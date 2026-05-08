Best AWD Sports Cars

The Toyota GR Corolla is unique even among the crowd of unique all-wheel-drive sports cars. Sporting an odd three-cylinder engine, the GR Corolla leans into Toyota's rally roots in much the same way the WRX does, but it aims to do more. With 300 horsepower and an available manual transmission, the GR Corolla has the brakes and chassis to deliver serious on-track work. This translates to a rough ride outside the circuit, though, and the GR Corolla, hatch though it may be, isn't exactly as practical as, say, the Honda Civic Type R. The GR Corolla earns the title of best AWD sports car under $45,000 almost by default, though it isn't to be underestimated.

Starting price: $41,415

Edmunds Rating: 6.5 (out of 10)

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