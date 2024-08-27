Best First Cars

Here's what to consider when shopping for a good first car

The best first car for most buyers is the Honda Civic, thanks to its efficient powertrain options and strong safety rankings. But depending on your needs, you might want something different. In general, a good first car (either new or used) should be inexpensive, safe, and easy to drive. You might also want a vehicle with great fuel economy, a ton of driver aids, or all-wheel drive. Once you've decided which features are important, you'll be in a much better position to pick a vehicle. We've compiled a list of five new vehicles that start under $30,000 including destination, plus five used vehicles that can be found for less than $25,000, all with good reviews from Edmunds' editors.

Jump to: Small and inexpensive | Best cars for first-time buyers | Best sporty first cars | Best first SUVs | Best first cars for teens 

Small and inexpensive

New: 2026 Hyundai Venue

2026 Hyundai Venue front 3/4

Starting price: $22,150
Edmunds Rating: 6.0 (out of 10)

Smaller cars can be easier to drive and park for first-time owners, which is why the 2026 Hyundai Venue could be worth a look. Hyundai's smallest crossover is also one of the shortest, narrowest cars on the market today, and its rock-bottom price reflects its stature as well. Even the base model includes lane keeping assistance and forward collision prevention with pedestrian detection, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to help reduce distractions. And the Venue's elevated seating position and big windows give new drivers added confidence when driving through traffic. Plus, strong safety scores from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) should give new drivers (or their parents) a little peace of mind.

Shop all new Hyundai Venues for sale
Read our 2026 Hyundai Venue review

Used: 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

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2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Pre-owned price range: $18,000–$24,000
Edmunds Rating: 7.1 (out of 10)

The Toyota Corolla Hybrid is a reasonably priced small sedan that backs up its 47-mpg-plus combined EPA rating with a good tech interface and a sterling reputation for quality and reliability. The 2024 model is very easy to find under our $25,000 price cap, with some out there even coming with a certified pre-owned inspection and warranty. Every Corolla of that era comes with lots of active safety technology standard, including adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

Shop all 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrids for sale
Read our 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid review

Best cars for first-time buyers

New: 2026 Kia K4 Hatchback

2026 Kia K4 hatchback GT-Line Turbo front

Starting price: $26,235
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)

The sharply styled Kia K4 sedan was introduced last year, and for 2026, it also comes as a stylish and spacious hatchback. Starting at just over $25,000, it has great features like standard adaptive cruise control, lane centering, wireless smartphone integration, and heated front seats with easy-to-clean synthetic leather upholstery. For a new driver, we'd recommend the midtier K4 GT-Line, which adds larger wheels and a more sophisticated multilink rear suspension yet retains the base 147-horsepower engine to keep inexperienced leadfoots under control.

Shop all new Kia K4s for sale
Read our 2026 Kia K4 Hatchback review

Used: 2024 Mazda CX-30

2024 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S Premium

Pre-owned price range: $20,000–$25,000
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

First-time drivers will set a very high bar for themselves if they buy a CX-30 crossover, with its classy interior and handsome styling. The base powertrain is a non-turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 184 horsepower, so driving on the highway won't be a huge challenge. The CX-30 also comes standard with a full suite of collision prevention technologies, and it's an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ thanks to good crashworthiness scores. 

Shop all 2024 Mazda CX-30s for sale
Read our 2024 Mazda CX-30 review

Best sporty first cars

New: 2026 Mazda 3

2025 Mazda 3 Hatchback driving

Starting price: $25,885
Edmunds Rating: 5.9 (out of 10)

Thanks to handsome styling and a great driving experience, the Mazda 3 feels far more impressive than its low price would indicate. The ride is well damped and smooth enough for daily driving, yet handling is still crisp and enjoyable when you're taking the scenic route. The Skyactiv 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine makes 184 horsepower, and gearheads will be happy to know there's a manual transmission on the options list. It's not as spacious or practical as its Hyundai, Toyota and Honda rivals, but for those who want a great driving experience in their first car, the Mazda 3 is a solid pick.

