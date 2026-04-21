Best Gas Mileage Cars of 2026, Ranked by MPG

The best gas-mileage car for 2026 is the Toyota Prius, with an EPA-estimated 57 mpg in mixed driving conditions. That said, the Prius might not be to everyone's liking or within their price range. There are many other fuel-efficient cars to consider. Edmunds has ranked the most efficient cars in descending order with a cutoff of 30 mpg combined city-highway gas mileage, as measured by the EPA. In the event of a tie, and there were numerous, especially as we got closer to the 30-mpg spot, the sedan, coupe or convertible with the highest overall score in Edmunds' model review rankings got the nod. It's important to note that many vehicles are tested by the EPA in multiple trim levels. When that’s the case, we take the most efficient trim level into account. Be aware that certain options, such as all-wheel drive or upsized wheels, can reduce fuel economy.

If you're looking for an SUV, we have a list of the models with the best gas mileage as well.

To help visualize cargo capacity: A paper grocery bag is about 1 cubic foot, and a standard airline carry-on measures about 2 cubic feet.

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Most fuel-efficient gas cars (non-hybrid)

1. 2026 Honda Civic