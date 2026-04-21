Best Gas Mileage Cars of 2026, Ranked by MPG

Edmunds ranks the most fuel-efficient gas cars, hybrids and PHEVs

The best gas-mileage car for 2026 is the Toyota Prius, with an EPA-estimated 57 mpg in mixed driving conditions. That said, the Prius might not be to everyone's liking or within their price range. There are many other fuel-efficient cars to consider. Edmunds has ranked the most efficient cars in descending order with a cutoff of 30 mpg combined city-highway gas mileage, as measured by the EPA. In the event of a tie, and there were numerous, especially as we got closer to the 30-mpg spot, the sedan, coupe or convertible with the highest overall score in Edmunds' model review rankings got the nod. It's important to note that many vehicles are tested by the EPA in multiple trim levels. When that’s the case, we take the most efficient trim level into account. Be aware that certain options, such as all-wheel drive or upsized wheels, can reduce fuel economy.

If you're looking for an SUV, we have a list of the models with the best gas mileage as well.

To help visualize cargo capacity: A paper grocery bag is about 1 cubic foot, and a standard airline carry-on measures about 2 cubic feet.

Jump to: gas (non-hybrid) | hybrid | plug-in hybrid (PHEV)

Most fuel-efficient gas cars (non-hybrid)

1. 2026 Honda Civic

Some things never seem to change, like the Honda Civic's top ranking for fuel efficiency among non-hybrid models. While today's Civics are much bigger — and much better — than the models that started it all in 1972, they continue to fulfill the mission of giving Americans a compact economy car with exceptional fuel economy. The 2026 Civic gets up to 36 combined mpg in its base LX trim, while the sporty Civic Si manages a respectable 31 mpg EPA rating. The Civic offers sharp handling and lots of room, although the base engine is a bit pokey and we'd like a little quieter inside, especially at highway speeds.

Fuel economy: 36 mpg combined (32 city/41 highway)
Starting price: $25,890
Cargo space: 14.8 cubic feet

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Read our 2026 Honda Civic review

2. 2026 Hyundai Elantra

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2026 Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai's Elantra sedan is highly rated for its driver assistance tech, smooth ride, spacious cabin and thriftiness at the gas pump. Models with the idle stop-start feature deliver an EPA-estimated 35 mpg combined. That drops to 34 mpg or less on versions without the technology, which shuts down the engine at a full stop and immediately restarts it when the accelerator is depressed, saving gas and reducing emissions. The Elantra with stop-start ties for efficiency with Toyota's Corolla LE sedan and SE hatchback trims, but the Elantra outscores the Corolla in Edmunds' overall ratings. It also comes with much longer powertrain and bumper-to-bumper warranties. 

Fuel economy: 35 mpg combined (31 city/40 highway)
Starting price: $23,870
Cargo space: 14.2 cubic feet

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Read our 2026 Hyundai Elantra review

3. 2026 Volkswagen Jetta

2026 Volkswagen Jetta sedan

Competition gets a little stiffer at the 34 mpg level, but the Volkswagen Jetta wins the day with a comfortable ride and loads of room for people and stuff. The base S trim is the mileage leader, with the SE, SEL and Sport trims dropping to 33 mpg with the extra weight of added features and larger wheels and tires. The performance-tuned Jetta GLI is in a category of its own and, with an EPA rating of 29 mpg combined, doesn't crack our 30 mpg baseline. Others in the 34 mpg category are those Elantras without stop-start and several Corollas.

Fuel economy: 34 mpg combined (29 city/40 highway)
Starting price: $25,270
Cargo space: 14.1 cubic feet

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Read our 2026 Volkswagen Jetta review

4. 2026 Kia K4

2026 Kia K4 Hatchback parked

Kia's K4 sedan was new for 2025 and there aren't any significant changes for 2026, nor do there need to be. Even the base model gets goodies such as a large 12.3-inch infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and an impressive collection of driver assist features. At 33 mpg for all but the GT-Line Turbo trim, which drops to 28 mpg combined, the K4 sedan will pass a lot of gas stations in between fill-ups, although it is far less thirsty on the highway than in the city. The only improvements this small sedan needs is more torque for the non-turbo engine, which can be taxed when merging onto a fast-moving freeway or climbing a steep hill.

