Best All-Wheel-Drive Cars

The 2026 Camry does something very right. At every trim level, Toyota will let you order your Camry with all-wheel drive. What's more, the Camry is our top-ranked midsize sedan pick. It's the best of the bunch, and for good reason. Even with all-wheel drive, the Camry's standard hybrid system means you'll get 50 mpg combined. That, plus the roomy interior, easy controls and solid visibility, makes the Camry one of the best picks out there. The XLE represents the best combination of value and efficiency in the Camry lineup and offers AWD for an extra $1,525, making it our top trim pick.

Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)

Average owner review: 4.1 (out of 5)

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