Used 2017 Cadillac XTS Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XTS Sedan
Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,029*
Total Cash Price
$32,737
Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,029*
Total Cash Price
$32,737
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,859*
Total Cash Price
$28,355
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,976*
Total Cash Price
$26,808
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,756*
Total Cash Price
$36,346
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,054*
Total Cash Price
$25,777
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,639*
Total Cash Price
$37,892
Premium Luxury V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,717*
Total Cash Price
$36,861
Platinum V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,859*
Total Cash Price
$28,355
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XTS Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,173
|$1,209
|$1,245
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$6,231
|Maintenance
|$1,088
|$3,092
|$1,646
|$2,562
|$3,600
|$11,989
|Repairs
|$937
|$1,431
|$1,543
|$1,660
|$1,786
|$7,357
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,768
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,002
|Financing
|$1,760
|$1,416
|$1,048
|$657
|$236
|$5,117
|Depreciation
|$6,922
|$3,472
|$3,056
|$2,706
|$2,430
|$18,585
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,485
|$12,570
|$10,544
|$10,932
|$11,497
|$61,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XTS Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,397
|Maintenance
|$943
|$2,679
|$1,426
|$2,219
|$3,119
|$10,384
|Repairs
|$812
|$1,240
|$1,337
|$1,438
|$1,547
|$6,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,531
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,734
|Financing
|$1,525
|$1,227
|$908
|$569
|$205
|$4,432
|Depreciation
|$5,995
|$3,007
|$2,647
|$2,344
|$2,104
|$16,097
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,412
|$10,888
|$9,132
|$9,469
|$9,958
|$52,859
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XTS Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,102
|Maintenance
|$891
|$2,532
|$1,348
|$2,098
|$2,948
|$9,818
|Repairs
|$768
|$1,172
|$1,264
|$1,359
|$1,462
|$6,025
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,448
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,639
|Financing
|$1,441
|$1,160
|$858
|$538
|$193
|$4,190
|Depreciation
|$5,668
|$2,843
|$2,502
|$2,216
|$1,990
|$15,219
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,681
|$10,294
|$8,634
|$8,952
|$9,415
|$49,976
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$6,917
|Maintenance
|$1,208
|$3,433
|$1,827
|$2,844
|$3,997
|$13,310
|Repairs
|$1,041
|$1,589
|$1,713
|$1,843
|$1,982
|$8,168
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,963
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,222
|Financing
|$1,954
|$1,572
|$1,163
|$729
|$262
|$5,681
|Depreciation
|$7,685
|$3,855
|$3,392
|$3,005
|$2,697
|$20,634
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,192
|$13,956
|$11,706
|$12,137
|$12,765
|$67,756
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$4,906
|Maintenance
|$857
|$2,435
|$1,296
|$2,017
|$2,835
|$9,440
|Repairs
|$738
|$1,127
|$1,215
|$1,307
|$1,406
|$5,793
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,392
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,576
|Financing
|$1,386
|$1,115
|$825
|$517
|$186
|$4,029
|Depreciation
|$5,450
|$2,734
|$2,406
|$2,131
|$1,913
|$14,634
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,193
|$9,898
|$8,302
|$8,608
|$9,053
|$48,054
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XTS Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,529
|$7,212
|Maintenance
|$1,260
|$3,579
|$1,905
|$2,965
|$4,167
|$13,877
|Repairs
|$1,085
|$1,657
|$1,786
|$1,921
|$2,067
|$8,516
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,046
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,317
|Financing
|$2,037
|$1,639
|$1,213
|$760
|$273
|$5,923
|Depreciation
|$8,012
|$4,019
|$3,537
|$3,133
|$2,812
|$21,512
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,924
|$14,550
|$12,204
|$12,654
|$13,308
|$70,639
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XTS Sedan Premium Luxury V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,401
|$1,444
|$1,487
|$7,016
|Maintenance
|$1,226
|$3,482
|$1,853
|$2,884
|$4,054
|$13,499
|Repairs
|$1,055
|$1,612
|$1,737
|$1,869
|$2,011
|$8,284
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,991
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,254
|Financing
|$1,982
|$1,594
|$1,180
|$739
|$266
|$5,761
|Depreciation
|$7,794
|$3,910
|$3,441
|$3,047
|$2,736
|$20,927
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,436
|$14,154
|$11,872
|$12,309
|$12,946
|$68,717
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Cadillac XTS in Virginia is:not available