Kia is adding a hatchback version of the K4 later in the 2026 that increases cargo space by more than 50%, but the thriftiest version maxes out at 30 mpg. Meantime, competitors in the 33 mpg category are the upper trim levels of the VW Jetta, some Toyota Corolla hatchbacks, and the base S and SV trims of the Nissan Sentra.

Fuel economy: 33 mpg combined (29 city/39 highway)
Starting price: $23,535
Cargo space: 14.6 cubic feet (hatchback; with rear seats up, 22.2 cubic feet)

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Read our 2026 Kia K4 review

5. 2026 Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai's value proposition — a lot of features for not a lot of money – works, and with the Sonata sedan it translates to a sharp-looking, roomy, well-equipped midsize car that can deliver an EPA-estimated 32 mpg in its base SE trim. Other trims, because of extra features and optional all-wheel-drive systems, drop to as low as 27 mpg combined for the SL 

Sport trim with all-wheel drive and the sporty front-wheel-drive N Line trim, but there's also a very efficient hybrid Sonata for those who value fuel efficiency above all. The Sonata isn't the highest-rated midsize car in Edmunds' standings, but it is the highest with that 32 mpg efficiency rating, outscoring both the Acura Integra and Mini Cooper.

Fuel economy: 32 mpg combined (28 city/38 highway)
Starting price: $28,695
Cargo space: 15.6 cubic feet

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Read our 2026 Hyundai Sonata review

6. 2026 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

2026 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

There are several BMWs rated at 31 mpg combined by the EPA, but the 228 Gran Coupe takes top honors, both for its Edmunds' all-around score and its 39 mpg highway efficiency. This is BMW’s smallest sedan — yep, the Gran Coupe is a four-door — and it's an anomaly with front-wheel drive rather than the rear-wheel-drive basis that's common with BMWs. (AWD is available on the 228 Gran Coupe but drops its combined rating 1 mpg to 30 mpg.) It has a cramped rear seat and a small trunk, but it also has BMW's lowest starting price, comes with loads of features and is exceptionally nimble. The only non-BMW with a 31 mpg rating is the Honda Civic Si, which boasts a six-speed manual transmission and a turbocharged engine and is a blast to toss around.

Fuel economy: 31 mpg combined (27 city/39 highway)
Starting price: $40,775
Cargo space: 12 cubic feet

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Read our 2026 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe review

7. 2026 Kia K5

2026 Kia K5

We like the midsize Kia K5 for its long list of standard features, user-friendly interior, spacious trunk, advanced driver assist systems, and comfortable and quiet ride. On front-wheel-drive models equipped with an engine stop-start system, it manages an EPA combined rating of 30 mpg; without it, the figure is 29 mpg. Opting for all-wheel drive drops the fuel efficiency rating to 27 mpg. Competitors that also hit 30 mpg in at least one trim are the BMW 230i coupe, the Mazda 3 sedan, the Mini Cooper JCW and all Mini Convertibles, but the K5 tops them all in Edmunds' overall ratings.

Fuel economy: 30 mpg combined (26 city/37 highway)
Starting price: $28,735
Cargo space: 15.6 cubic feet

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Read our 2026 Kia K5 review

Most fuel-efficient hybrid cars

1. 2026 Toyota Prius

This probably won't come as a surprise: The original hybrid, now celebrating its 26th year in North America, continues its reign as the most efficient plugless car on the road. The 2026 Prius comes in several flavors — with front- or all-wheel drive, pared down or plushed up — and you can spend close to $40,000 on one. But the base LE with front-wheel drive is the thriftiest at just under $30,000 and with a 57 mpg combined EPA rating. Adding all-wheel drive, larger wheels and tires, or more equipment as the trim levels ascend will cut down on fuel economy, but even the thirstiest Prius delivers an impressive 49 mpg combined.

