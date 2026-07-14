Best All-Wheel-Drive Cars of 2025

Edmunds' top-rated all-wheel-drive pick for 2025 is the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. It isn't just great because it adds extra security in nasty weather like snow and ice — four driven wheels are better than two when it comes to traction, after all. The Buzz also blends its all-wheel-drive system with something different from the usual crop of sedans and SUVs. Its fully electric drivetrain, retro-futuristic styling, and cavernous cargo space make it a seriously good all-rounder. The rest of the all-wheel-drive cars on this list were chosen for similar reasons, while this list as a whole focuses on cars, wagons, hatchbacks, and more from the 2025 model year.
Jump to: