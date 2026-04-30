Best All-Wheel-Drive Cars

While sedans may not offer the ground clearance associated with crossovers and SUVs, they can still be plenty capable. Some are offered in station wagon or hatchback variants, bringing SUV carrying capacity to a smaller footprint better suited to tight urban environments. As with many SUVs, you can also opt for a sedan with all-wheel drive. Many automakers, like Subaru, offer standard AWD, while others make it optional. All-wheel-drive sedans offer many practical advantages over their two-wheel-drive twins, like enhanced grip in slick conditions and, in some cases, quicker acceleration. If you want a sedan that'll get you through tricky weather just as well as that crossover can, we've rounded up a few new options, including a few hatchbacks, that will help do just that.
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The best AWD sedans
The best AWD hatchbacks