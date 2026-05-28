Most Fuel-Efficient Sedans for 2026

We rank the sedans with the best gas mileage in all shapes and sizes

The most efficient car for sale in 2026 is the Toyota Prius. The 2026 Prius sips fuel at the miserly rate of 57 mpg combined, and it's a car that the staff at Edmunds heartily recommends. But it's a hatchback, not a sedan. If you're looking for a four-door car with a trunk, your most fuel-efficient option is the 2026 Hyundai Elantra Blue.

But what if you need something larger than a compact sedan? Or you want something that balances fuel efficiency with a low starting price? We ran the numbers to find which sedans have the best gas mileage in all size categories, from compact to full-size. In addition to listing their combined mpg estimates and starting prices, we also include our exclusive Edmunds Rating of each new car so you can find the perfect fuel-efficient sedan to suit your needs.

Sedan with the best gas mileage

2026 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue

2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid front 3/4

No, we don't mean the color — Blue is the name of the Elantra's base trim level, and not only is it available in seven colors for 2026 (yes, including Intense Blue), it is EPA-rated at 51 mpg in the city, 58 mpg on the highway and 54 mpg combined. The 2026 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is roomy inside for a compact sedan, comes with cool infotainment technology, and is covered by an excellent warranty.

Fuel economy: 54 mpg combined (51 city/58 highway)
Starting price: $26,695
Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)

Shop all new Hyundai Elantra Hybrids for sale
Read our 2026 Hyundai Elantra review 

Compact sedans with the best gas mileage

2026 Honda Civic Hybrid

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The 2026 Hyundai Elantra Blue technically wins this category, but it's not the only choice for buyers looking for a compact sedan with excellent fuel economy. In fact, the 2026 Honda Civic Hybrid is the Edmunds Top Rated Car for 2026. The Civic Hybrid is offered in both sedan and hatchback form, and, for a compact car, the sedan has a generously sized trunk. It's even fun to drive, with 200 horsepower (compared to the Elantra Hybrid's modest 139-hp rating) and sharp handling.

Fuel economy: up to 49 mpg combined (50 city/47 highway)
Starting price: $30,590
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Shop all new Honda Civics for sale
Read our 2026 Honda Civic Hybrid review 

2026 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

The Toyota Corolla has long been one of the most popular cars in the world, and it's not hard to understand why. The compact sedan's well-deserved reputation for reliability is coupled with excellent fuel efficiency in the form of the 2026 Toyota Corolla Hybrid, which delivers up to 50 mpg combined with a starting MSRP of just $26,270. It may not be as fun to drive as the Civic Hybrid or packed with as much intriguing technology as the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, but it's cheaper than either of them and about as efficient.

Fuel economy: up to 50 mpg combined (53 city/46 highway)
Starting price: $26,270
Edmunds Rating: 6.2 (out of 10)

Shop all new Toyota Corolla Hybrids for sale
Read our 2026 Toyota Corolla Hybrid review

Midsize sedans with the best gas mileage

2026 Toyota Camry

Automakers offer three solid midsize sedans with hybrid powertrains for 2026, and the Toyota Camry (51 mpg combined) and Hyundai Sonata (also 51 mpg combined) are a bit more efficient than the Honda Accord (48 mpg combined). If you're shopping for efficiency, the choice between the Camry and Sonata will come down to preference, and the staff at Edmunds casts our vote for the Toyota Camry. It's our top-rated midsize sedan for 2026 due to its combination of fuel efficiency, quietness, roominess and relaxing demeanor.

Fuel economy: up to 51 mpg combined (52 city/49 highway)
Starting price: $30,595
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)

Shop all new Toyota Camrys for sale
Read our 2026 Toyota Camry review 

Full-size sedan with the best gas mileage

2026 Toyota Crown

2025 Toyota Crown Platinum Sedan Exterior

The Toyota Crown is something of a segment-busting sedan. With its tall profile, elevated ride height and all-wheel-drive powertrain, the Crown is easier to get in and out of than most hybrid sedans that sit lower to the ground. Toyota offers two hybrid engine options in the Crown, and the 236-hp base powerplant (41 mpg combined) stands out as more efficient than the 340-hp Hybrid Max option (30 mpg combined). Either way, the Crown is roomy and comfortable.

Fuel economy: 41 mpg combined (42 city/41 highway)
Starting price: $42,735
Edmunds rating: 7.1 (out of 10)

Shop all new Toyota Crowns for sale
Read our 2026 Toyota Crown review 

Non-hybrid sedan with the best gas mileage

2026 Honda Civic

Buyers looking for an efficient sedan with a reasonable asking price should turn their attention toward their nearest Honda dealership. The compact Civic sedan earns EPA estimates of up to 36 mpg combined (32 city/41 highway). While that's not as efficient as its Civic Hybrid sibling, the regular Civic costs a few thousand dollars less. Plus, buyers who want a bit more sportiness and a manual transmission should consider the Civic Si and its 31 mpg combined rating.

Fuel economy: up to 36 mpg combined (32 city/41 highway)
Starting price: $25,890
Edmunds rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Shop all new Honda Civics for sale
Read our 2026 Honda Civic review 

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by

Growing up in a family obsessed with the automobile and as the son of an engineer, Jeremy Korzeniewski has spent his entire life surrounded by cars and trucks. Over the last couple of decades, he has written more than 8,000 articles and reviews covering cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles, with a focus on environmental technologies and their impact on the future of transportation. He loves the chance to put the right person in the perfect car, and when he's not busy writing, he spends his time honing his cooking skills and watching anything and everything that features Gordon Ramsay.

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Cars have been an important part of his life since Kirk learned to identify them by their headlights as a toddler. He grew up helping pit crew for his dad’s highly unsuccessful drag racing escapades, and he turned his knowledge of the car culture into a career when he became an editor at Scale Auto Enthusiast magazine starting in college. Kirk has been writing about full-scale cars for more than 20 years and was named to the North American Car and Truck of the Year jury in 2014. He was most recently senior editor at Motor Authority, where he specialized in luxury and performance cars. Kirk also authored and edited several car books, including the award-winning Hot Rod & Custom Chronicle and NASCAR Chronicle when was managing editor at Consumer Guide Automotive. Kirk enjoys nothing more than a track day, but he’s also a Wisconsin sport fan and he enjoys spirited drives in his 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

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