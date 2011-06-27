Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Vsport Premium Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower410 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Summer/Winter Mat Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
rear volume controlsyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
22-Way Adjustabe Front Bucket Seats w/Massage Featureyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Power Rear Window Sunshade w/Manual Rear Side Window Sunshadesyes
Rear Seat Dual-Display DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
All Weather Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Cargo Area Trayyes
CD Optical Driveyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room40.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Compact Spare Tireyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
UltraView Power Sunroofyes
Chrome Wheel Lock Kityes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4215 lbs.
Gross weight5346 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Height59.1 in.
EPA interior volume122.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.7 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Dark Emerald Metallic
  • Red Passion Tintcoat
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Silver Coast Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Titanium w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Shale w/Cocoa Accents, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Kona Brown w/Jet Black Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
P245/40R20 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
