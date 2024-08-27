Best First Cars

The best first car for most buyers is the Honda Civic, thanks to its efficient powertrain options and strong safety rankings. But depending on your needs, you might want something different. In general, a good first car (either new or used) should be inexpensive, safe, and easy to drive. You might also want a vehicle with great fuel economy, a ton of driver aids, or all-wheel drive. Once you've decided which features are important, you'll be in a much better position to pick a vehicle. We've compiled a list of five new vehicles that start under $30,000 including destination, plus five used vehicles that can be found for less than $25,000, all with good reviews from Edmunds' editors.
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