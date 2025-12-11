Although "affordable luxury car" may seem like an oxymoron, the reality is that there are several appealing vehicles from prestige brands that come in under the average cost of a new vehicle. These are eight of our favorite affordable cars from luxury brands, each with a starting price of less than $45,000 and each offering a blend of comfort, technology and performance to suit the badges on their hoods. Affordable luxury cars can be found in a variety of vehicle sizes and body styles, ranging from subcompact sedans to sporty two-door coupes, with at least one hatchback and one midsize four-door providing some added space and practicality, if that’s a priority.

There are also several affordable luxury SUVs, which we cover in this article, if a higher stance and all-weather capability are important to you.

2026 Acura Integra