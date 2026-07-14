Best All-Wheel-Drive Cars of 2025

The Subaru Outback is an all-wheel-drive staple that toes the line between station wagon and SUV. It boasts wagon-like practicality and comfort combined with the ground clearance and all-weather capability of a high-riding SUV. It's the best of both worlds, and the Outback's Wilderness trim offers serious off-road capability thanks to increased ground clearance and all-terrain tires. There's also Subaru's X-Mode AWD software, which helps by modifying the engine, transmission, and all-wheel-drive system to help enhance grip on surfaces like snow, dirt and gravel. Of course, every Outback in the lineup comes with all-wheel drive included, as dictated by long-running Subaru tradition. Due to its good ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive, the Outback is one of the best all-wheel-drive cars for snow.

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If you're looking for an all-wheel-drive SUV, click here for our article on the best AWD sport-utility vehicles.