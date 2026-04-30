Best All-Wheel-Drive Cars

We round up the best all-wheel-drive sedans on sale today

While sedans may not offer the ground clearance associated with crossovers and SUVs, they can still be plenty capable. Some are offered in station wagon or hatchback variants, bringing SUV carrying capacity to a smaller footprint better suited to tight urban environments. As with many SUVs, you can also opt for a sedan with all-wheel drive. Many automakers, like Subaru, offer standard AWD, while others make it optional. All-wheel-drive sedans offer many practical advantages over their two-wheel-drive twins, like enhanced grip in slick conditions and, in some cases, quicker acceleration. If you want a sedan that'll get you through tricky weather just as well as that crossover can, we've rounded up a few new options, including a few hatchbacks, that will help do just that.

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The best AWD sedans
The best AWD hatchbacks

The best AWD sedans

Toyota Camry

The 2026 Camry does something very right. At every trim level, Toyota will let you order your Camry with all-wheel drive. What's more, the Camry is our top-ranked midsize sedan pick. It's the best of the bunch, and for good reason. Even with all-wheel drive, the Camry's standard hybrid system means you'll get 50 mpg combined. That, plus the roomy interior, easy controls and solid visibility, makes the Camry one of the best picks out there. The XLE represents the best combination of value and efficiency in the Camry lineup and offers AWD for an extra $1,525, making it our top trim pick.

Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)
Average owner review: 4.1 (out of 5)

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Mercedes-Benz E-Class

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2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 hybrid

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the Goldilocks midsize luxury sedan. It's nicer (and bigger) than the lower-tier C-Class but nowhere near as pricey as the vaunted S-Class. It packs bleeding-edge tech, a compelling design, and a svelte ride with a number of powertrain options into a practical sedan body with available all-wheel drive. In E 450 All-Terrain form, it's also one of the few wagons offered in the U.S. market, and it comes standard with all-wheel drive. The station wagon also comes standard with the more powerful mild hybrid inline-six with 375 horsepower and solid luxury features like ambient lighting and a 14-inch center screen.

Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
Average owner review: 4.1 (out of 5)

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Read our Mercedes-Benz E-Class review

BMW 3 Series

2026 BMW 3 Series 330i sedan

The BMW 3 Series is by far the most athletic all-wheel-drive sedan here. One of our favorite sporty four-doors blends performance with luxury like nothing else in the segment, and it does so with a healthy dose of tech on the side. The current-gen 3 Series is at its zenith, offering all the greatest improvements over the model's seven-year run. However, a new 3 Series is expected for 2027, so the tech-inclined may want to wait for the new one. However, with potent powertrains and all-wheel-drive grip, there's never a bad time to buy a 3er. We like the 330i xDrive, which bundles the base 2.0-liter turbo-four with all-wheel drive. It brings some great standard features, like a curved 12.3-inch driver information display, a 14.9-inch center display and synthetic leather upholstery.

Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)
Average owner review: 4.4 (out of 5)

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Genesis G80

2026 Genesis G80 sedan

You don't tell people you got a G80 the way you tell them you got a BMW. But maybe you should. The G80 is a phenomenal alternative to traditional luxury sedans, and it offers the practicality of all-wheel drive. Its interior is on par with its rivals despite its lower price point, and every surface is drenched in leather and wood. If you're a bit tech-phobic, Genesis' screens are the complete package, but nowhere near as daunting as the walls of pixels presented in BMW and Mercedes alternatives. The tech is just enough, and the G80's smooth powertrain guarantees a comfortable and confident driving experience previously reserved for the top European luxury barges.

Edmunds Rating: 6.7 (out of 10)
Average owner review: 4.2 (out of 5)

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Hyundai Ioniq 6

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 boasts one of our highest ratings in conjunction with one of the highest consumer ratings in 2025, and for good reason. The electric sedan is effectively a four-door version of the similarly excellent Ioniq 5, offering a bold look in a different form. If you want all-wheel drive, you'll need to step up to the Ioniq 6's SE trim and opt for it, which raises the price a good chunk above the $39,095 base MSRP. However, you'll be getting a lot for your money, with serious power and quick charging (at up to 350 kW) as well as 316 miles of EPA-estimated range. Inside, the Ioniq 6 offers a comfortable, spacious interior and some seriously good tech that flawlessly integrates with your phone.

Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
Average owner review: 4.7 (out of 5)

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Toyota Crown

2026 Toyota Crown

The Toyota Crown is a bit of an oddity. The sedan sits high like a crossover and features a big trunk that's more hatchback than sedan-shaped. Technically, we're calling it a sedan, and a pretty solid one, too. The Crown features a hybrid-only powertrain lineup, like the Camry, and comes standard with all-wheel drive. Take care when selecting powertrains, as one (like the engine found in the base trim) is geared toward fuel economy (netting 41 mpg combined) but not performance, with just 236 horsepower. That figure feels lackluster in a big sedan like this. However, stepping up to the Hybrid Max system results in an 11-mpg decrease in exchange for a healthy 340 horsepower. Either way, the Crown's larger body and tall ride height will appeal to crossover converts, so long as they're careful in selecting the powertrain that best fits their needs.

Edmunds Rating: 7.0 (out of 10)
Average owner review: 4.4 (out of 5)

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Kia K5

2026 Kia K5 sedan

Like so many of Hyundai and Kia's products these days, the K5 sets out to offer attractive design and excellent standard features at a competitive price point, and it succeeds in doing so. The K5 starts life as a front-wheel-drive sedan, but you can opt for all-wheel drive with the GT-Line trim. The sedan's lower trims feel a little gutless, and adding all-wheel drive also helps to bring a bit of four-season capability for those living in colder climates that regularly see snow. Kia offers a solid interior in the K5 as well, and the space feels roomy and well-built, with tech we'd expect of a pricier car.

Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)
Average owner review: 4 (out of 5)

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The best AWD hatchbacks

Mazda 3 Hatchback

2026 Mazda 3 hatchback

The Mazda 3 makes an emotional appeal. You don't buy the Mazda 3 because of its spec sheet (though there are some benefits there); you buy it because it's just nice. It has a nice interior you won't want to leave. Its tech isn't the best in its segment, but it is workable and it is never in your way. The materials make you feel like you're in a BMW, not a Japanese economy sedan. For further evidence, examine our own rating versus owner reviews, which trend significantly higher. Plus, it's available with all-wheel drive, though like many cars on this list, it isn't standard. We recommend the Carbon Edition trim — it's the cheapest way into standard all-wheel drive and delivers on nice features like a leather interior and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Edmunds Rating: 5.6 (out of 10)
Average owner review: 4.2 (out of 5)

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Toyota Prius

The Toyota Prius is a hatchback, but it doesn't boast a massive storage area or tons of room for rear seat occupants. Still, the ultra-efficient hybrid is so good that it's worth including. We enjoy the Prius' simple, easy-to-use infotainment system and its helpful and plentiful driver aids. Unlike the funky models of the past, the latest Prius is now a stylish option, and it feels genuinely quick thanks to its new engine options. The days of wondering whether the small hybrid would be able to merge onto the highway before the car behind caught up are over, and the Prius still manages to return an impressive 54 mpg even with all-wheel drive. 

Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)
Average owner review: 4.2 (out of 5)

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Subaru Impreza

2026 Subaru Impreza hatchback

Subaru is known for its all-wheel-drive cars, born in part from a long history in racing. The Impreza is the archetypal Subaru, offering all-wheel drive and hatchback practicality at an affordable price point. A redesign in 2024 brought changes that included a sporty new RS trim, and an 11.6-inch screen improved the tech situation. Aside from that, the Impreza also offers a slew of impressive driver aids, most of which are standard.

Edmunds Rating: 6.0 (out of 10)
Average owner review: 4.7 (out of 5)

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Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

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Brett T. Evans has been an auto writer for more than a decade with 2,000 articles under his belt, covering topics as varied as tuned diesel trucks, modern supercars and experimental electric vehicles. Brett contributes to Edmunds and has also written for Petrolicious, MotorTrend, Out Motorsports and Motor1, among others. When he's away from his desk, Brett enjoys off-roading in his 1996 Lexus LX 450 or cutting up a twisty road in his 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si — sometimes with a border collie named Lilly in tow.

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