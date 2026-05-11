Best Crew-Cab Trucks

The best trucks that have space for the whole family

In Edmunds' testing, the best crew-cab truck is the Ford Maverick, a compact pickup that has plenty of room despite its tidy proportions. But if you need more capability or space, there are lots of crew-cab pickups out there that boast lots of passenger space with great cargo flexibility, plus some trailering potential if big boats or campers are part of your fleet. Put it all together, and it's not hard to understand why crew-cab trucks are among the most popular vehicles in America these days. If that sounds good to you, start here with our list of favorites.

If you're just looking for a great truck in general, check out our list of the best pickups

Jump to: Small trucks | Midsize trucks | Large trucks | Heavy-duty trucks

Best small crew-cab trucks

2026 Ford Maverick

The compact Ford Maverick differs from most pickups available in the U.S. due to its unibody construction, which has advantages and disadvantages relative to more traditional body-on-frame trucks. On the plus side, the Maverick is lighter and handles better than most trucks, plus it offers a hybrid system that yields segment-best fuel economy. But the Mav isn't as rugged as its truckier Ranger or F-150 siblings, nor can it tow or haul as much. Its 101 cubic feet of passenger room, however, means that shoppers upgrading from a compact crossover should find plenty of space. The Maverick is a family-friendly, garage-friendly, and very versatile pickup truck, so it's no wonder we like it so much.

Starting price: $29,990
Edmunds Rating (out of 10): 7.6

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Read our 2026 Ford Maverick review

 2026 Hyundai Santa Cruz

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2026 Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT Crew Cab Pickup Exterior

The Maverick's closest competitor is the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which has a little more towing capacity, a little less bed space, better power at the top, and worse fuel economy at the bottom. Its distinctive, edgy design and impressive standard infotainment technology could make it more appealing to those who want something different, and the in-bed trunk and available built-in tonneau cover improve versatility for everyday tasks. 

Starting price: $31,350
Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)

See all new Hyundai Santa Cruz pickups for sale
Read our 2026 Hyundai Santa Cruz review

Best midsize crew-cab trucks

2026 Ford Ranger

Ford also makes our favorite midsize truck, the 2026 Ranger. It took home our Edmunds Top Rated award last year, winning us over with its responsive, torquey turbocharged inline-four, plus a maximum towing capacity of 7,500 pounds. That combo gives it big-truck capability in a smaller and more efficient package. When it was redesigned for 2024, the Ranger ditched its extended-cab body style, meaning all current trucks are offered with a crew cab and a 5-foot bed. 

Starting price: $35,245
Edmunds Rating: 6.9 (out of 10)

See all new Ford Rangers for sale
Read our 2026 Ford Ranger review

2026 Toyota Tacoma

2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited front 3/4

The popular Toyota Tacoma is one of the few midsize trucks to offer a variety of cab and bed sizes, but the most popular configuration remains the crew cab, or "Double Cab" in Toyota-speak, with the shortest cargo box. It's certainly not the most spacious truck out there, with only about 34 inches of legroom in the rear. But it does offer a huge variety of trim levels, ranging from the fleet-spec SR to the overlanding-ready TRD Trailhunter. It's also one of only four pickups in America that offers a hybrid powertrain, with a city fuel economy rating of up to 22 mpg. 

Starting price (crew cab): $35,500
Edmunds Rating: 6.8 (out of 10)

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Read our 2026 Toyota Tacoma review

2026 Honda Ridgeline

2026 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport Crew Cab Pickup Exterior

The midsize Honda Ridgeline offers an attractive balance of carlike comfort and pickup versatility. Riding on the same unibody platform as the Pilot and Passport SUVs, it comes standard with all-wheel drive (although without a low-range transfer case), and it has lots of interior space and cargo versatility. That includes a waterproof in-bed trunk and a tailgate that can either swing down or open to the side for easier loading. A 4-by-8 sheet of plywood fits flat in the bed. As with absolute off-road capability, it lags behind its rivals in towing capacity at just 5,000 pounds.

Starting price: $42,290
Edmunds Rating: 6.7 (out of 10)

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Read our 2026 Honda Ridgeline review

Best large crew-cab trucks

2026 Ford F-150

The Ford F-Series is America's best-selling vehicle, and it's not hard to understand why. The Blue Oval offers its pickup in a huge variety of trim levels and body styles, with most average consumers opting for the four-door SuperCrew cab style. There are also lots of different powertrains, including the off-road Raptor model's available 5.2-liter supercharged V8 with 720 horsepower and the frugal 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 that achieves up to 22 mpg combined. A PowerBoost hybrid is also on the menu, and it gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg (though we struggled to achieve that goal with a mechanically similar 2021 model). Regardless of what's under the hood, the F-150 crew cab is among the most spacious cars on the planet, with 43.6 inches of rear-seat legroom — nearly as much as a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Starting price: $46,730
Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)

Find all new Ford F-150s for sale
Read our 2026 Ford F-150 review

2026 Ram 1500

Ram 1500

The Ram 1500 is one of the few full-size trucks that doesn't offer a regular cab, instead relying on two four-door body styles. Equipped with front-hinged doors, the Quad Cab is marginally more spacious than other trucks' extended-cab options, but the crew cab is meaningfully larger. In fact, it has the most rear legroom of any truck on this list — 44.8 inches — giving it more stretch-out space than even a BMW 7 Series, a Mercedes S-Class, or a Rolls-Royce Ghost.

