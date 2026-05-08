Best SUVs for Camping

The Ford Bronco is loud on the highway, its fuel economy leaves much to be desired, and some of its interior bits feel pretty cheap. But it's cool. It's also one of the best SUVs for off-roading, thus making it our pick for the best SUV for off-road camping. Getting out to a far-flung campsite lets you bypass the typical weekend crowding at popular campgrounds at many of our national parks, and the Bronco is a great way to get there with its litany of standard off-road features, including four-wheel drive. Plus, you can hose down the interior, something no other SUV on this list can handle.

Starting price: $42,490

Edmunds Rating: 5.7 (out of 10)



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