Shop all new Mazda 3 models for sale
Read our 2026 Mazda 3 review

Used: 2022 Toyota GR86

2022 Toyota GR86

Pre-owned price range: $22,000–$28,000
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

The Toyota GR86 is a compact, lightweight back-to-basics sports car with 228 horsepower, meaning it's quick enough to have a little fun, and its almost perfectly balanced handling makes it a great platform for a driver who wants to learn some car control. Its rear-wheel-drive layout could be a handful for an inexperienced motorist, but for someone who's willing to be responsible with the gas pedal, it's a hugely entertaining daily driver.

Shop all 2022 Toyota GR86 models for sale
Read our 2022 Toyota GR86 review

Best first SUVs

New: 2026 Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona

Starting price: $27,100
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

The Hyundai Kona is our favorite subcompact SUV thanks to its spacious and convenient interior, comprehensive safety suite and unique design. All trim levels offer all-wheel drive for an additional $1,500, making it a good small crossover for those who occasionally deal with snowy or rainy weather. And it achieves up to 31 mpg in mixed driving, which makes the True Cost to Own a bit more palatable.

Shop all new Hyundai Konas for sale
Read our 2026 Hyundai Kona review

Used: 2024 Ford Bronco Sport

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Pre-owned price range: $22,000–$28,000
Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)

Unlike many small crossovers, the Ford Bronco Sport actually has some off-road capability, and a 2024 model is pretty easy to find for less than $25,000. For such a cheap, characterful vehicle, there are also some great active safety features, including standard blind-spot monitoring, lane departure assist, and forward collision prevention. And since the Bronco Sport is available in such a wide variety of colors and styles when new, there are lots of fun pre-owned options as well.

Shop all 2024 Ford Bronco Sports for sale
Read our 2024 Ford Bronco Sport review

Best first cars for teens

New: 2026 Honda Civic

Honda Civic

Starting price: $25,890
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

The Honda Civic is our favorite small sedan for many reasons. Standard driver assist features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure prevention, lane centering, and automatic emergency braking, all wrapped up in a fresh, modern cabin and a handsome exterior. There's a decent amount of space inside, and the standard inline-four engine provides good fuel economy and reasonable (but not excessive) power. That said, the Civic Hybrid is our favorite of the bunch, winning Edmunds Top Rated Car honors for its impressive efficiency and reassuring power, but getting one will require a trip just over our 30 grand threshold since it starts at $30,590. 

Shop all new Honda Civics for sale
Read our 2026 Honda Civic review

Used: 2024 Subaru Impreza

2024 Subaru Impreza front 3/4

Pre-owned price range: $20,000–$25,000
Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)

The Subaru Impreza is a comfortable small hatchback with good fuel economy and standard all-wheel drive. Its stable handling and comprehensive EyeSight driver assistance technology — automatic emergency braking, lane centering, adaptive cruise control and more — should ease worries for anxious parents, while teens will like the compact hatch's friendly styling and exuberant palette of available colors.

Shop all 2024 Subaru Imprezas for sale
Read our 2024 Subaru Impreza review

Which features should good first cars have?

Buying a first car is an exciting experience for lots of people, but there are some features we think are very important to anyone in the market for the first time. Active safety systems, such as forward collision monitoring, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and lane departure prevention, are crucial, especially for inexperienced drivers. A distraction-free infotainment system is also a good idea, which is why we recommend cars with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity — your phone's operating system is probably easier to use. And all-wheel drive might be worth considering for first-time car buyers who live in snowbelt states. Luckily, almost every crossover and many sedans and hatchbacks offer the security of four-wheel traction.

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Brett T. Evans has been an auto writer for more than a decade with 2,000 articles under his belt, covering topics as varied as tuned diesel trucks, modern supercars and experimental electric vehicles. Brett contributes to Edmunds and has also written for Petrolicious, MotorTrend, Out Motorsports and Motor1, among others. When he's away from his desk, Brett enjoys off-roading in his 1996 Lexus LX 450 or cutting up a twisty road in his 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si — sometimes with a border collie named Lilly in tow.

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Growing up in a family obsessed with the automobile and as the son of an engineer, Jeremy Korzeniewski has spent his entire life surrounded by cars and trucks. Over the last couple of decades, he has written more than 8,000 articles and reviews covering cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles, with a focus on environmental technologies and their impact on the future of transportation. He loves the chance to put the right person in the perfect car, and when he's not busy writing, he spends his time honing his cooking skills and watching anything and everything that features Gordon Ramsay.

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