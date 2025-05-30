The Best 7-Seater Hybrid SUVs

Modern 7-passenger SUVs are far removed from their lumbering, inefficient predecessors. In fact, most internal combustion engine sport-utes are not only more efficient than the dinosaurs of old, but there's even a growing list of 7-seat hybrid SUVs that can achieve small-car fuel economy with enough room to pick up Grandma and Grandpa from the airport, haul half a soccer team, or go on a triple-date with the neighbors. Better still, these 7-seater hybrids span a variety of segments, meaning you can get a family-friendly volume model or go hard with the latest luxury and tech. There are even some plug-in hybrids out there. We've tested each of the vehicles on this list, so you can trust us on this one: There's a great 7-seater hybrid SUV out there waiting for you.

Best 7-seater hybrid SUVs for $45,000

2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid