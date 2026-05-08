Best SUVs for Camping

For the money, the Kia Telluride Hybrid is the best SUV for camping. The Telluride Hybrid, viewed without the requirement that it be a great camping companion, is already one of the best SUVs on sale today. It's spacious, offers a little bit of off-road capability, and does so at an appetizing price point. Kia's smash hit aside, we've also compiled a full list of other SUVs that are great for camping, including our top picks for a few categories, such as the best SUV for camping off-road or for pulling a camper. All are ranked below by their Edmunds Rating.
The Ford Bronco is loud on the highway, its fuel economy leaves much to be desired, and some of its interior bits feel pretty cheap. But it's cool. It's also one of the best SUVs for off-roading, thus making it our pick for the best SUV for off-road camping. Getting out to a far-flung campsite lets you bypass the typical weekend crowding at popular campgrounds at many of our national parks, and the Bronco is a great way to get there with its litany of standard off-road features, including four-wheel drive. Plus, you can hose down the interior, something no other SUV on this list can handle.
Starting price: $42,490
Edmunds Rating: 5.7 (out of 10)
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2026 Subaru Crosstrek: The best budget SUV for camping
The Subaru Crosstrek is a staple of the subcompact crossover segment, and its affordable price point and standard all-wheel drive make it our pick as the best budget SUV to take camping. Subaru's Crosstrek has a few other strengths, including a surprisingly capable Wilderness trim that adds all-terrain tires and some additional ground clearance. Wilderness models also feature a beefier roof rack that makes mounting a tent a worry-free experience. We're also fans of the Crosstrek's simple, spacious interior and its more fuel-efficient and powerful hybrid version. On the downside, you'll need to pack light for your trip because the Crosstrek's cargo space is somewhat limited.
Starting price: $28,445
Edmunds Rating: 6.2 (out of 10)
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2026 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid
The new Toyota 4Runner is a huge improvement over the old one, offering more features and powertrain choices than ever. The hybrid version is probably our favorite, owing largely to the wealth of available power and the improved fuel economy. The 4Runner's large cargo area makes it great for camping, as does its available four-wheel-drive system. Plus, the 4Runner's power rear window also means larger items will fit out the back in a pinch. Off-road versions get pretty extreme, but even the more basic TRD Off-Road will provide a capable, spacious vehicle you can take nearly anywhere. Just don't expect to fit anyone in the third row.
Starting price: $54,885
Edmunds Rating: 6.5 (out of 10)
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2026 Lexus GX
We love the Lexus GX. The SUV blends a strong powertrain with serious off-road capability and luxury, not to mention a sizable rear hatch that can handle all your camping gear. All of the GX's trims are plenty capable, but the Overtrail trims have off-road features that will allow you to camp well beyond the KOA. It'll tow a camper, too, with a hefty 9,000-pound ceiling. The GX's price tag is somewhat justified by its luxurious interior, and there's nothing better than coming back to all that luxury after a weekend without. As with most off-road SUVs, however, fuel economy leaves a lot to be desired.
Starting price: $67,735
Edmunds Rating: 7.3 (out of 10)
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2026 Hyundai Santa Fe: The most spacious SUV for camping
OK, it's not technically the most spacious SUV — truck-based full-size SUVs like the Chevy Suburban and Ford Expedition Max are bigger inside — but Hyundai specifically designed the rear hatch area of the Santa Fe with camping in mind. More than that, the brand ensured all rows would fold flat, allowing two adults to comfortably sleep inside. There are plenty of places to keep the little stuff, like headlamps and hiking shoes, inside the spacious interior too. The Santa Fe offers other benefits to campers, like an available rugged XRT trim that'll boost off-road capability and an available hybrid option. That's where we'd spend our money since the gas-powered Santa Fe's fuel economy is disappointing.
Starting price: $36,650
Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)
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2026 Honda Passport
Honda's Passport got a major update for the 2026 model year. The changes, including new looks and new tech, were already enough to make it an improvement over the outgoing model. However, for campers in particular, the new and more rugged TrailSport trim steals the show. Honda's midsize SUV is now a much more serious off-road machine, and its big trunk and added ground clearance make it one of the best midsize SUVs for camping. However, the shiny new features, which include off-road tires and updated tech, also mean the new Passport is more expensive than ever.
Starting price: $46,445
Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)
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2026 Subaru Outback
The Subaru Outback is an obvious pick here. Its long station-wagon-esque body is perfect for hauling camping gear, and its standard all-wheel-drive system will happily make short work of any nasty bits of road you'll have to clear to get to a good campsite. Subaru was thoughtful in the design of the new, updated model, adding clever touches like a transforming cargo divider and cable management for your phone. The Outback Wilderness provides a boost in ground clearance and off-road capability.
Starting price: $36,445
Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
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2026 Ford Expedition: The best SUV to tow a camper with
Ford's Expedition SUV is our pick if you'll be towing a camper of any kind. Its 9,600-pound capacity is the largest of any on this list, making it perfect for towing a large camper for a weekend away. The Expedition also offers a generous list of standard towing features, including plenty of camera angles to help you find that hitch on the first try. The Expedition also offers an off-road-leaning Tremor trim for more rugged camping expeditions. It's one of the most complete SUV offerings on the market today, with only its size standing out as a potential weakness when trails or campsites are tight.
Starting price: $65,495
Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)
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2026 Rivian R1S: The best electric SUV for camping
This is Rivian's niche. This SUV is about as rugged as EVs get, offering stellar power, all-terrain tires, and an insanely clever all-wheel-drive system that is capable of sending torque to individual wheels. With up to 410 miles per charge, the overland camping enthusiast's dream isn't hindered by range either, and a generous cargo area makes sure nothing gets left at home. The downsides? Price, of course, and the Rivian's lack of third-row space.
Starting price: $78,885
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
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2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid: The best SUV for camping
The new Kia Telluride continues a long-running winning streak. The previous iteration was one of our favorite SUVs, and the new version delivers much of the same: A big, spacious interior and cargo area make packing all your camping gear easy, and the attractive design and off-road-ready X-Pro trims are both no-brainers. And that's just the old stuff. There's a new Telluride Hybrid model that we rate very highly, and the X-Pro trim is more serious than ever, providing greater off-road capability for those looking to go a bit farther. You won't be storing as many small items as you would in, say, the Hyundai Santa Fe, but the Telluride Hybrid is as good as SUVs get for those looking to go camping.
Starting price: $48,035
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
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