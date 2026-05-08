Best AWD Sports Cars

We've rounded up the best all-wheel-drive sports cars for those who want a little practicality to pair with their new sports car. It's hard not to want the best of both worlds, and with the all-season grip provided by all-wheel drive, you can have your cake and eat it, too. In addition to boosting grip and performance on dry roads, the added confidence of all-wheel drive can be a boon for those living in states where winters are part of the equation. Each of the entries below is listed by Edmunds Rating, ranging from affordable daily drivers to neck-snapping dream cars, but all feature one common thread: all-wheel drive.
Perhaps the all-wheel drive sports car, the Subaru WRX has been in production for decades in one form or another. The formula has stayed largely unchanged, too. Pair a six-speed manual transmission with all-wheel drive and the brand's famous turbocharged flat-four-cylinder engine, now making 271-horsepower, et voilà. The WRX's traditional weakness remains intact as well: Its all-wheel-drive system is where the money is spent, leaving the interior to languish in cheap-feeling materials. Still, despite this weakness, it's hard to get better bang for your buck than the WRX. Even if it is only by default based on its sub-$35,000 pricing, the WRX is the best all-wheel-drive sports car bargain.
Starting price: $33,690
Edmunds Rating: 5.8 (out of 10)
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2026 Toyota GR Corolla: Best AWD sports car under $45,000
The Toyota GR Corolla is unique even among the crowd of unique all-wheel-drive sports cars. Sporting an odd three-cylinder engine, the GR Corolla leans into Toyota's rally roots in much the same way the WRX does, but it aims to do more. With 300 horsepower and an available manual transmission, the GR Corolla has the brakes and chassis to deliver serious on-track work. This translates to a rough ride outside the circuit, though, and the GR Corolla, hatch though it may be, isn't exactly as practical as, say, the Honda Civic Type R. The GR Corolla earns the title of best AWD sports car under $45,000 almost by default, though it isn't to be underestimated.
Starting price: $41,415
Edmunds Rating: 6.5 (out of 10)
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2026 BMW M3
Normally, the BMW M3 is seen as the do-it-all luxury sports car, almost inseparable from its rear-wheel-drive roots. But the latest M3s have all offered an optional xDrive all-wheel-drive system, and are arguably better for it. The system is among the best here and can send a majority of the power rearward, keeping the M3's tail-happy ethos intact while adding some extra grip. However, xDrive is only available on high-dollar M3 Competition models, which hurts the M3 nearly as much as its divisive looks. More than 500 horsepower from the M3's twin-turbo inline-six helps smooth out any doubts.
Starting price: $89,950 (M3 Competition xDrive)
Edmunds Rating: 6.6 (out of 10)
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2026 Audi RS 3
The Audi RS 3 likely isn't long for this world — all the more reason to get it while the getting's good. The turbocharged five-cylinder sedan is an oddity among sports cars, and its unique exhaust note and fun driving dynamics are only bolstered by the engine's nearly 400 horsepower. The RS 3 lacks a manual transmission, but its all-wheel-drive system is more capable than most, making the RS 3 as potent around corners as it is in a straight line. The RS 3's biggest weakness is a small interior, but with so many larger options out there, it's almost a benefit to the right kind of sports car fan.
Starting price: $67,395
Edmunds Rating: 7.0 (out of 10)
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2026 Volkswagen Golf R
Volkswagen's Golf R is about as good as the hot hatch gets. With 328 horsepower and a new Drift mode, the Golf R is more fun to drive than ever. More than that, it's also a staggeringly good commuter. The R is quiet, comfortable, and almost as practical as that crossover SUV next to you on the highway. The downsides? Volkswagen's touch-heavy infotainment system is a literal drag. The R also isn't as hard-edged as some sports cars here, which may be a downside depending on the kind of experience you desire.
Starting price: $50,730
Edmunds Rating: 7.3 (out of 10)
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2026 Porsche 911
Just as much the bellwether the Subaru WRX is, albeit at a very different price point, the Porsche 911 has been offered with four driven wheels since the early 1990s. The brand's all-wheel-drive weapons have only gotten better since, and 2026 sees the introduction of new Carrera 4 (fast) and Carrera 4S (faster) variants to the lineup. That includes Targa (open top with a fixed crossbar) and Cabriolet (convertible) body styles for open-top all-wheel-drive motoring. As ever, the modern 911's biggest problems are its growing curb weight and soaring prices, especially where options are concerned.
Starting price: $137,850
Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)
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2026 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
The Corvette is often a counterpoint to the spending excesses of the 911, and that's also apparent in the E-Ray, the first-ever hybrid Corvette. The car's hybrid system not only bumps output to 655 horsepower, but it also adds all-wheel drive by way of an electric motor on the front axle. The sports car's relative affordability, considering the astounding performance, is the biggest reason to buy it since the hybrid system certainly doesn't do anything to help fuel economy.
Starting price: $111,095
Edmunds Rating: 7.1 (out of 10)
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2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: Best electric all-wheel-drive sports car
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a standout on this list. Not because it's an EV, but because it's a genuinely good sports car. The 5 N has managed to nail something all sports cars need (and something that almost all EVs lack): fun. The 5 N is silly fast and engaging to drive, and it packs a whopping 641 horsepower at an unheard-of price point. Combustion-engine cars with that kind of output cost tens of thousands more, but the 5 N isn't without its weaknesses: All that power means less range, and its overabundance of drive modes and settings can feel seriously overwhelming.
Starting price: $67,800
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
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2026 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe
The Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe feels 15 years old. In the latter aughts, a horsepower race took hold in Germany, and this sports car feels like a continuation of that. The GT 63 model's big twin-turbo V8 probably shouldn't exist in 2026. It does, and the sports car world is better for it. It can send more power rearward than forward to maintain a rear-wheel-drive feel. It's cheaper than the 911, and it offers that oh-so-tough blend of sportiness, luxury and comfort that cars like this have to nail. Just make sure to pack light: The GT's trunk is bigger than the 911's, but "big" is relative.
Starting price: $107,850
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
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