We find every trim level to be well equipped, peppy, enjoyable to drive and a value for your dollars. Downsides are few — limited headroom in the back seat, a noisy engine when accelerating, too much wind and tire noise at highway speeds, and a driver information display that can be blocked for some by the steering wheel. There also is a Prius with a plug, but we cover it in our separate rundown of plug-in hybrids below.

Fuel economy: 57 mpg combined (57 city/56 highway)
Starting price: $29,745
Cargo space: 23.8 cubic feet

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Read our 2026 Toyota Prius review

2. 2026 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue

It's roomier than the Prius and can cost thousands less, depending on trim and options, and the 2026 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid comes awfully close to the fuel efficiency leader with an EPA rating of 54 mpg for the base Blue trim and 50 mpg for higher trims. The 2026 Elantra Hybrid's interior isn't as upmarket as some competitors', but it comes with a long list of standard features, a comfortable ride, and one of the best warranties in the business. 

Fuel economy: 54 mpg combined (51 city/58 highway)
Starting price: $26,695
Cargo space: 14.2 cubic feet

Shop all new Hyundai Elantra Hybrids for sale
Read our 2026 Hyundai Elantra review

3. 2026 Toyota Camry

Notice there's no "hybrid" in the title above, as all Camrys have been gas-electric since the model's 2025 redesign. The base Camry LE is the lineup's fuel efficiency champ at 51 mpg combined. Other trims range from 50 mpg to 43 mpg depending on tire size, drivetrain configuration — front- or all-wheel drive — and equipment level. The Camry is not only fuel-efficient; it also sports a modern design, an unfussy and quiet interior, and a comfortable ride. Hyundai's 2026 Sonata Hybrid Blue also is EPA-rated at 51 mpg combined, but it doesn’t score as well as the Camry in our overall ratings.

Fuel economy: 51 mpg combined (52 city/49 highway)
Starting price: $30,295
Cargo space: 15.1 cubic feet

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Read our 2026 Toyota Camry Hybrid review

4. 2026 Honda Civic Hybrid

Honda offers two trims for its 2026 Civic Hybrid, the Sport and Sport Touring, available as either a sedan or, for $1,200 more, a hatchback. The sedan is rated at 49 mpg combined, while the hatchback isn't far behind at 48 mpg, and both are front-wheel-drive only. Everything we like about the standard Civic (No. 1 on our non-hybrid list) applies to the hybrid, plus it has more power and is quicker even than the sporty Civic Si.

Fuel economy: 49 mpg combined (50 city/47 highway)
Starting price: $30,590
Cargo space:14.8 cubic feet

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Read our 2026 Honda Civic Hybrid review

5. 2026 Honda Accord Hybrid

The Accord is another of our favorite sedans, and the hybrid model is our pick of the lineup. There were only a few superficial changes for the 2026 model year, and the Accord EX-L Hybrid remains the most efficient of the bunch at 48 mpg combined thanks in part to its 17-inch wheels. The rest of the Accord Hybrid family rolls on heavier 19-inchers, and they get a 44 mpg combined rating from the EPA. The 2026 Accord Hybrid is an excellent choice for families seeking a spacious, practical sedan that combines efficiency and comfort with a great driving experience. 

Fuel economy: 48 mpg combined (51 city/44 highway)
Starting price: $34,990
Cargo space: 16.7 cubic feet

Shop all new Honda Accords for sale
Read our 2026 Honda Accord Hybrid review

6. 2026 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

While the 2026 Corolla Hybrid isn’t the most efficient gas-electric model you can buy, it is the least expensive — and it still gets up to 50 mpg combined, according to the EPA. The Corolla Hybrid, like the Camry, is available in both front- and all-wheel-drive configurations, and efficiency drops with AWD and the added features and larger wheels that come on upper trims. The least efficient 2026 Corolla Hybrid, though, is rated at 44 mpg combined. There's also a Corolla Cross Hybrid, but don't confuse it with this sedan; that SUV-styled crossover has standard all-wheel drive, costs a lot more and at 42 mpg combined isn't as efficient.

