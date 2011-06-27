Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XTS Sedan
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,568*
Total Cash Price
$28,965
Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,411*
Total Cash Price
$36,786
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,411*
Total Cash Price
$36,786
Platinum V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,325*
Total Cash Price
$31,862
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,471*
Total Cash Price
$30,124
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,071*
Total Cash Price
$40,841
Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,925*
Total Cash Price
$42,579
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,022*
Total Cash Price
$41,420
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$4,906
|Maintenance
|$672
|$872
|$2,521
|$1,325
|$2,483
|$7,873
|Repairs
|$0
|$751
|$1,156
|$1,246
|$1,340
|$4,493
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,558
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,742
|Financing
|$1,558
|$1,252
|$928
|$580
|$210
|$4,528
|Depreciation
|$5,917
|$3,105
|$2,732
|$2,422
|$2,174
|$16,350
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,075
|$8,467
|$9,897
|$8,209
|$8,920
|$47,568
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XTS Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,173
|$1,209
|$1,245
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$6,231
|Maintenance
|$853
|$1,107
|$3,202
|$1,683
|$3,153
|$9,999
|Repairs
|$0
|$954
|$1,468
|$1,582
|$1,702
|$5,706
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,979
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,212
|Financing
|$1,979
|$1,590
|$1,179
|$737
|$267
|$5,751
|Depreciation
|$7,515
|$3,943
|$3,470
|$3,076
|$2,761
|$20,765
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,335
|$10,753
|$12,569
|$10,425
|$11,328
|$60,411
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XTS Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,173
|$1,209
|$1,245
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$6,231
|Maintenance
|$853
|$1,107
|$3,202
|$1,683
|$3,153
|$9,999
|Repairs
|$0
|$954
|$1,468
|$1,582
|$1,702
|$5,706
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,979
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,212
|Financing
|$1,979
|$1,590
|$1,179
|$737
|$267
|$5,751
|Depreciation
|$7,515
|$3,943
|$3,470
|$3,076
|$2,761
|$20,765
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,335
|$10,753
|$12,569
|$10,425
|$11,328
|$60,411
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XTS Sedan Platinum V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,397
|Maintenance
|$739
|$959
|$2,773
|$1,458
|$2,731
|$8,660
|Repairs
|$0
|$826
|$1,272
|$1,371
|$1,474
|$4,942
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,714
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,916
|Financing
|$1,714
|$1,377
|$1,021
|$638
|$231
|$4,981
|Depreciation
|$6,509
|$3,416
|$3,005
|$2,664
|$2,391
|$17,985
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,283
|$9,314
|$10,887
|$9,030
|$9,812
|$52,325
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XTS Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,102
|Maintenance
|$699
|$907
|$2,622
|$1,378
|$2,582
|$8,188
|Repairs
|$0
|$781
|$1,202
|$1,296
|$1,394
|$4,673
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,620
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,812
|Financing
|$1,620
|$1,302
|$965
|$603
|$218
|$4,709
|Depreciation
|$6,154
|$3,229
|$2,841
|$2,519
|$2,261
|$17,004
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,558
|$8,806
|$10,293
|$8,537
|$9,277
|$49,471
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XTS Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$6,917
|Maintenance
|$948
|$1,230
|$3,555
|$1,868
|$3,501
|$11,101
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,059
|$1,630
|$1,757
|$1,889
|$6,335
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,197
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,456
|Financing
|$2,197
|$1,765
|$1,308
|$818
|$296
|$6,384
|Depreciation
|$8,343
|$4,378
|$3,852
|$3,415
|$3,065
|$23,054
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,026
|$11,938
|$13,955
|$11,575
|$12,577
|$67,071
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XTS Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,529
|$7,212
|Maintenance
|$988
|$1,282
|$3,706
|$1,948
|$3,650
|$11,573
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,104
|$1,699
|$1,832
|$1,970
|$6,605
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,290
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,561
|Financing
|$2,290
|$1,840
|$1,364
|$853
|$309
|$6,656
|Depreciation
|$8,698
|$4,564
|$4,016
|$3,560
|$3,196
|$24,035
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,750
|$12,446
|$14,549
|$12,067
|$13,112
|$69,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,401
|$1,444
|$1,487
|$7,016
|Maintenance
|$961
|$1,247
|$3,605
|$1,895
|$3,551
|$11,258
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,074
|$1,653
|$1,782
|$1,916
|$6,425
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,228
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,491
|Financing
|$2,228
|$1,790
|$1,327
|$829
|$300
|$6,475
|Depreciation
|$8,461
|$4,440
|$3,907
|$3,463
|$3,109
|$23,381
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,267
|$12,108
|$14,153
|$11,739
|$12,756
|$68,022
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 XTS
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Cadillac XTS in Virginia is:not available
