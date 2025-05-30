The Best 7-Seater Hybrid SUVs

Modern 7-passenger SUVs are far removed from their lumbering, inefficient predecessors. In fact, most internal combustion engine sport-utes are not only more efficient than the dinosaurs of old, but there's even a growing list of 7-seat hybrid SUVs that can achieve small-car fuel economy with enough room to pick up Grandma and Grandpa from the airport, haul half a soccer team, or go on a triple-date with the neighbors. Better still, these 7-seater hybrids span a variety of segments, meaning you can get a family-friendly volume model or go hard with the latest luxury and tech. There are even some plug-in hybrids out there. We've tested each of the vehicles on this list, so you can trust us on this one: There's a great 7-seater hybrid SUV out there waiting for you.

If you're looking for an inexpensive hybrid and don't need to carry lots of passengers, check out our list of the best hybrids under $35,000, and if you really want to pinch some pennies, we recently ranked nine non-hybrid SUVs that cost less than $30,000.

Best 7-seater hybrid SUVs for $45,000

2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

The Hyundai Santa Fe was redesigned for the 2024 model year, and its boxy, futuristic design is aging very nicely. In addition to the powerful gas-powered Santa Fe, Hyundai also offers a hybrid powertrain that combines a teensy 1.6-liter turbo-four with an electric motor, giving it a respectable 231 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque. The electrified Santa Fe also boasts up to 36 mpg combined, a handy improvement over its gas-only sibling's 22-24 mpg combined. The third row in the Santa Fe is on the small side, but thanks to the square roof, there's enough room for adults to squeeze back there for the occasional crosstown trip. The base Santa Fe SEL Hybrid starts at $39,275, and Limited and Calligraphy trims are on hand for those who want more luxury features.

2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid

Sharing a platform with the Hyundai Santa Fe, the Kia Sorento Hybrid has many of the same benefits and drawbacks as its corporate cousin. The sporty styling has more universal appeal than the bold, polarizing Santa Fe, although the slanting rear window means a bit less room for third-row noggins and cargo. Still, the Sorento Hybrid is one of our favorites, with notably quicker acceleration than the Santa Fe despite a shared hybrid engine (it makes a bit less power, 227 hp, in the Kia). The Kia also gets the same 34 mpg combined as its cousin, although it is marginally more expensive. The base front-wheel-drive EX starts at $40,105, though we bet some clever negotiating could get that number under 40 grand.

2025 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

The cheapest 7-seat plug-in hybrid SUV on the market is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. A base price of $42,480 with destination puts it a bit above its Korean rivals, and the Mitsu boasts a healthy 38 miles of all-electric range. And compared to the non-hybrid Outlander, that PHEV efficiency doesn't come at the expense of performance since the electrified 2.4-liter inline-four makes 248 hp, a staggering 67 more hp than its sibling. Unlike the Sorento and Santa Fe, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV comes standard with all-wheel drive, although once its battery runs out of EV-only juice, the plug-in only gets an estimated 26 mpg combined. You've got to plug in at home if you want to maximize your fuel savings.

Best 7-seater hybrid SUVs for $55,000

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

If you've got a bit more wiggle room in your budget, the 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander offers lots more space than any of the cheaper hybrid 7-seaters out there. With a starting price of $45,660 with destination, the electrified Grand Highlander LE boasts standard all-wheel drive, 20.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, and 34 mpg combined. Those are healthy numbers for a family SUV, but if you're willing to sacrifice four-wheel traction, the XLE model comes standard with front-wheel drive and 36 mpg combined — it's the only trim level that doesn't default to all-wheel drive. The regular hybrids get a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 245 hp, but if you've got a lead foot and money to burn, the Hybrid Max powertrain, available on the Limited and Platinum trims, bundles a turbocharged 2.4-liter with two electric motors for a stout 362 hp and 400 lb-ft.

2025 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

With a starting price of $47,770, the 2025 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is more expensive than its larger Grand Highlander sibling, but that's because its trim walk starts with the XLE AWD. The smaller Highlander achieves 35 mpg combined, but the trade-off is a much smaller third row and only 16 cubic feet of cargo space with all the seats in place. We'd recommend most shoppers consider the Grand Highlander, but if you don't need the room, like the smaller SUV's appearance or have a tight parking space (or any combination of the three), the 2025 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a solid choice.

