Best Crew-Cab Trucks

In Edmunds' testing, the best crew-cab truck is the Ford Maverick, a compact pickup that has plenty of room despite its tidy proportions. But if you need more capability or space, there are lots of crew-cab pickups out there that boast lots of passenger space with great cargo flexibility, plus some trailering potential if big boats or campers are part of your fleet. Put it all together, and it's not hard to understand why crew-cab trucks are among the most popular vehicles in America these days. If that sounds good to you, start here with our list of favorites.

If you're just looking for a great truck in general, check out our list of the best pickups.

Best small crew-cab trucks

2026 Ford Maverick