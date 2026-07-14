Best All-Wheel-Drive Cars of 2025

Starting with the top-rated Volkswagen ID. Buzz, we round up the best 2025 all-wheel-drive cars

Edmunds' top-rated all-wheel-drive pick for 2025 is the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. It isn't just great because it adds extra security in nasty weather like snow and ice — four driven wheels are better than two when it comes to traction, after all. The Buzz also blends its all-wheel-drive system with something different from the usual crop of sedans and SUVs. Its fully electric drivetrain, retro-futuristic styling, and cavernous cargo space make it a seriously good all-rounder. The rest of the all-wheel-drive cars on this list were chosen for similar reasons, while this list as a whole focuses on cars, wagons, hatchbacks, and more from the 2025 model year.

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The best AWD minivans

Volkswagen ID. Buzz: 8.1/10

2025 Volkswagen I.D. Buzz - Front 3/4

Our list kicks off with the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. It's part novelty and nostalgia — a throwback to a bygone era full of flowers and Hendrix. But it's also a genuinely useful family hauler. Throw in all-wheel drive and a whisper-quiet and powerful electric drivetrain and the Buzz is a real winner. It's also impressively comfortable, even with all seven passengers present, and the cargo area is so large that you could drive an old bus into the back of this new bus like it's a Russian nesting doll.

Shop all Volkswagen ID. Buzz minivans for sale
Read our 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz review

2025 Toyota Sienna: 7.8/10

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2025 Toyota Sienna driving

The Sienna's hybrid powertrain delivers excellent fuel economy despite its available all-wheel-drive system, though you'll pay a bit extra for it. The Sienna is also a wall of glass, which means the large minivan is easy to see out of and maneuver. (There's also an available surround-view camera system to help out.) Toyota's suite of driver aids likewise enhances the Sienna's safety profile, and there's a new larger touchscreen for 2025, along with a new rear occupant detection system that alerts the driver when it detects a passenger in the back after the driver has shut off and exited the vehicle.

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Read our 2025 Toyota Sienna review

The best AWD sedans

2025 Toyota Crown: 7.0/10

2025 Toyota Crown Platinum Sedan

The Toyota Crown has only been around for a few years, but the Crown is already a charmer. The sedan rides a little higher than most, enhancing the practicality of its standard all-wheel-drive system. Every Crown is a hybrid, which means the typical fuel-economy penalty associated with AWD grip is negated. We're also fans of the big sedan's comfy ride, which, combined with its all-wheel drive and efficient hybrid powertrain, makes the sedan an excellent all-season commuter.

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Read our 2025 Toyota Crown review

2025 Mazda 3: 5.9/10

2025 Mazda 3 Hatchback driving

The Mazda 3 nails the budget luxury car persona. Thanks to both sedan and hatchback body styles, it also offers you a choice in styles. No matter the body style, the 3 is great to drive. The Mazda 3's interior is another highlight, and the leather and other materials in the cabin are top-notch for its price point. The 2025 model year brought a few changes, including a built-in Alexa voice assistant and over-the-air updates for the navigation system. All-wheel drive isn't standard, but it can be paired with either the standard 2.5-liter engine or the 3's most powerful turbocharged engine, making for a zippy, luxurious sedan (or hatch) with all-wheel drive.

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Read our 2025 Mazda 3 review

The best AWD hatchbacks

2025 Toyota Prius: 7.4/10

2025 Toyota Prius Limited hatchback

The Toyota Prius is a hatchback, but it doesn't boast a massive storage area. Still, the ultra-fuel-efficient hybrid is so good that it's worth including. We enjoy the Prius' simple, easy-to-use infotainment system and its helpful (and plentiful) driver aids. Unlike the funky models of the past, the latest Prius is now a stylish option, and it feels genuinely quick thanks to its new engines. The days of wondering whether the small hybrid will be able to merge onto the highway before the car behind catches up are over. Like the Crown, the Toyota Prius is one of the best all-wheel-drive hybrid cars.

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Read our 2025 Toyota Prius review

2025 Subaru Impreza: 6.0/10

2024 Subaru Impreza front

Subaru, like Audi, is known for its all-wheel-drive cars, a legacy born in part from a long history in racing. The Impreza is the archetypal Subaru, offering all-wheel drive and hatchback practicality at an affordable price point. A refresh in 2024 brought changes, including a sporty new RS trim with more power and an 11.6-inch screen that improved the tech situation. The Impreza also offers a slew of impressive driver aids, most of which, like the all-wheel-drive system, are standard.

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Read our 2025 Subaru Impreza review

The best AWD wagons

2025 Volvo V60 Cross Country: 5.5/10

2025 Volvo V60 Cross Country

The Volvo V60 Cross Country is an all-wheel-drive, off-road-capable wagon. But unlike the segment-defining Outback (more on that down below), it does so with a luxury twist. The V60 has a beautiful design and features high-end materials inside and out, and its wagon body style promises uncompromised cargo capacity alongside comfort. The Cross Country model offers a slightly higher ride height than standard V60 models, which promises some off-road capability to go with the luxury interior, practicality and Scandinavian looks.

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Read our 2025 Volvo V60 Cross Country review

2025 Subaru Outback: 5.8/10

2025 Subaru Outback Wilderness

The Subaru Outback is an all-wheel-drive staple that toes the line between station wagon and SUV. It boasts wagon-like practicality and comfort combined with the ground clearance and all-weather capability of a high-riding SUV. It's the best of both worlds, and the Outback's Wilderness trim offers serious off-road capability thanks to increased ground clearance and all-terrain tires. There's also Subaru's X-Mode AWD software, which helps by modifying the engine, transmission, and all-wheel-drive system to help enhance grip on surfaces like snow, dirt and gravel. Of course, every Outback in the lineup comes with all-wheel drive included, as dictated by long-running Subaru tradition. Due to its good ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive, the Outback is one of the best all-wheel-drive cars for snow.

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Read our 2025 Subaru Outback review

If you're looking for an all-wheel-drive SUV, click here for our article on the best AWD sport-utility vehicles.

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Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

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Ronald Montoya has worked in the automotive industry since 2008. He has written over a thousand car related articles and bought and sold over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Ronald is a senior consumer advice editor and content strategy at Edmunds and has also contributed to the Associated Press. He has also been featured on ABC, NBC and NPR on a number of car shopping topics. He got his start in the auto industry by taking a part-time job at a car dealership, where he worked in the service and accounting department.

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