2025 Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid

Take everything we like about the Sorento hybrid, then give it a larger battery with 30 miles of EV-only range. That's the recipe for one of our favorite PHEV sport-utes out there. Like the regular Sorento, its third row (and cargo space with that seat in place) is a bit tight, but the stylish Kia plug-in is still a great choice for families who need more space than the smaller Sportage or Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs but would still like some all-electric range. The 2025 Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid starts at $49,405 with standard all-wheel drive, making it $9,000 more expensive than the non-PHEV hybrid model. If you've got the means to charge at home, that premium might be worth it.

2025 Mazda CX-90 PHEV

Unlike many electrified SUVs, the Mazda CX-90 doesn't offer a conventional hybrid variant. Your only choices for a three-row Mazda are the gas-only CX-90 and its turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-six or the CX-90 PHEV, which bundles an electric motor with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder for a healthy 323 hp and 369 lb-ft. Its EV driving range is 26 miles, and once the battery runs low, the gas engine kicks on for a combined 25 mpg. Those numbers aren't terribly impressive for a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid, but the Mazda still impresses with its premium-feeling interior and great driving dynamics. The CX-90 PHEV starts at $51,400.

Best 7-seater hybrid SUVs for $70,000

2025 Toyota Sequoia

Since its 2023 redesign, the full-size Toyota Sequoia has been a hybrid-only affair. However, its electrified twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 is tuned as much for power as it is efficiency. That means 437 hp and a staggering 583 lb-ft, with combined fuel economy of 22 mpg for rear-wheel-drive models and 20 mpg for four-wheelers. The Sequoia's ample power mates to a composed, smooth-riding platform, although the hybrid battery and solid rear axle mean less third-row and cargo room than the internal combustion engine Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Tahoe. And even the base Sequoia SR5 4x2 model starts at a heady $64,370 — you might consider the $69,690 Tahoe diesel instead if you want great fuel economy and impressive interior space.

Best 7-seater hybrid SUVs for $80,000

2025 Lexus TX 500h

The Lexus TX 500h has the same mechanicals as the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max, which means a healthy 362 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine is a bit thrashy for a product wearing the Lexus badge, but otherwise, the spacious cabin and premium design help justify the TX 500h's $70,110 base price. The TX Hybrid achieves 27 mpg combined, a fine result for a 7-seat luxury SUV, and if you need more EV credentials (and power), there's always the plug-in variant.

2025 Lexus TX 550h+

Speaking of, the only three-row Lexus with a plug is the TX 550h+, which starts at $78,560. The PHEV gets a bit more power from its turbocharged four-cylinder engine, with a total of 404 hp. The TX 550h+ also gets better fuel economy, at 29 mpg combined, and it's capable of an impressive 33 miles of all-electric range. Like the hybrid, the TX plug-in has standard all-wheel drive, and it's a handsome, luxurious option in a teeny little class.

2026 Volvo XC90 T8

Volvo heavily updated its largest SUV midway through the 2025 model year, and every version is electrified. However, unlike the XC90 with the mild hybrid B5 powertrain, the XC90 T8 can run on electricity alone. In fact, its four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powerplant can do 33 miles of all-electric driving, and it boasts a prodigious 455 hp and 523 lb-ft. Once the battery runs out, the XC90 T8 is rated at 27 mpg combined, putting it right in the hunt with other luxury plug-in hybrid SUVs. Plus, the XC90 is stylish inside and out, with a comfortable, typically Scandinavian cabin big enough for 7 passengers.

Best 7-seater hybrids for $100,000-plus

2025 Lexus LX 700h

The Lexus flagship SUV received a hybridized powerplant for the 2025 model year, boosting power to 457 hp and 583 lb-ft — up from 409 hp and 479 lb-ft on the non-hybrid. The gas-electric SUV is $8,500 more expensive than its non-hybrid sibling, with the cheapest trim being the likewise-new Overtrail off-road edition. The Overtrail has standard all-terrain tires and three locking differentials, making it the most capable Lexus off-roader, well, ever. The LX 700h gets 20 miles per gallon combined and starts at $115,350.

by

Brett T. Evans has been an auto writer for more than a decade with 2,000 articles under his belt, covering topics as varied as tuned diesel trucks, modern supercars and experimental electric vehicles. Brett contributes to Edmunds and has also written for Petrolicious, MotorTrend, Out Motorsports and Motor1, among others. When he's away from his desk, Brett enjoys off-roading in his 1996 Lexus LX 450 or cutting up a twisty road in his 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si — sometimes with a border collie named Lilly in tow.