Fuel economy: 47 mpg combined (50 city/43 highway)
Starting price: $25,970
Cargo space: 13.1 cubic feet 

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Read our 2026 Toyota Corolla Hybrid review

7. 2026 Toyota Crown

2025 Toyota Crown Platinum Sedan Exterior

The Toyota Crown is sort of a Prius for grownups, with a similar coupe-like look but more room, a nicer interior, a much higher price tag and less efficiency — 41 mpg combined for the base XLE. Like the Camry, all Crowns are hybrids. There are four trim levels for the sedan, plus a Crown Signia station wagon with two trim levels. All have all-wheel drive as standard equipment. Efficiency for the thirstiest, the Platinum sedan trim with its turbocharged Hybrid Max powertrain and 21-inch wheels, plunges to just 30 mpg combined, while the price jumps to $56,125. We like the Crown for its roominess, comfortable ride, elevated seating position and impressive list of standard features — even the base model gets heated and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen. We're not as enthused about its price or the middling performance of the base hybrid powertrain.

Fuel economy: 41 mpg combined (42 city/41 highway)
Starting price: $42,575
Cargo space: 15.2 cubic feet

Shop all new Toyota Crowns for sale
Read our 2026 Toyota Crown review

Most fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid cars

A note about plug-in hybrids (PHEVs)

Plug-in hybrids carry mind-boggling mpg-equivalent (MPGe) estimates from the EPA, but this metric can be quite misleading because it leans heavily on the vehicle's all-electric range, which is usually quite modest compared to all-electric models. Once a PHEV's charged battery is depleted, the fuel economy number that really matters is the combined number for the vehicle's hybrid mode, and that's the figure we cite here. Most PHEVs running in hybrid mode are less efficient than their conventional hybrid siblings, so plugging in regularly is the best way to maximize efficiency. 

1. 2026 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid

Toyota's 2026 Prius Plug-in Hybrid — formerly the Prius Prime — stands alone in our look at 2026 PHEV sedans, wagons and hatchbacks rated to deliver 30 mpg combined or more. But it would be deserving of its top spot even if there’d been lots of competition. The base SE trim is rated at 52 mpg combined in hybrid mode — 5 mpg less than the standard Prius hybrid — but can travel at highway speeds for up to an estimated 44 miles on a fully charged battery before the gas engine turns on. For many people, maybe even most, that’s enough all-electric range for weekday driving, plus 44 gas-free miles to start any weekend or vacation jaunts. Other 2026 Prius PHEV trims have larger wheels and more equipment than the SE and are rated at 48 mpg combined, with 39 miles of all-electric range. Everything we like and dislike about the standard Prius hybrid applies to the Prius Plug-in Hybrid, plus it has a lot more oomph.

Fuel economy: 52 mpg combined
Electric range: 44 miles
Starting price: $34,970
Cargo space: 20.3 cubic feet

Shop all new Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrids for sale
Read our 2026 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid review

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John O’Dell has been a journalist for more than 40 years and has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles, specializing in EVs since before the first hybrids appeared in the U.S. in 1999. John is a correspondent at Edmunds and was an Edmunds senior editor from 2007 through 2015. Earlier, he was the Los Angeles Times’ auto reporter. John also has written for Forbes.com, Trucks.com, the National Academies of Science and other outlets. He got in trouble in third grade for drawing race cars on a math test and still enjoys his 1965 Mustang when not driving an EV.

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David has years of experience as a writer and editor for print and digital automotive publications, including Car and Driver and Road & Track. He can parallel-park a school bus, has a spreadsheet listing every vehicle he's ever tested, and once drove a Lincoln Town Car 63 mph in reverse. When not searching for the perfect used car, he can be found sampling the latest gimmicky foodstuffs that America has to offer.

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