The Ram 1500 is available with either a base V6, a twin-turbocharged inline-six, or a naturally aspirated Hemi V8, with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 coming next year in the revived TRX off-roader. If you don't need V8 roar, we think the turbo inline-six is a great engine, with better power and efficiency than the Hemi.

Starting price: $47,370
Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)

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Read our 2026 Ram 1500 review

2026 Toyota Tundra

Like its Tacoma kid brother, the Toyota Tundra is marginally smaller inside than its rivals but packs lots of personality and off-road capability. Similar to the Ram 1500, the Tundra offers two four-door configurations, the smaller "Double Cab" and the more spacious "CrewMax." If you're regularly bringing friends and family along for the fun, you'll want the bigger truck. Even then, tall adults may find rear headroom slightly lacking. 

One of the Tundra's coolest features is its roll-down rear window, which is not only a breezy way to get some fresh air but also makes loading long, skinny cargo easier. Your stand-up paddleboard will fit perfectly. 

Starting price: $45,355
Edmunds Rating: 7.0 (out of 10)

Find all new Toyota Tundras for sale
Read our 2026 Toyota Tundra review

Best heavy-duty crew-cab trucks

2026 Ford F-Series Super Duty

Given the brand's top scores in the small, midsize and large pickup categories, you won't be surprised to learn our favorite heavy-duty crew-cab truck is the Ford F-Series Super Duty. We lean toward the F-250, which has a smoother ride and still can tow at least 13,800 pounds; that number balloons to as much as 22,000 pounds on F-250s equipped with a 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel engine. Those who need to pull larger trailers should consider an F-350 crew cab with dual rear wheels, which can tow more than 37,000 pounds when configured just right.

Starting price (F-250): $52,985
Edmunds Rating: 7.0 (out of 10)

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Read our 2026 Ford F-250 Super Duty review

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD/3500HD

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country Crew Cab Pickup Exterior Shown

The Chevy Silverado 2500HD is another great crew-cab pickup that has spacious seating for up to six passengers. As with its light-duty sibling, there are two four-door cab options, but you want the crew configuration if you plan to put adults in the back row. Like the Super Duty, the Silverado 2500HD crew cab is available with either gas or diesel V8 power, enabling a towing capacity of up to 21,600 pounds with a gooseneck or fifth-wheel hitch. Want more? The 3500HD with optional dual rear wheels can tug a 31,000-pound trailer using the same hitch arrangement. Our complaints are few: Some interior materials feel a little cheap, the massive front end makes for terrible forward visibility, and the Silverado can't quite match its rivals for towing and payload. Otherwise, it's a handsome and capable heavy-duty truck.

Starting price (2500HD): $52,195
Edmunds Rating: 5.9 (out of 10)

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Read our 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD review

2026 Ram 2500/3500

2025 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Mega Cab

Like the other heavy-duty pickups, the Ram 1500 is available with a standard crew cab, but it's the Mega Cab that really stands out from the crowd. Thanks to an 11.1-inch extension behind the rear seats, the Mega Cab offers well over 9 feet of enclosed indoor cargo space, and those rear seats recline back for a first-class experience. For work crews or families that spend long hours on the road — and don't mind the mandatory four-wheel drive or relatively short 6.3-foot bed — the Mega Cab is quite possibly the best crew-cab pickup for comfort and space. 

Starting price: $82,345
Edmunds Rating: not rated

Find all new Ram 2500s for sale
Read our 2026 Ram 2500 review

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Brett T. Evans has been an auto writer for more than a decade with 2,000 articles under his belt, covering topics as varied as tuned diesel trucks, modern supercars and experimental electric vehicles. Brett contributes to Edmunds and has also written for Petrolicious, MotorTrend, Out Motorsports and Motor1, among others. When he's away from his desk, Brett enjoys off-roading in his 1996 Lexus LX 450 or cutting up a twisty road in his 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si — sometimes with a border collie named Lilly in tow.

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David has years of experience as a writer and editor for print and digital automotive publications, including Car and Driver and Road & Track. He can parallel-park a school bus, has a spreadsheet listing every vehicle he's ever tested, and once drove a Lincoln Town Car 63 mph in reverse. When not searching for the perfect used car, he can be found sampling the latest gimmicky foodstuffs that America has to offer.

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