg combined (20 city/25 highway)

Maximum towing capacity: 7,660 pounds
Maximum payload: 2,360 pounds

Find all Ram 1500 trucks for sale
Read our 2026 Ram 1500 review

2026 Toyota Tundra

2026 Toyota Tundra Platinum towing

The available twin-turbocharged, hybridized V6 in the Toyota Tundra isn't just good for fuel economy; it also produces some impressive numbers on the road — 437 hp and 583 lb-ft. Unfortunately for budget shoppers, the so-called i-Force Max powertrain is only found on upper trims, meaning the base price for a gas-electric Tundra is more than $60,000. 

Best mpg version: 3.4-liter V6 hybrid | RWD | 10-speed automatic
Starting price: $60,655
Fuel economy: 22 mpg combined (20 city/24 highway)

Maximum towing capacity: 11,450 pounds
Maximum payload: 1,630 pounds

Find all Toyota Tundra trucks for sale
Read our 2026 Toyota Tundra review

2026 Ford F-150

2024 Ford F-150 front 3/4

The 2026 Ford F-150 joins the Tundra in offering a twin-turbocharged gas-electric V6 powertrain, which makes 420 hp and 570 lb-ft, but despite less grunt, the Blue Oval’s hybrid has better towing and payload ratings. It’s also offered in the STX trim, a stylish but still affordable variant of the F-150 SuperCrew four-door pickup. It achieves up to 23 miles per gallon in combined EPA testing.

Best mpg version: 3.5-liter V6 hybrid | 4WD | 10-speed automatic
Starting price: $54,810
Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined (22 city/24 highway)

Maximum towing capacity: 18,400 pounds
Maximum payload: 2,010 pounds

Find all Ford F-150 trucks for sale
Read our 2026 Ford F-150 review

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

The 2026 Silverado 1500 and its mechanical twin, the GMC Sierra 1500, are the only full-size trucks driven by a four-cylinder engine. The turbocharged 2.7-liter, shared with the Colorado, produces good power — 310 hp and 430 lb-ft — but despite having two fewer cylinders than its rivals, fuel economy can’t match the most efficient Ram, Toyota and Ford full-sizers. That said, if you want the heaviest-hauling Silverado 1500 there is, the so-called TurboMax engine has the nameplate’s highest possible payload rating.

Best mpg version: 2.7-liter inline-4 | RWD | 8-speed automatic
Starting price: $38,345
Fuel economy: 20 mpg combined (18 city/21 highway)

Maximum towing capacity: 9,500 pounds
Maximum payload: 2,260 pounds

Find all Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trucks for sale
Read our 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 review

2026 GMC Sierra 1500

2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Crew Cab Pickup Exterior

Take everything you see about the Silverado 1500 and tweak the styling a little, and you've got the 2026 GMC Sierra 1500. Like its sibling, it offers a base 2.7-liter turbo-four engine, with identical efficiency, payload and towing ratings. The base GMC Sierra is a little cheaper than its Chevy sibling, odd considering the brand's more premium positioning. If you're struggling with choosing between the two, we recommend figuring out which one has a lower dealer price, either through incentives or clever negotiating.

Best mpg version: 2.7-liter inline-4 | RWD | 8-speed automatic
Starting price: $39,745
Fuel economy: 20 mpg combined (18 city/21 highway)

Maximum towing capacity: 9,500 pounds
Maximum payload: 2,260 pounds

Find all GMC Sierra 1500 trucks for sale
Read our 2026 GMC Sierra 1500 review

Most fuel-efficient diesel trucks

Diesel powertrains offer improved fuel economy and torque, and their efficiency doesn’t suffer as much while towing as a gas engine would. Diesel engines with higher fuel economy also tend to have increased range, a helpful feature on long road trips. Of course, depending on the truck, optional diesel powertrains can be prohibitively expensive up front, and diesel fuel tends to cost more than regular gasoline over time. But if you like an extra bit of torque and some increased fuel economy to go along with your hauling power, check out these diesel choices. 

2026 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel

2025 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X Crew Cab Pickup Exterior

As we mentioned earlier, the GMC Sierra 1500 is essentially a slightly elevated version of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. That means the Sierra 1500 shares a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six, introduced for the 2020 model year, as the Silverado. Spoiler alert: It also gets similarly impressive fuel economy ratings. You'll pay a bit more up front for extra features, but you'll still get a very capable, very efficient truck.

Best mpg version: 3.0-liter inline-6 diesel | RWD | 10-speed automatic
Starting price: $56,335
Fuel economy: 25 mpg combined (23 city/28 highway)

Maximum towing capacity: 13,300 pounds
Maximum payload: 2,317 pounds 

Find all GMC Sierra 1500 trucks for sale
Read our 2026 GMC Sierra 1500 review

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Diesel

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Crew Cab Pickup Exterior

Available with several impressive engines (including the previously mentioned turbocharged four-cylinder), the Silverado 1500 also offers an optional 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the diesel motor produces 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque. It's not as robust as Chevy's available 6.2-liter V8, but its efficiency shades even much smaller midsize trucks.

Best mpg version: 3.0-liter inline-6 diesel | RWD | 10-speed automatic
Starting price: $53,740
Fuel economy: 25 mpg combined (23 city/28 highway)

Maximum towing capacity: 13,300 pounds
Maximum payload: 1,550 pounds

Find all Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trucks for sale
Read our 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 review

Most fuel-efficient heavy-duty trucks

Heavy-duty pickup trucks don't get rated for fuel economy by the EPA, so this category may be a bit silly, but we wanted to include it anyway. Within the heavy-duty class, there are two levels: 2500 and 3500 (or 250 and 350 in Ford parlance). Both come with single rear wheels standard, though dual rear wheels are available on the 350/3500 contingent. The added wheels mean the 3500s can tow and haul more but tend to get even worse fuel economy. If you aren't towing 25,000 pounds weekly, we recommend avoiding a dual-rear-wheel setup. 

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country Crew Cab Pickup Exterior Shown

It's also worth noting that all heavy-duty pickup trucks have a diesel option. Sure, they have beefy gasoline V8s as standard, but the optional diesel engines put out much more torque and therefore unlock higher towing ratings. Thanks to the inherent fuel efficiency of diesel engines, they also get better fuel economy. However, any diesel upgrade will cost you thousands more than a comparable gas model, wiping out your fuel savings in a hurry.

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Brett T. Evans has been an auto writer for more than a decade with 2,000 articles under his belt, covering topics as varied as tuned diesel trucks, modern supercars and experimental electric vehicles. Brett contributes to Edmunds and has also written for Petrolicious, MotorTrend, Out Motorsports and Motor1, among others. When he's away from his desk, Brett enjoys off-roading in his 1996 Lexus LX 450 or cutting up a twisty road in his 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si — sometimes with a border collie named Lilly in tow.

edited by

Ronald Montoya has worked in the automotive industry since 2008. He has written over a thousand car related articles and bought and sold over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Ronald is a senior consumer advice editor and content strategy at Edmunds and has also contributed to the Associated Press. He has also been featured on ABC, NBC and NPR on a number of car shopping topics. He got his start in the auto industry by taking a part-time job at a car dealership, where he worked in the service and accounting department.

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