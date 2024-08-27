Best First Cars

Pre-owned price range: $20,000–$25,000

Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)

The Subaru Impreza is a comfortable small hatchback with good fuel economy and standard all-wheel drive. Its stable handling and comprehensive EyeSight driver assistance technology — automatic emergency braking, lane centering, adaptive cruise control and more — should ease worries for anxious parents, while teens will like the compact hatch's friendly styling and exuberant palette of available colors.

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Which features should good first cars have?

Buying a first car is an exciting experience for lots of people, but there are some features we think are very important to anyone in the market for the first time. Active safety systems, such as forward collision monitoring, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and lane departure prevention, are crucial, especially for inexperienced drivers. A distraction-free infotainment system is also a good idea, which is why we recommend cars with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity — your phone's operating system is probably easier to use. And all-wheel drive might be worth considering for first-time car buyers who live in snowbelt states. Luckily, almost every crossover and many sedans and hatchbacks offer the security of four-wheel traction.