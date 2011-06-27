2019 Cadillac XTS Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XTS Sedan
Platinum V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,658*
Total Cash Price
$61,350
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,723*
Total Cash Price
$48,307
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,658*
Total Cash Price
$61,350
Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,995*
Total Cash Price
$53,138
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,232*
Total Cash Price
$50,239
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,439*
Total Cash Price
$68,113
Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$92,203*
Total Cash Price
$71,011
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$89,694*
Total Cash Price
$69,079
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XTS Sedan Platinum V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,173
|$1,214
|$1,257
|$1,300
|$1,346
|$6,292
|Maintenance
|$919
|$1,361
|$1,137
|$2,979
|$2,981
|$9,378
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,003
|$1,543
|$2,546
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,513
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,747
|Financing
|$3,299
|$2,653
|$1,965
|$1,228
|$445
|$9,590
|Depreciation
|$25,790
|$3,840
|$3,137
|$3,517
|$3,073
|$39,357
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,532
|$11,019
|$9,502
|$12,093
|$11,513
|$79,658
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$956
|$990
|$1,024
|$1,060
|$4,954
|Maintenance
|$724
|$1,072
|$895
|$2,346
|$2,347
|$7,384
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$790
|$1,215
|$2,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,979
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,163
|Financing
|$2,598
|$2,089
|$1,547
|$967
|$350
|$7,551
|Depreciation
|$20,307
|$3,024
|$2,470
|$2,769
|$2,420
|$30,990
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,978
|$8,676
|$7,482
|$9,522
|$9,065
|$62,723
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XTS Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,173
|$1,214
|$1,257
|$1,300
|$1,346
|$6,292
|Maintenance
|$919
|$1,361
|$1,137
|$2,979
|$2,981
|$9,378
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,003
|$1,543
|$2,546
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,513
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,747
|Financing
|$3,299
|$2,653
|$1,965
|$1,228
|$445
|$9,590
|Depreciation
|$25,790
|$3,840
|$3,137
|$3,517
|$3,073
|$39,357
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,532
|$11,019
|$9,502
|$12,093
|$11,513
|$79,658
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XTS Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,052
|$1,089
|$1,126
|$1,166
|$5,449
|Maintenance
|$796
|$1,179
|$985
|$2,581
|$2,582
|$8,122
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$869
|$1,337
|$2,206
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,177
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,379
|Financing
|$2,858
|$2,298
|$1,702
|$1,064
|$385
|$8,306
|Depreciation
|$22,338
|$3,326
|$2,717
|$3,046
|$2,662
|$34,089
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,776
|$9,544
|$8,230
|$10,474
|$9,972
|$68,995
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XTS Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$994
|$1,030
|$1,065
|$1,102
|$5,152
|Maintenance
|$753
|$1,115
|$931
|$2,440
|$2,441
|$7,679
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$822
|$1,264
|$2,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,058
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,250
|Financing
|$2,702
|$2,173
|$1,609
|$1,006
|$364
|$7,853
|Depreciation
|$21,119
|$3,145
|$2,569
|$2,880
|$2,517
|$32,230
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,097
|$9,023
|$7,781
|$9,903
|$9,428
|$65,232
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,303
|$1,348
|$1,396
|$1,444
|$1,495
|$6,985
|Maintenance
|$1,021
|$1,512
|$1,262
|$3,308
|$3,309
|$10,411
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,114
|$1,713
|$2,827
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,790
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,050
|Financing
|$3,663
|$2,945
|$2,181
|$1,363
|$494
|$10,647
|Depreciation
|$28,633
|$4,264
|$3,483
|$3,904
|$3,412
|$43,696
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,449
|$12,233
|$10,550
|$13,426
|$12,782
|$88,439
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XTS Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,358
|$1,405
|$1,455
|$1,505
|$1,558
|$7,282
|Maintenance
|$1,064
|$1,576
|$1,316
|$3,449
|$3,450
|$10,854
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,161
|$1,786
|$2,947
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,909
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,180
|Financing
|$3,819
|$3,071
|$2,274
|$1,421
|$515
|$11,100
|Depreciation
|$29,851
|$4,445
|$3,631
|$4,070
|$3,557
|$45,555
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,128
|$12,754
|$10,999
|$13,997
|$13,326
|$92,203
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XTS Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,321
|$1,367
|$1,416
|$1,464
|$1,516
|$7,084
|Maintenance
|$1,035
|$1,533
|$1,280
|$3,355
|$3,356
|$10,559
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,130
|$1,737
|$2,867
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,830
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,093
|Financing
|$3,715
|$2,987
|$2,212
|$1,383
|$501
|$10,798
|Depreciation
|$29,039
|$4,324
|$3,532
|$3,960
|$3,461
|$44,316
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,009
|$12,407
|$10,699
|$13,616
|$12,963
|$89,694
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 XTS
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Cadillac XTS in Virginia is:not available
